18+ Things Locals LOVE to HATE About Wyoming Winters
Winter has arrived in Wyoming with gusto. The storm that hit yesterday brought a few inches of snow plus plenty of ice to create a traffic nightmare on Pershing here in Cheyenne, though other parts of the state only got a nice dusting. With the return of snow, I found...
Laramie Said These Are Their Frequently Visited Stores
Over a month ago, we asked Laramie what stores they would like to have in town. Everyone had so much to say! This time, appreciating what we already have, we asked Laramie what their frequently visited stores are. It's so fun to see people's responses and how they're all mostly the same ones. Guess we all collectively like most of the same place, huh?
This Weekend In Laramie: It’s NOVEMBER
We're down to the last 2 months of 2022. How are we feeling so far? Did any of the New Year's Resolutions ever got done? Or has that been pushed to 2023? As we are going into winter, I hope no one's getting ready to hibernate. Despite the weather, Laramie still has a few fun things for us to enjoy.
Wyoming’s Graham Ike will be sidelined ‘minimum of 6-to-8 weeks’
LARAMIE -- The good news: Graham Ike will return to the floor this season. The bad: Jeff Linder said don't expect to see the preseason Mountain West Player of the Year for a "minimum of six-to-eight weeks." While Wyoming's third-year head coach didn't get into specifics, only saying Ike did...
Cheyenne NWS: Atypical Wind Event To Batter SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour in wind-prone areas are possible through Saturday in southeast Wyoming. The agency on Friday morning issued an alert, sending out a message that includes the following:. High confidence in High Wind event set...
Laramie Seeks More Success at State Volleyball [VIDEO]
Laramie High School is back in the state tournament for high school volleyball, but this time they are not the favorites. After back-to-back titles, LHS has a different role entering the 2022 state championships in Casper, as they try to play the spoiler role. Laramie (24-7) plays Riverton (14-16) on...
Yum! Now Cheyenne Has More Mexican Restaurants To Choose From
I've been waiting for this to open up since I read they put in for a liquor license. I think I read that by accident, looking for something else, so double the intrigue I guess. Tres Amigos has opened up a second location in Cheyenne. If you're unfamiliar with Tres...
Look! Downtown Cheyenne Is Ready For The Holidays!
Have you made your way down to the Downtown Depot since the clock struck midnight on November 1st? Well, we're going full-blown into the holiday season. Or, at least, we have some pretty lights on the Downtown Depot Plaza. The lights have been hung gently with care and now the holiday season can begin.
Mmmm Coffee! Cheyenne Starbucks Have The Holiday Cups Available
I know, I know, you've been waiting all year to get your hands on these bad boys, and now is your time to shine, baby. The holiday Starbucks coffee cups are stocked up and ready to fill with coffee and holiday cheer. Just think, with all the snow we got last night, you can put on a warm sweater and winter hat, so you can drink your coffee in the fancy holiday cup on the sidewalk. But not just any sip, you have to hold it with both hands, close your eyes, and really enjoy it. Those are the rules. I don't make them.
Barnes, Kozak Issue Statements On Halloween Night Shootout
Laramie County Sheriff candidates Jeff Barnes and Brian Kozak have issued statements on a Monday night shootout in the Saddle Ridge area that left a suspect dead and a sheriff's deputy hospitalized. You can read more about the incident here. Barnes posted this statement on his campaign Facebook page:. Another...
BREAKING: Man Charged With Laramie County Man’s Murder Pleads Not Guilty
A 31-year-old Greeley, Colorado man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 37-year-old Laramie County man has pleaded not guilty. Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero, also known as Rodrigo Vigner Turcios-Romero, entered the plea Thursday afternoon in Laramie County District Court. The murder happened around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday,...
Cheyenne Police Warn of Ongoing Phone Scam
The Cheyenne Police Department issued a warning on Facebook Thursday about an ongoing phone scam aimed at utility customers in the area. Police say callers are posing as Black Hills Energy and City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities employees and requesting customers wire money or provide credit card information for payment, or risk having their utilities shut off.
Marine Corps Is Inviting Laramie For A Birthday Celebration
The Marine Corps League is inviting all Marines, Navy Corpsmen, and Friends in Laramie for a birthday celebration. To celebrate MCL Detachment 777 Marine Corps Birthday, they will be hosting an event with cocktails and dinner. The Event. Date: Thursday, November 10. Time: 6 PM. Venue: The Fraternal Orders of...
Laramie County Deputy Injured in Deadly Shootout Released From Hospital
The Laramie County Sheriff's deputy who was injured in last night's fatal shootout in Saddle Ridge has been released from the hospital. The sheriff's office says deputies were serving a warrant in the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road when "shots were exchanged" and the deputy, whose name is being withheld at this time, was shot.
Laramie Police Department Welcomes New Chief
The Laramie Police Department is proud to announce the swearing-in of their new Chief of Police, Brian Browne, according to a release sent out this morning. Chief Browne began his law enforcement career with the Montclair Police Department in Southern California before transferring to the Anaheim Police Department. Over the...
