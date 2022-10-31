Read full article on original website
Police look for Maryville man wanted for murder
METRO EAST (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 36-year-old Jermany Rickman of Maryville, who was charged in another man’s killing in August. Illinois State Police allege Rickman killed 30-year-old Demond W. Steward in the parking lot of the Ivy Ultra Lounge in East St. Louis on August 13. Police believe Rickman is armed and dangerous.
As FEMA deadline approaches in Missouri, some flood victims still struggling to get back on their feet
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - The deadline for people in Missouri to get money assistance from FEMA after major flooding is quickly approaching. It’s been nearly four months since flooding hit the Metro hard, and some people are still trying to recover. On Wednesday, FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center in...
ARPA funds dedicated to infrastructure, small businesses in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Nearly $20 million will be set aside for infrastructure projects in St. Louis County. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page signed a bill Friday that dedicates $18.5 million in federal relief money for infrastructure projects as well as small business assistance. Page said $15 million...
Victim tracks down stolen car as St. Louis area police departments grapple with non-stop car thefts
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Every day police departments across St. Louis and St. Charles work to stop the onslaught of car thieves plaguing neighborhoods and gas stations. “It’s steady, it’s nonstop,” explained St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz. The problem is not unique to one area....
First men’s homeless shelter coming to St. Charles County
ST. PETERS (KMOV) - After years of fundraising and federal grants, a shelter dedicated solely to men is opening in St. Charles County. Founders said it’s the first of its kind over the Missouri River off Interstate 70 and Mid Rivers Mall. A freshly made bed, clean, folded towels...
Thousands take advantage of ‘no excuse’ absentee voting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Thousands of voters across the St. Louis region won’t be going to the polls on election day, because they’ve already voted. The 2022 midterm election is the first major election in Missouri where voters don’t need to have an excuse to vote absentee in the final two weeks before an election.
Poll: Majority of Missourians favor legalizing recreational marijuana
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A newly-released poll has Missourians voting in favor of Amendment 3, a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday shows the amendment has strong support. Amendment 3 would change Missouri’s constitution to allow for the purchase, use, and sale of recreational marijuana for anyone age 21 and older, allow people convicted of some non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for their release or parole, and to have the records of those charges cleared, and would place a 6% tax on retail marijuana sales. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
St. Charles County SWAT team, negotiators work together in high-pressure training exercise
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -The St. Charles County SWAT team responds to dozens of high-risk calls every year, ranging from drug seizures to warrant executions and barricaded suspects. The multi-jurisdictional team of more than 45 officers is accompanied by 16 crisis negotiators from departments across St. Charles County. Often, as...
Teen dies after crash in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A teenager died after a car crash in St. Louis County Wednesday afternoon, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said in a report that a Kia Forte was driving northbound near the 9700 block of Halls Ferry Road when it turned into oncoming traffic and was struck by a Hyundai Genesis. The accident happened just before 4 p.m.
Endangered Person Advisory for missing St. Louis Co. juvenile who is without necessary medication
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 12-year-old girl. Tatiyana Walls, a 12-year-old girl, is 5′2″, 165 pounds, with short black hair in a ponytail, brown eyes and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and carrying a lime green backpack with red apples on it. Walls is blind in one eye and wears glasses.
Missouri Voter Guide
U.S. Senate – Missouri. Schmitt is Missouri’s 43rd Attorney General. He was previously the state’s 46th State Treasurer, and before that, he was elected twice to represent the state’s 15th Senate District. His campaign website reads, “Now with Joe Biden in the White House and a...
St. Louis Co. man sentenced to 22 years for robbing multiple stores in 2018
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Louis County has been sentenced to serve 22 years in prison for robbing four stores in 2018 and attempting to rob a fifth. On July 25, 35-year-old Demetrius Smith pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.
Absentee voting running ahead of 2018 in some areas
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Charles County, St. Louis County and Jefferson County election officials are reporting an increase in numbers of absentee voters over the days prior to the 2018 midterm election. All three counties estimate the number of early votes cast is running up to 20% higher this election year.
St. Louis County launches program for those with an outstanding warrant to ask for new court dates without arrest
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County is launching a program to allow people with active warrants for traffic and nonviolent offenses to request a new court date without any fear of being arrested. Fresh Start Fridays allow those with active warrants to go online every Friday at 1...
Two admit to trying to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men pleaded guilty to trying to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis, each pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Mike Parson speaks on Missouri gun laws
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This comes down to red flag laws which Missouri doesn’t have. If an adult buys a gun legally, police can’t just take it away from them, even if there are mentally ill and family are concerned. Recently, Gov. Parson said there is a...
Authorities locate missing woman and two children
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Endangered Person Advisory for a missing St. Louis County woman and her two one-year-old children has been canceled. The St. Louis County Police Department has reported that Shavonna White and her two children were found safe. St. Louis County police say Shavonna White was...
State agency won’t disclose taxpayer-funded public defense costs in death penalty trial
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A St. Charles County man who admitted to killing four people, including two young children, was officially sentenced to death on Thursday when a judge confirmed the jury’s verdict from last month. His defense is being paid for by taxpayers, but the state won’t release how much money was spent.
Gov. Pritzker, Ferrero North America break ground on first-ever U.S. Kinder Bueno production facility
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker joined Ferrero North America for the groundbreaking of Ferrero’s Bloomington, Ill. facility, the first-ever North American location to produce Kinder Bueno products. Gov. Pritzker says this expansion will bring a $214.4 million investment to the area and create 200 new...
Elderly man missing out of Spanish Lake
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- An elderly man has been missing since October 24 out of Spanish Lake. Police are asking for assistance in locating 79-year-old Johnie Jones. He has COPD and requires medication and oxygen. Jones is 6 feet tall and weighs about 225 pounds, has grey and black...
