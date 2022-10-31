ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

Crestview Veterinary Hospital at Tech Ridge to provide veterinary, urgent care to pets

General practitioner in veterinary medicine Dr. Lindsay Squires will provide services at Crestview Veterinary Hospital at Tech Ridge. (Courtesy Crestview Veterinary Hospital) Crestview Veterinary Hospital at Tech Ridge will open its doors at 500 West Canyon Ridge Drive, Ste. 306, in northwest Austin on Nov. 30. The full-service veterinary hospital will provide veterinary and urgent care to pets. Crestview provides preventative care with wellness exams, testing and diagnostics, ultrasounds, electrocardiograms and tonometry, and routine and advanced surgical procedures. 512-572-6777. www.crestviewveterinaryclinictechridge.com.
Leander welcomes new city engineer

Emily Truman began the position as Leander's new city engineer Oct. 24. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Emily Truman, Leander’s new engineer, began her position Oct. 24 replacing previous engineer Ross Blackketter. “I am pleased to have her on board,” Executive Director of Infrastructure Dan Grimsbo said at the meeting.
Initiative aimed at ending homelessness in Austin reports housing, fundraising gains

Mayor Steve Adler and other stakeholders shared updates on the FindingHomeATX initiative Nov. 2. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) A half-billion-dollar plan to house thousands of Austinites experiencing homelessness and add hundreds of affordable housing units in the city is moving closer to its fundraising goal, stakeholders announced Nov. 2. The FindingHomeATX...
PetSmart holds grand opening Nov. 4 after closure due to March tornado

The pet store closed in late March, after an EF-2 tornado damaged several businesses on a tear through southeast Round Rock.(Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The PetSmart location at 2601 S. I-35 held a grand opening Nov. 4 that began at 9 a.m. and will run through 9 p.m. The pet store closed in late March, after an EF-2 tornado damaged several businesses on a tear through southeast Round Rock. As part of the grand opening, customers can claim a prepackaged goodie bag while supplies last. 512-218-1816. www.petsmart.com.
Texas school districts struggle with state funding due to COVID-19’s effect on daily attendance rates

Texas education leaders are asking for changes to how school districts receive funding based on attendance. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Texas public school districts are facing continued funding challenges due to lower attendance rates from the COVID-19 pandemic, with education leaders raising calls for enrollment funding changes. Some districts have reported...
Builders FirstSource to relocate from Buda to larger facility in Kyle

The new Builders FirstSource will be located near Cedar Supply along the I-35 S. Frontage Road. (Rendering courtesy city of Kyle) The nation’s largest manufacturer and supplier of building materials, Builders FirstSource, will relocate its lumber yard and building supply distribution facility from Buda to a larger facility in Kyle, according to a statement from the city of Kyle Department of Economic Development.
Austin Parks Foundation to host My Park Day Fall to clean up, repair public parks

The Austin Parks Foundation hosts My Park Day Fall annually to allow volunteers to help clean up and repair park spaces. (Courtesy Austin Parks Foundation) Austin Parks Foundation, a local nonprofit that partners with the community to enhance public parks, trails and green spaces, will host My Park Day Fall on Nov. 5. The foundation has listed about 100 projects on its website, and volunteers can sign up online to take part. Volunteers will work with staff to repair, build or enhance park spaces that need attention. Registration is available through GivePulse, and attendees have to agree to a liability waiver.
2 breweries coming soon to Austin this fall

The Stay Put will have indoor and outdoor seating in its 3,043-square-foot space. (Courtesy Stay Put) A new local brewery called The Stay Put is opening at 73 Rainey St., Austin, in a building listed under the National Register of Historic Places. There are two bars, indoor and outdoor seating, and a dog-friendly patio at the brewery. The Stay Put will offer 16 brewed-in-house beers that a representative described as “crisp and clean easy drinkers” as well as “approachable and crushable” draft cocktails. Amanda Carto, who brings over a decade of bar management experience, wll act as general manager, and Head Brewer Kevin Lindsay will oversee all on-site brewing. The Stay Put will open its doors Nov. 17. www.stayputbrewery.com.
