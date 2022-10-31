ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Trial of Salem (West Virginia) man moved to March

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 50-year-old Salem man waived his right to a speedy prosecution Friday, allowing his trial for two counts of felony wanton endangerment involving a firearm to be pushed to next spring. Harrison Circuit Judge James A. Matish set a final pretrial conference March 3...
Charles Manley Hall

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles Manley Hall, 73, of Lost Creek, WV passed away on November 3, 2022 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. Charles was born in Santa Barbara, CA on August 29, 1949, the son of the late Charles L. Hall and Trannice McClain Hall.
Glenn Leroy Casto

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenn Leroy Casto, 88, of Clarksburg passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Salem. He was born on March 15, 1934, in Pickens, WV a son of the late Devoe R. and Violet M. Helmick Casto.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Mane Street Studio invites you to their Holiday Open House Saturda…
Joan Phyllis Ross

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Joan Phyllis Ross, 82, of Fairmont passed away Sunday October 30, 2022 at her residence with her family by her side after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of Parkinson’s disease. She was born on December 12, 1939 in Fairmont daughter of the...
WVU Cancer Institute celebrates Pink and Pearl Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Cancer Institute is joining organizations across the state to celebrate West Virginia’s inaugural Pink and Pearl Day today (Nov. 4). Pink and Pearl Day, the keystone date of a campaign bearing the same name, aims to usher the momentum of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, celebrated annually in October, into November, which is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
GLADESVILLE — An Independence woman has been charged with possession of meth related to a traffic stop on April 21. According to a criminal complaint, deputies stopped Kaitlin Michelle Burton, 25, because the car she was driving had a loud exhaust. An officer saw a hypodermic needle lying on the back floorboard, and Burton said she had some marijuana, according to the complaint.
Aurora/Eglon News

At the recent National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, two Preston County FFA members received their American Farmer Degree: Savannah Hauser, daughter of Joe Bill and Stephanie Hauser, Stemple Ridge, and John Harris of Reedsville. They were accompanied by their Preston High School adviser, Terry Hauser.
Harrison County Board of Education appoints new SHMS principal Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education met Friday for a brief meeting to handle personnel matters, which included announcing the new principal of South Harrison Middle School. Sabrina Skidmore, a former administrator / athletic director for the South Harrison feeder area, returns after working...
WVU's high-powered offense must continue to carry the team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia's offense has developed any type of identity through the season's first eight games — only three of which went the Mountaineers' way — it is as a team that can score points. They have done so because they have...
Clarksburg Water Board lead line project affects water utilities throughout the county

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials representing the Clarksburg Water Board do not anticipate a significant impact on wastewater treatment in the county stemming from actions taken to correct lead issues within the Clarksburg water system, but the county's water utilities are already feeling the effects. The impacts are likely to intensify in January, when water rate increases are expected to go into effect.
Calvin Plum

INDEPENDENCE — Calvin Junior Plum, 71, of Independence passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. He was born on Dec. 28, 1950 in Newburg, son of the late Russell E. and Eulalah M. (Carter) Plum.
County commission sets meeting with expert to discuss EMS fee

KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners plan to meet with a company that develops data that would be needed in order to implement a county EMS fee. Commissioners Dave Price, Don Smith and Samantha Stone had a price from GST earlier on mapping structures in the county. The company already does GIS mapping for the county assessor’s office. Knowing the number and location of structures is important if an ordinance is passed, because counties bill per structure.
Cheat River Chapter DAR celebrates first year

KINGWOOD — The Preston County-based Cheat River Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently celebrated its first year of becoming a chapter. The chapter was started by Karen Snyder Kurilko and 13 organizing members, some of whom were already members of DAR, and some were new. Now the group has 23 members, with several prospective members working on their lineage paperwork to officially join.
