These are the best skins for Catalyst in Apex Legends
Style is something Catalyst knows well. Apex Legends‘ very own witchy wonder is able to control ferrofluid, bending it to her will and creating barriers between her opponents and their victory—all while looking fantastic. Though Catalyst was only recently added at the beginning of season 15, she’s already accrued plenty of great-looking skins.
Modern Warfare 2 rightfully rewards Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of double XP after ‘confusion’ on purchase wording
A slew of double XP tokens exclusive to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should be arriving in players’ accounts soon, if they didn’t already have them. The $100 Vault Edition, which includes the season one battle pass, 50 tier skips, exclusive operators, and more, also boasted 10 hours of double XP tokens, albeit with one very specific caveat that seemingly everybody missed out on reading about.
Best Perk Packages in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 brings back all the feels of the previous CoD titles in years gone by. The multiplayer has delivered on all the expectations that fans had, with the occasional bump along the way. All speed bumps aside, the amount of depth within this iteration of the beloved FPS...
The 8 best Lux skins in League of Legends
Lux has been the face of League of Legends for more than a decade now thanks to her rosy cheeks, smile brighter than the sun itself, and her lavishly blond hair. Since Lux has been a ray of sunshine on Summoner’s Rift, it’s no wonder she has tons of skins. What’s more, she’s been crowned the queen of skins in League since she has 19 skins, including her default skin.
How to unlock every emblem and calling card in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 currently has a lackluster lineup of calling cards and emblems available to players. The game that launched on Oct. 28 only had a handful of selections for players to customize their showcases, with no real way to unlock additional content through challenges like in previous titles. Unless a player unlocks a Gold camo for a gun or purchases the Call of Duty Endowment package in the shop, they are limited in what they can display. But a glitch in the game allows players to access all the emblems and calling cards and equip them.
Iconic Mario titles are now available on Nintendo Switch Online
Mario Party 1 and 2 are available now for expansion pack members of Nintendo’s very own subscription service. These games have been much-awaited games to be released on Nintendo Switch Online with players already looking for it the moment Nintendo announced the expansion pack, which includes the N64. Now...
Everyone loved one map during the Challengers Stage of IEM Rio Major
During the first four days of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022, one map was played more than 10 times. Inferno has stood out as the most chosen map at the event so far, being played 11 times, according to HLTV. But because it’s one of the most popular maps in CS:GO, its high pick rate doesn’t come as too much of a surprise.
Modern Warfare 2’s first post-launch update takes aim at crash fixes but saves the big stuff for season 01 in a couple weeks
Infinity Ward has finally posted the patch notes for last night’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 update, but there’s not really a ton of new information to read. The patch notes did not go into specifics very well, offering basic information on fixes that were implemented. But the bulk of the update does seem to deal with bug fixes and performance issues as opposed to changing up any kind of game mechanics.
Dr Disrespect, TimTheTatman, and DrLupo embrace the chaos of Modern Warfare 2’s infamous highway map
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s release hasn’t exactly been the smoothest, and one of the biggest points of contention for the game has been one of its multiplayer maps that is both literally and metaphorically a wreck. But Dr Disrespect and his buddies didn’t seem to mind...
Cypher says goodbye to the practice range with latest VALORANT update
VALORANT players have had to undergo a lot of change in recent months. The introduction of the newest agent, Harbor, changes to maps like Pearl and Fracture, and UX updates galore have made the FPS a wild ride. But there was one hint before Harbor’s arrival that the Riot Games...
Infinity Ward finally re-enables Modern Warfare 2 attachment tuning following game-breaking bug
Infinity Ward re-enabled the attachment feature in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 earlier today after fixing the game-breaking bug following launch. “More details about this update in tomorrow’s blog post,” the developer said. Players can now download a small patch (1.08) of 400 Mb that reinstates...
OG confirms ATF will explore options, leaving offlane spot open ahead of 2023 DPC season
Rumors of Ammar “ATF” Al-Assaf’s departure from OG surfaced yesterday. Various community members and streamers noticed that the position three player was practicing carry heroes in his ranked matches, and OG released an official statement today regarding ATF’s future in the organization. ATF has been moved...
Best Expedite 12 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2
There’s nothing quite like flying around a Call of Duty map with a shotgun. In Modern Warfare 2, there’s a few to choose from at launch, and an early favorite is the Expedite 12. In a real-world application, the Expedite 12 is based on the Benelli M4 Super...
Dr Disrespect has already uninstalled Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for more than a week, but Dr Disrespect is done with the game. Doc isn’t shy when it comes to giving his opinions on shooting games and he showed yesterday that he isn’t afraid to end a play session prematurely after repeatedly being spawned into vulnerable positions on the map.
Say goodbye to Dragonlands because TFT Patch 12.22 is officially the last dragon-themed update
All good things eventually have to come to an end. The Dragonlands set, which had a good run in Teamfight Tactics, is, unfortunately, leaving the small battle arena to make room for the new set, Monsters Attack!. Patch 12.22 is the last patch of the Dragonlands set, according to TFT...
Ranked play won’t arrive in Modern Warfare 2 until 2023
Ranked play will be coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 next year. Treyarch, the developer of the Black Ops series and Zombies mode, is also working on the ranked play for MW2. The company confirmed the news on Twitter this afternoon but also revealed some more information about what players can expect soon.
NA? Nah. Jankos confirms he’s staying in Europe next season
The entire League of Legends community has been buzzing for days about Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski leaving G2 Esports after five incredibly successful years. Currently residing and streaming in Korea, Jankos has been slowly hinting at what’s next for him in the upcoming season. And today, Jankos confirmed he won’t be going to North America and competing in the LCS in 2023.
‘They just don’t care enough’: NICKMERCS calls on EA and Respawn to improve one vital aspect of Apex Legends
Nicholas “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff fondness of Apex Legends is well-known at this point. The battle royale king has become a staple part of the community, and has even qualified for the ALGS Pro League. However, that doesn’t mean he thinks it’s beyond criticism—particularly in terms of how it’s managed....
Seeing Dev Error 356 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Here’s what to try
No game launch is perfect, and the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release is no exception to the rule. Bugs are to be expected in any release, but the sheer amount of crashes and disconnects that are affecting players across all platforms has been a little alarming. The first...
Marvel Snap will add a highly anticipated new game mode by the end of the year
Marvel Snap has caught on quickly with its fast-paced gameplay and card-collecting mechanics, becoming a favorite amongst Marvel fans and deck-builder aficionados alike. And today, the game’s creators announced a hotly-requested feature: letting players play against people they actually know. As it stands, Marvel Snap games only occur between...
