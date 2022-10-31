ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KMOV

Police look for Maryville man wanted for murder

METRO EAST (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 36-year-old Jermany Rickman of Maryville, who was charged in another man’s killing in August. Illinois State Police allege Rickman killed 30-year-old Demond W. Steward in the parking lot of the Ivy Ultra Lounge in East St. Louis on August 13. Police believe Rickman is armed and dangerous.
MARYVILLE, IL
KMOV

Thousands take advantage of ‘no excuse’ absentee voting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Thousands of voters across the St. Louis region won’t be going to the polls on election day, because they’ve already voted. The 2022 midterm election is the first major election in Missouri where voters don’t need to have an excuse to vote absentee in the final two weeks before an election.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Poll: Majority of Missourians favor legalizing recreational marijuana

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A newly-released poll has Missourians voting in favor of Amendment 3, a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday shows the amendment has strong support. Amendment 3 would change Missouri’s constitution to allow for the purchase, use, and sale of recreational marijuana for anyone age 21 and older, allow people convicted of some non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for their release or parole, and to have the records of those charges cleared, and would place a 6% tax on retail marijuana sales. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Teen dies after crash in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A teenager died after a car crash in St. Louis County Wednesday afternoon, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said in a report that a Kia Forte was driving northbound near the 9700 block of Halls Ferry Road when it turned into oncoming traffic and was struck by a Hyundai Genesis. The accident happened just before 4 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Endangered Person Advisory for missing St. Louis Co. juvenile who is without necessary medication

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 12-year-old girl. Tatiyana Walls, a 12-year-old girl, is 5′2″, 165 pounds, with short black hair in a ponytail, brown eyes and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and carrying a lime green backpack with red apples on it. Walls is blind in one eye and wears glasses.
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, MO
KMOV

Missouri Voter Guide

U.S. Senate – Missouri. Schmitt is Missouri’s 43rd Attorney General. He was previously the state’s 46th State Treasurer, and before that, he was elected twice to represent the state’s 15th Senate District. His campaign website reads, “Now with Joe Biden in the White House and a...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Absentee voting running ahead of 2018 in some areas

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Charles County, St. Louis County and Jefferson County election officials are reporting an increase in numbers of absentee voters over the days prior to the 2018 midterm election. All three counties estimate the number of early votes cast is running up to 20% higher this election year.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Two admit to trying to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men pleaded guilty to trying to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis, each pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Mike Parson speaks on Missouri gun laws

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This comes down to red flag laws which Missouri doesn’t have. If an adult buys a gun legally, police can’t just take it away from them, even if there are mentally ill and family are concerned. Recently, Gov. Parson said there is a...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Authorities locate missing woman and two children

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Endangered Person Advisory for a missing St. Louis County woman and her two one-year-old children has been canceled. The St. Louis County Police Department has reported that Shavonna White and her two children were found safe. St. Louis County police say Shavonna White was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Elderly man missing out of Spanish Lake

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- An elderly man has been missing since October 24 out of Spanish Lake. Police are asking for assistance in locating 79-year-old Johnie Jones. He has COPD and requires medication and oxygen. Jones is 6 feet tall and weighs about 225 pounds, has grey and black...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

