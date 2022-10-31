ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

CultureMap Austin

Award-winning chef takes Texans on guided culinary adventures of Europe in 2023

Good news for Texans who have been enviously binge-watching From Scratch lately: One of San Antonio's best chefs is inviting you along on a delicious, food-filled adventure through Europe next year. Founder of The Good Kind Hospitality Group (which includes Tim the Girl Catering, The Good Kind restaurant, and the Ivy Hall Events venue), chef Tim McDiarmid is hosting two curated trips in summer 2023.Born in British Columbia, McDiarmid is a James Beard Fellow (2019) and former Chopped competitor who got her start in New York City, where she worked in restaurants for over 20 years before moving with her...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap Austin

H-E-B scoops new Spurs-inspired ice cream flavor to honor 50 years of the team

H-E-B is celebrating 50 years of the San Antonio Spurs with something sweet. Along with a new, limited-time Spurs Creamy Creations flavor (chocolate malt ice cream with chocolate rice crispy crunchies and a chocolate swirl), the supermarket brand is also launching an equally sweet sweepstakes to score custom sneakers, courtside Spurs seats, a year supply of ice cream, and more.Coming in half-gallon and pint sizes, the Spurs Creamy Creations Courtside Chocolate Crunch will be available throughout South and Central Texas, including San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi, Laredo, and the surrounding areas. Made in San Antonio, the flavor is part of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap Austin

New Braunfels gets into the spirit with free, family-friendly Día De Los Muertos event

New Braunfels hosts its annual Día De Los Muertos festival on the fourth Saturday of October every year, which means the beloved family-friendly event is coming up this weekend on Saturday, October 22.Hosted by the New Braunfels Chamber's Hispanic Business Alliance, the event takes place from noon to 10 pm in venues around downtown New Braunfels. Featuring kids activities, live music, dancing, food trucks, arts and crafts, face painters, and more, the free, fan-favorite event is always a hit for the whole family.Along with a helpful primer on the history and traditions behind Día De Los Muertos, the event website...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CultureMap Austin

CultureMap Austin

Austin, TX
CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://austin.culturemap.com/

