Powerball winning numbers: Texas player wins $1 million as jackpot skyrockets to $1 billion

Update: Powerball numbers from Halloween drawing

The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise, with an amount reaching the second-highest prize in game history after a drawing on Saturday, Oct. 29. It's the fifth highest jackpot all-time for an U.S. lottery game.

The jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 when a lottery player in Pennsylvania took home $206.9 million.

Here's what you need to know about where the lottery game, and Mega Millions and Lotto Texas, stand:

Texas Powerball numbers, Oct. 29

The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, and the Powerball is 23. The Power Play was 3X.

Powerball jackpot amount was $825M; one million dollar winner in Texas

The lottery balls chosen for the Saturday, Oct. 29 jackpot were worth an estimated $825 million, with a cash option of $410.2 million.

No one matched all six numbers, but six tickets matched all five numbers except for the Powerball, worth winnings of $1 million. Those tickets were sold in California, Michigan, Maryland and here in Texas.

A ticket bought in Florida matched all five numbers except for the Powerball and added the Power Play worth $2 million.

How to play Powerball

Next Powerball drawing worth $1 billion

The estimated Powerball jackpot is planned for for Monday, Oct. 31. It will be worth an estimated $1 billion with a cash option of $497.3 million, according to powerball.com .

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Texas mega millions and lotto numbers

The Mega Millions numbers for Oct. 28 were 4-18-31-53-69-7, with a Megaplier of 2. There was no winner.

The next drawing is planned for Nov. 1, with a jackpot of $87 million and estimated cash value of $42.8 million.

The Lotto Texas numbers for Oct. 29 were3-8-26-30-43-52. There was no Lotto Texas jackpot winner on Oct. 29. The next drawing is planned for Oct. 31, with a jackpot worth $10 million and an estimated cash value of $5.75 million.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Powerball winning numbers: Texas player wins $1 million as jackpot skyrockets to $1 billion