Several People, Pets, Rescued From Rockville Residence After Massive Halloween Fire

Three-alarm fire Photo Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

At least two people are injured after a three-alarm fire engulfed a multi-family structure in Rockville, authorities say.

Firefighters arrived to the scene in the 800 block of College Parkway around 9:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 31, where they encountered the building with heavy fire activity on the top floor that had already burned through the roof, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters assisted several people and pets out of the building. At least two people suffered non life-threatening injuries.

