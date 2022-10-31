Read full article on original website
Crestview Veterinary Hospital at Tech Ridge to provide veterinary, urgent care to pets
General practitioner in veterinary medicine Dr. Lindsay Squires will provide services at Crestview Veterinary Hospital at Tech Ridge. (Courtesy Crestview Veterinary Hospital) Crestview Veterinary Hospital at Tech Ridge will open its doors at 500 West Canyon Ridge Drive, Ste. 306, in northwest Austin on Nov. 30. The full-service veterinary hospital will provide veterinary and urgent care to pets. Crestview provides preventative care with wellness exams, testing and diagnostics, ultrasounds, electrocardiograms and tonometry, and routine and advanced surgical procedures. 512-572-6777. www.crestviewveterinaryclinictechridge.com.
Williamson County veterans event to coincide with courthouse bell toll
Several years have passed since anybody can recall hearing the bell toll at the historical Williamson County Courthouse in Georgetown, but on Nov. 7, those in the downtown area will hear it ring once again. The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved a resolution supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans Nov....
23 ways to volunteer or give back in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
Backpack Friends volunteers fill food kits during Monday night packing parties throughout each school year. (Courtesy Backpack Friends) Local nonprofit groups offer a number of ways to volunteer throughout the year in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto. Volunteer opportunities included in this guide range from providing support to youth to...
Police departments, school officials caution community about fentanyl risks
Both the Cedar Park and Leander police departments along with Leander ISD have been working to educate the community on risks of fentanyl following four fatal overdoses from the drug in Hays CISD in the last few months. “Anytime there is something that could potentially cause harm to our students,...
Leander welcomes new city engineer
Emily Truman began the position as Leander's new city engineer Oct. 24. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Emily Truman, Leander’s new engineer, began her position Oct. 24 replacing previous engineer Ross Blackketter. “I am pleased to have her on board,” Executive Director of Infrastructure Dan Grimsbo said at the meeting.
Austin Lighthouse opens new center to assist people with visual impairment
The association offers education, training, advocacy and community for blind and visually impaired individuals in Travis County and its surrounding areas. (Courtesy Austin Lighthouse) The Travis County Association for the Blind/Austin Lighthouse opened its Microsoft Certification Center on Oct. 18 at 4512 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Austin. The center was...
Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa to service pools in Northwest Austin
Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, a national franchise with nearly 270 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas, will open a location in northwest Austin on RM 620 and Anderson Mill Road. The business will provide pool care, supplies and service. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Pinch A Penny Pool Patio...
Initiative aimed at ending homelessness in Austin reports housing, fundraising gains
Mayor Steve Adler and other stakeholders shared updates on the FindingHomeATX initiative Nov. 2. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) A half-billion-dollar plan to house thousands of Austinites experiencing homelessness and add hundreds of affordable housing units in the city is moving closer to its fundraising goal, stakeholders announced Nov. 2. The FindingHomeATX...
Travis County leaders purchase over 1,600 doses of Narcan
Travis County leaders ordered 802 boxes of Narcan to deliver to local nonprofits. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Travis County leaders announced at a Nov. 1 meeting that just over 1,600 doses of Narcan—a brand of the drug naloxone that can reverse an opioid overdose—have been ordered to be delivered to local nonprofits.
PetSmart holds grand opening Nov. 4 after closure due to March tornado
The pet store closed in late March, after an EF-2 tornado damaged several businesses on a tear through southeast Round Rock.(Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The PetSmart location at 2601 S. I-35 held a grand opening Nov. 4 that began at 9 a.m. and will run through 9 p.m. The pet store closed in late March, after an EF-2 tornado damaged several businesses on a tear through southeast Round Rock. As part of the grand opening, customers can claim a prepackaged goodie bag while supplies last. 512-218-1816. www.petsmart.com.
Georgetown paratransit bus service expands ridership for residents over age 65
The GoGEO paratransit service in Georgetown now serves residents over the age of 65. (Courtesy Capital Metro) Starting Oct. 3, Georgetown’s paratransit service, GoGeo, expanded its availability to residents age 65 and older. This service upgrade is a direct result of a City Council workshop and discussion held in...
