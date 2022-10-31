Good news for Texans who have been enviously binge-watching From Scratch lately: One of San Antonio's best chefs is inviting you along on a delicious, food-filled adventure through Europe next year. Founder of The Good Kind Hospitality Group (which includes Tim the Girl Catering, The Good Kind restaurant, and the Ivy Hall Events venue), chef Tim McDiarmid is hosting two curated trips in summer 2023.Born in British Columbia, McDiarmid is a James Beard Fellow (2019) and former Chopped competitor who got her start in New York City, where she worked in restaurants for over 20 years before moving with her...

