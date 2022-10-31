Read full article on original website
WVNews
Fired Bridgeport, West Virginia, police chief John Walker sues city
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Former Bridgeport police chief John Walker has sued the city, alleging he was fired due to his age and for raising his belief that he was a target for termination due to that, he asserts in a lawsuit filed Friday against the city. Through...
WVNews
Trial of Salem (West Virginia) man moved to March
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 50-year-old Salem man waived his right to a speedy prosecution Friday, allowing his trial for two counts of felony wanton endangerment involving a firearm to be pushed to next spring. Harrison Circuit Judge James A. Matish set a final pretrial conference March 3...
WVNews
Veteran Clarksburg, West Virginia detective sergeant retires; 4 new officers take oath
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Police Department saw one of its finest retire Friday, while four new faces took the oath. Detective Sgt. Joseph Michael “Mike” Walsh called it a day after 21 years, two months.
WVNews
Arnold Gordon Krafft
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Arnold Gordon Krafft, 80 of Brush Run, West Union went home to…
WVNews
Charles Manley Hall
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles Manley Hall, 73, of Lost Creek, WV passed away on November 3, 2022 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. Charles was born in Santa Barbara, CA on August 29, 1949, the son of the late Charles L. Hall and Trannice McClain Hall.
WVNews
More than $75,000 donated to Morgantown, West Virginia, Ronald McDonald House
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A summer campaign resulted in more than $75,000 being donated from local McDonald’s restaurants to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Morgantown and Pittsburgh. “Oh we are very excited,” said Eleanor Reigel, CEO of RMHC of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. “McDonald's has been a...
WVNews
Glenn Leroy Casto
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenn Leroy Casto, 88, of Clarksburg passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Salem. He was born on March 15, 1934, in Pickens, WV a son of the late Devoe R. and Violet M. Helmick Casto.
WVNews
'Blue-collar' Grafton pushes Charleston Catholic to limit in 1-0 loss
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WV News) – The margin between winning and losing is so small. The fourth-seeded Grafton Bearcats had that lesson reinforced painfully as a tremendous performance against the No. 1 Charleston Catholic Irish was decided by an own goal in the 60th minute, 1-0.
WVNews
Mane Street.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Mane Street Studio invites you to their Holiday Open House Saturda…
WVNews
Joan Phyllis Ross
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Joan Phyllis Ross, 82, of Fairmont passed away Sunday October 30, 2022 at her residence with her family by her side after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of Parkinson’s disease. She was born on December 12, 1939 in Fairmont daughter of the...
WVNews
WVU Cancer Institute celebrates Pink and Pearl Day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Cancer Institute is joining organizations across the state to celebrate West Virginia’s inaugural Pink and Pearl Day today (Nov. 4). Pink and Pearl Day, the keystone date of a campaign bearing the same name, aims to usher the momentum of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, celebrated annually in October, into November, which is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
WVNews
FTR
GLADESVILLE — An Independence woman has been charged with possession of meth related to a traffic stop on April 21. According to a criminal complaint, deputies stopped Kaitlin Michelle Burton, 25, because the car she was driving had a loud exhaust. An officer saw a hypodermic needle lying on the back floorboard, and Burton said she had some marijuana, according to the complaint.
WVNews
Aurora/Eglon News
At the recent National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, two Preston County FFA members received their American Farmer Degree: Savannah Hauser, daughter of Joe Bill and Stephanie Hauser, Stemple Ridge, and John Harris of Reedsville. They were accompanied by their Preston High School adviser, Terry Hauser.
WVNews
Harrison County Board of Education appoints new SHMS principal Friday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education met Friday for a brief meeting to handle personnel matters, which included announcing the new principal of South Harrison Middle School. Sabrina Skidmore, a former administrator / athletic director for the South Harrison feeder area, returns after working...
WVNews
WVU's high-powered offense must continue to carry the team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia's offense has developed any type of identity through the season's first eight games — only three of which went the Mountaineers' way — it is as a team that can score points. They have done so because they have...
WVNews
Clarksburg Water Board lead line project affects water utilities throughout the county
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials representing the Clarksburg Water Board do not anticipate a significant impact on wastewater treatment in the county stemming from actions taken to correct lead issues within the Clarksburg water system, but the county's water utilities are already feeling the effects. The impacts are likely to intensify in January, when water rate increases are expected to go into effect.
WVNews
Calvin Plum
INDEPENDENCE — Calvin Junior Plum, 71, of Independence passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. He was born on Dec. 28, 1950 in Newburg, son of the late Russell E. and Eulalah M. (Carter) Plum.
WVNews
Mane Street Studio to kick off holidays with open house Nov. 19
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — Mane Street Studio invites you to their Holiday Open House Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. 50 FREE Gift Bags — While Supplies last.
WVNews
County commission sets meeting with expert to discuss EMS fee
KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners plan to meet with a company that develops data that would be needed in order to implement a county EMS fee. Commissioners Dave Price, Don Smith and Samantha Stone had a price from GST earlier on mapping structures in the county. The company already does GIS mapping for the county assessor’s office. Knowing the number and location of structures is important if an ordinance is passed, because counties bill per structure.
WVNews
Cheat River Chapter DAR celebrates first year
KINGWOOD — The Preston County-based Cheat River Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently celebrated its first year of becoming a chapter. The chapter was started by Karen Snyder Kurilko and 13 organizing members, some of whom were already members of DAR, and some were new. Now the group has 23 members, with several prospective members working on their lineage paperwork to officially join.