Texas school districts struggle with state funding due to COVID-19’s effect on daily attendance rates
Texas education leaders are asking for changes to how school districts receive funding based on attendance. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Texas public school districts are facing continued funding challenges due to lower attendance rates from the COVID-19 pandemic, with education leaders raising calls for enrollment funding changes. Some districts have reported...
Builders FirstSource to relocate from Buda to larger facility in Kyle
The new Builders FirstSource will be located near Cedar Supply along the I-35 S. Frontage Road. (Rendering courtesy city of Kyle) The nation’s largest manufacturer and supplier of building materials, Builders FirstSource, will relocate its lumber yard and building supply distribution facility from Buda to a larger facility in Kyle, according to a statement from the city of Kyle Department of Economic Development.
Women's boutique Bokabuku relocates in Hill Country Galleria
From left: Co-owners Becky Carpenter and Ann Hegarty opened their shop Bokabuku in 2020. Recently, they moved their shop a few doors down at the galleria for more space. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Bokabuku, a women’s boutique at the Hill Country Galleria, relocated from 12820 Hill Country Blvd., Ste. E-110, Austin,...
Austin Parks Foundation to host My Park Day Fall to clean up, repair public parks
The Austin Parks Foundation hosts My Park Day Fall annually to allow volunteers to help clean up and repair park spaces. (Courtesy Austin Parks Foundation) Austin Parks Foundation, a local nonprofit that partners with the community to enhance public parks, trails and green spaces, will host My Park Day Fall on Nov. 5. The foundation has listed about 100 projects on its website, and volunteers can sign up online to take part. Volunteers will work with staff to repair, build or enhance park spaces that need attention. Registration is available through GivePulse, and attendees have to agree to a liability waiver.
Waxing the City opens Cedar Park location, offering hair removal, specialty services
Waxing the City opened its Cedar Park location in The Parke retail center Oct. 26. (Courtesy Waxing the City) Waxing the City opened a Cedar Park location on Oct. 26 in The Parke retail center. Located at 5001 183A Toll, Ste. L-300, Cedar Park, the business offers full-body hair removal...
2 breweries coming soon to Austin this fall
The Stay Put will have indoor and outdoor seating in its 3,043-square-foot space. (Courtesy Stay Put) A new local brewery called The Stay Put is opening at 73 Rainey St., Austin, in a building listed under the National Register of Historic Places. There are two bars, indoor and outdoor seating, and a dog-friendly patio at the brewery. The Stay Put will offer 16 brewed-in-house beers that a representative described as “crisp and clean easy drinkers” as well as “approachable and crushable” draft cocktails. Amanda Carto, who brings over a decade of bar management experience, wll act as general manager, and Head Brewer Kevin Lindsay will oversee all on-site brewing. The Stay Put will open its doors Nov. 17. www.stayputbrewery.com.
Ying Yoga Studio offers peaceful framework, principles for clients
Owner Ying Yang opened Ying Yoga Studio in Cedar Park in 2016 after teaching at other gyms around the city. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Ying Yang said she modeled in China for more than decade, got married and started a family before realizing she was not happy. She started teaching yoga...
Black-owned craft store Blow Candle Co. opens in Leander, specializing in handmade home fragrances
Craft store Blow Candle Co. opened in Leander on Sept. 17. (Courtesy Blow Candle Co.) Blow Candle Co. opened on Sept. 17 in Leander. The Black-owned, woman-owned craft store specializes in handmade fragrances, including candles, room and linen sprays, and diffusers. Every Friday-Saturday, candle pouring workshops are held at the...
Pet Paradise to provide veterinary services, animal boarding and more in Kyle
Pet Paradise will open in 2023 at 2361 Kohlers Crossing, Kyle. (Courtesy Pet Paradise) A new location of Pet Paradise is set to open in 2023 at 2361 Kohler's Crossing, Kyle, next to EVO Entertainment and Schlotzky’s. The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional-use permit for the...
