The Daily Money: Powerball jackpot passes $1 billion

Whether you're handing out candy tonight dressed as a Sanderson sister or tackling one of the other most popular Halloween costumes of the year , you'll, of course, want to have plenty of treats on hand to avoid a trick this evening. Here's a list of the most popular candy by state .

Many adults would be more excited to see a Powerball ticket in their trick-or-treat sack. The lottery game's jackpot has soared past $1 billion for tonight's drawing after no one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s $825 million grand prize . The pot is the largest this year and the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The jackpot lump-sum payout option is now $497 million. But, less than two months ago, the payout would have been tens of millions of dollars higher . You can thank inflation for that.

Fed interest rate increase expected

The Federal Reserve Board meets again this week. The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by another 0.75 percentage point on Wednesday.

Where markets will move after this week's announcement is anyone's guess. But the stock market's response to the last five rate hikes may provide some clues.

Even with worries about an impending recession, investors have been surprisingly upbeat on the days when the Fed has increased interest rates.

Healthcare costs have lagged the overall consumer inflation rate , but analysts say this won't last.

Underwater real estate? A piece of submerged land in Florida is selling for $43 million.

Days after his purchase of Twitter fueled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech, Elon Musk tweeted a link to an unfounded conspiracy theory about Pelosi's husband .

A cockroach infestation was so bad in one Michigan neighborhood, officials canceled trick-or-treating.

A venomous 7-foot king cobra that escaped from its home in a Swedish zoo has returned by itself, bringing a happy ending to over a week-long disappearance saga.

