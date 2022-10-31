Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Meth-using driver found not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter, convicted on lesser charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Thursday found a man who admitted using methamphetamine before getting behind the wheel not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter in a crash that killed a tow truck driver helping a stranded motorist. Jurors instead convicted Grant Miller, 50, of the lesser charge of vehicular manslaughter while […]
‘I am a mother not a murderer!’: Woman gets 40 years to life for killing daughter’s boyfriend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who shot and killed her daughter’s boyfriend during a confrontation outside his home received a sentence Thursday of 40 years to life in prison and is asking for forgiveness. On the morning of Aug. 10, 2021, Javontae Tervell Green was shot on Eye Street between Second and Third streets. […]
DA: Tulare man sentenced for DUI that killed 2 victims
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sentence for a man that was found guilty of a DUI crash that killed two victims and injured a third was handed down by the Tulare County Superior Court, according to the Office of the District Attorney County of Tulare. Officials say that at 3:30 p.m. on July 8, […]
Co-defendant in slaying of Arvin High football star seeks resentencing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of two men convicted of murder in the 1997 execution-style slaying of Arvin High School football star Chad Yarbrough is seeking resentencing under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule. Efrain Garza Jr., 43, was sentenced to life without parole after pleading no contest to first-degree murder, but now argues he […]
Man, 70, arrested in alleged hit-and-run that injured pedestrian
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 70-year-old man is accused of leaving the scene after his vehicle hit and seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday night, police said. Jerry Aguirre, 70, was arrested early Friday and booked on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in injury and driving without a license, police said. He was not listed in custody […]
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in East Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to a shooting Tuesday in East Bakersfield. Victor Rivera was arrested Thursday and is due in court Monday for arraignment, according to sheriff’s officials and inmate records. He’s accused in the shooting of a man on Rembrandt Street, south […]
Mexican Mafia associate, Nazi sympathizer among those arrested in gang sweep
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lengthy investigation involving multiple agencies culminated with the arrests of 29 people — including a woman allegedly affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and a suspected Nazi sympathizer — on charges including drug trafficking, conspiracy and firearm offenses, authorities said. More than 15,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 990 grams of fentanyl, 10 […]
2 arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary: RPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ridgecrest Police Department arrested two people on suspicion of residential burglary and possession of stolen property, according to a post on the Ridgecrest Police Department Facebook. Ridgecrest police officers were contacted by the victim on Oct. 28 who reported that two men broke into his residence and stole firearms, clothing […]
Accused drunken driver held on all charges in deadly Bakersfield crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — By his own admission, Alexzander Pacheco drank three beers before his car collided with another vehicle, inflicting mortal injuries to its driver. Surveillance video, however, revealed he had at least twice that amount and drove roughly twice the speed limit in the crash early July 1 at the intersection of Belle […]
Man dead in Tehachapi following officer-involved shooting
A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Tehachapi on Thursday evening, November 3rd. The shooting took place around 6:40 p.m. at the Willow Springs Mobile Home Park.
Man who died in Visalia motorcycle crash identified, wife remains in hospital
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash in Visalia Wednesday night.
Kern probation makes an arrest and seizes drugs, firearm
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department performed a “home call” Wednesday and arrested Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was determined to be in violation of his probation. The probation department said officers located Dominguez at a residence on Gaston Street in Wasco. During the search officers allegedly found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and […]
2 killed in crash in Mojave identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Boron residents who died in a collision on Highway 14 at Backus Road in Mojave Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office, Jaiden William Moore, 21, was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle and Alyssa Rene Miller, 22, was a […]
Kings County robber identified and arrested, deputies say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the robbery that took place October 25 was arrested in Corcoran Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Police say on October 25 around 5:00 p.m. they were called out to Lacey Boulevard and Carolyn Avenue regarding a robbery where they soon found a victim was […]
Stockton man killed in a northwest Bakersfield crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a 22-year-old man who died after running a stop sign and crashing into a business in northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning. According to the coroner’s office, Jeremiah Joel Olguin, of Stockton, was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed. Officials said […]
Federal, local agencies conduct gang enforcement bust in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – No fewer than nine law enforcement agencies – including the FBI and DEA – participated Thursday morning in what Bakersfield Police are describing as a criminal gang enforcement operation. Agents acting on 21 separate search warrants made multiple arrests, according to BPD. 17 News learned of several possible locations where local, […]
Man critically wounded in Chester Avenue shooting, suspect arrested
UPDATE (Nov. 4): Police arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to the shooting Thursday at a Chester Avenue shopping center. Bakersfield police arrested Yarrico Sanchez, 26, Friday in the 1200 block of 40th Street, officials said. The victim in Thursday’s shooting remains hospitalized and is listed as critical. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) […]
Woman suffering from mental health issues missing: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 25-year-old woman suffering from mental health issues has been missing more than a month, according to sheriff’s officials. Maryam Sohi was last seen Sept. 29 wearing a black crop top, black Adidas pants and white Vans shoes, officials said. She’s described as white, 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes […]
Man wounded in MLK Blvd shooting: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in southeast Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation in the 1100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at around 5:45 p.m. Officials said a man was found with major injuries […]
Unlicensed elderly man arrested following hit-and-run in Downtown Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) responded to a hit-and-run in Downtown Bakersfield at 8:46 p.m. on Thursday, November 3rd.
Comments / 2