Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KCTV 5
One person dead in single-vehicle crash on Donahoo Road
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated a driver died Wednesday night after being involved in a crash. According to a crash report, a vehicle drove down an embankment in the 6700 block of Donahoo Road just before midnight and caught fire. When first responders...
23-year-old Olathe woman hit by car in Lenexa dies
A 23-year-old Olathe woman is dead after being hit by a car in Lenexa, Kansas, early Thursday morning.
WIBW
Shawnee County Solid Waste worker injured when hit by car Thursday morning in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County Solid Waste worker was injured Thursday morning in a car-trash truck collision in west-central Topeka, police said. The crash was reported around 7:25 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of S.W. Washburn Avenue. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that a black...
Police say driver killed in late Wednesday crash in KCK
One person died late Wednesday night in a crash in Kansas City, Kansas, in which a car went down an embankment and caught fire.
WIBW
Siblings search for late father’s stolen truck with ashes, memories left inside
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mindy Rush, a Topeka resident, lost her father in August, however, now another piece of him is missing from her and her brother Kenny’s lives. Rush told 13 NEWS that her father, Bob Martin, had left his truck to Kenny when he had passed. From then on, she also said Kenny hung an urn necklace with their father’s ashes in the rearview mirror.
One killed in fiery crash in Kansas City, Kansas
Kansas City, Kansas, police ask for tips as they investigate a fiery crash that killed one person.
LJWORLD
Lawrence police chief tells department there is no ‘hands off’ policy with homeless; memo spells out issues related to camping, trespassing
Lawrence’s police chief has sent out a department memo making it clear that police officers aren’t expected to have a “hands off” approach with the homeless, and he provided guidelines on when to issue citations or make arrests. The issue has gained new attention as business...
Priceless items stolen from outside Overland Park storage unit, victim says
Courtney Holmes said she was gone only minutes and came back to her items stolen and ransacked at the Storage Mart near 91st & Metcalf.
Police ID Kansas teen who died in Halloween party shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kansas —Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department have identified the victim in the Halloween night shooting in the 1600 block of S. 50th Street as 17-year-old Katron Harris a resident of Kansas City, Kansas. He was pronounced deceased on scene. A person of interest remains...
WIBW
Officials investigate late-night shooting blocks away from elementary school
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating a late-night shooting that happened blocks away from a Topeka elementary school. The Topeka Police Department says that around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials were called to the 2800 block of SE Michigan Ave. with reports of a shooting. When officials...
KCTV 5
Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are searching for a missing teenager who never returned home from school. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that officials are working to find Adyson Smith, 16, who has not been seen since Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials indicated that Addie left Spring...
wpsdlocal6.com
1 teen dead, 6 wounded after Halloween Party shooting in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — One person was killed and six others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a crowded Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas. Police said Tuesday the shooting happened Monday night at a home. The victims ranged between ages 15 and 18. The person who died...
Troopers investigate after pedestrian hit, killed on I-35 in Olathe
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a driver hit and killed a pedestrian on I-35 near College Boulevard early Thursday morning.
Police report suspicious death in SW Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating what they call a suspicious death in southwest Topeka. Officers responded to a call for service just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of SW 28th Street. When they arrived, police found one person dead and medical personnel on the scene. The […]
Update: Police identify man killed early Friday in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department continues investigating a bar shooting at the 45th Street Bar off Topeka Blvd. Friday morning. One of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Topeka Blvd. after […]
KMBC.com
JOCO sheriff's office asks for help finding 2 runaway teens
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding two teenage runaways. Authorities said 14-year-old Makenzie Goodall (pictured, left) and 16-year-old Genesis Shead ran away from their home in Edgerton, Kansas, early Thursday. The sheriff's office said they were last seen driving...
One dead following crash at 57th, Antioch in Merriam
Johnson County MedAct tells FOX4 the driver of the vehicle crashed into a light pole.
LJWORLD
Kansas City to pay $5M after police killing of Black man
Kansas City, Mo. (ap) — Kansas City will pay $5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer in 2019. The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners approved the settlement with the family of Terrence Bridges Jr. in a closed meeting earlier this week, The Kansas City Star reported.
WIBW
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four children and one adult were sent to a Topeka hospital with an unknown illness over the weekend. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, officials were alerted to a possible medical issue in the 7100 block of SW Greenview Dr.
Man killed by train in Shawnee County identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who was struck and killed by a train in Shawnee County has been identified by law enforcement. Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed on Nov. 1 in a train vs. pedestrian crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near NW […]
