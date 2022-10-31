Read full article on original website
Transportation headaches continue for grain shippers
IARN — While the Mississippi River did raise a little thanks to some rains in the past week, it hasn’t been enough to return us to regular shipping volumes. Combine that with high diesel prices and a looming railroad strike, we are in a pickle as we are in the busy season for grain movement in the United States. Harvest always means increased grain shipment traffic around the country. Right now, things aren’t looking much better than before.
Iowans Say ‘Woo-Hoo’ For Powerball Tickets
Statewide Iowa — Powerball tickets are a hot ticket in Iowa lately. There are about three-point-two million people living in Iowa, and the Iowa Lottery says the latest Powerball drawing saw two-point-six million dollars in sales, just within the state. That includes more than two-point-one million dollars in Iowa sales just on Monday.
October Survey Shows Economies Of Iowa, Midwest Still Weak
Statewide, Iowa — The monthly survey of business leaders across Iowa and eight other states finds the region’s economy remains weak and improved only slightly. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the survey ranks the economy on a zero to 100 scale, with 50 being growth neutral. Iowa’s...
Supply and demand driving gas and diesel price differences
IARN — The price difference between diesel and gas has many scratching their heads. On October 31, the average diesel price was $5.32 per gallon, while the average gas price was $3.86. American Farm Bureau Federation Senior Economist Veronica Nigh sums it up as an issue of supply and demand.
There’s Support Available For Iowa Caregivers Of Loved Ones With Dementia
Statewide Iowa — The approaching holiday season can be the hardest time of the year for many of the 73-thousand Iowans who are caring for a loved one with dementia. Megan Benzing, program manager for the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says they offer a wide array of resources, programs and support groups just for caregivers.
Weekly DNR Fishing Report for Northwest Iowa
Northwest Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released the week’s fishing report, effective Thursday, November 3, 2022. Lake temperature is in the upper 40s. The water level is 10 inches below crest. There has been a fairly good crappie, bluegill and yellow perch bite recently. Walleye fishing is picking up. Try fishing under structure or over the top of vegetation. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Use tube jigs, plastics or other small jigs. Walleye – Fair: Try crawler harnesses, crankbaits and minnows. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.
Snow Is Possible Tonight And Tomorrow, Time To Brush Up On Winter Driving Skills
Northwest, Iowa — Parts of western Iowa could get snow late tonight, November 4th, and into Saturday, November 5th, with some forecast models showing the potential for several inches of accumulation. Conditions can change quickly and Iowa Department of Transportation spokesman Pete Hjelmstad says if there’s frost or snow covering your vehicle’s windows, it should be a no-brainer that you clear them off before trying to drive.
Rainbow Fentanyl Is Fortunately A No-Show During Iowa’s Halloween Celebrations
Statewide Iowa — Iowans heard dire warnings last month about the possibility of rainbow fentanyl showing up in kids’ trick-or-treat bags, but Emily Murray, spokeswoman for the regional U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency office in Omaha, says they had no reports of the drug appearing anywhere in the five-state area.
October Concludes Very Dry, Promise Of Rain During November
Statewide Iowa — October wrapped up as one of Iowa’s 20 driest Octobers in 150 years of record keeping. State climatologist Justin Glisan says the northwest and central regions of the state were as much as two-and-a-half inches below normal for rainfall for the month. Temperatures were widely...
Sports Schedule For Friday November 4th
OABCIG (9-1) at Spirit Lake (10-0) Pod C. Crestwood, Cresco (7-3) at Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque (8-2) Centerville (8-2) at Williamsburg (10-0) Western Christian, Hull (8-2) at West Sioux, Hawarden (9-1) Pod B. MFL MarMac (9-1) at West Branch (10-0) Pod C. Sigourney/Keota (8-2) at Van Meter (9-1) Pod D. Pella...
Much Colder Weather, Rain And Possibly Snow This Weekend
Statewide, Iowa — Iowans who have a yard full of leaves to rake and bag need to get at it Thursday, as much colder weather, rain, and possibly snow, is coming soon. Meteorologist Brooke Hagenhoff, at the National Weather Service, says to get your yard work done before the sun goes down tonight or those piles of leaves will be soaking wet.
