TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mindy Rush, a Topeka resident, lost her father in August, however, now another piece of him is missing from her and her brother Kenny’s lives. Rush told 13 NEWS that her father, Bob Martin, had left his truck to Kenny when he had passed. From then on, she also said Kenny hung an urn necklace with their father’s ashes in the rearview mirror.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO