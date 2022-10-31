ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KCTV 5

One person dead in single-vehicle crash on Donahoo Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated a driver died Wednesday night after being involved in a crash. According to a crash report, a vehicle drove down an embankment in the 6700 block of Donahoo Road just before midnight and caught fire. When first responders...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Siblings search for late father’s stolen truck with ashes, memories left inside

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mindy Rush, a Topeka resident, lost her father in August, however, now another piece of him is missing from her and her brother Kenny’s lives. Rush told 13 NEWS that her father, Bob Martin, had left his truck to Kenny when he had passed. From then on, she also said Kenny hung an urn necklace with their father’s ashes in the rearview mirror.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Police ID Kansas teen who died in Halloween party shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kansas —Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department have identified the victim in the Halloween night shooting in the 1600 block of S. 50th Street as 17-year-old Katron Harris a resident of Kansas City, Kansas. He was pronounced deceased on scene. A person of interest remains...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are searching for a missing teenager who never returned home from school. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that officials are working to find Adyson Smith, 16, who has not been seen since Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials indicated that Addie left Spring...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
wpsdlocal6.com

1 teen dead, 6 wounded after Halloween Party shooting in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — One person was killed and six others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a crowded Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas. Police said Tuesday the shooting happened Monday night at a home. The victims ranged between ages 15 and 18. The person who died...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Police report suspicious death in SW Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating what they call a suspicious death in southwest Topeka. Officers responded to a call for service just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of SW 28th Street. When they arrived, police found one person dead and medical personnel on the scene. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Update: Police identify man killed early Friday in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department continues investigating a bar shooting at the 45th Street Bar off Topeka Blvd. Friday morning. One of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Topeka Blvd. after […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

JOCO sheriff's office asks for help finding 2 runaway teens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding two teenage runaways. Authorities said 14-year-old Makenzie Goodall (pictured, left) and 16-year-old Genesis Shead ran away from their home in Edgerton, Kansas, early Thursday. The sheriff's office said they were last seen driving...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Kansas City to pay $5M after police killing of Black man

Kansas City, Mo. (ap) — Kansas City will pay $5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer in 2019. The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners approved the settlement with the family of Terrence Bridges Jr. in a closed meeting earlier this week, The Kansas City Star reported.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four children and one adult were sent to a Topeka hospital with an unknown illness over the weekend. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, officials were alerted to a possible medical issue in the 7100 block of SW Greenview Dr.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Man killed by train in Shawnee County identified

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who was struck and killed by a train in Shawnee County has been identified by law enforcement. Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed on Nov. 1 in a train vs. pedestrian crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near NW […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

