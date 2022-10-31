Chance of rain in the forecast this week for Atascadero

Weather Underground predicting 55% chance of rain Tuesday

– Cooler temperatures and even a chance of a small amount of rain are in the forecast this week for Atascadero, according to Weather Underground.

Today’s high is expected to reach 73 degrees. On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop into the low 60s, and Weather Underground is predicting a 55% chance of rain during the afternoon.

Overnight lows should be in the 40s to start the week and could drop into the 30s past Tuesday.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey is predicting “mist and low marine clouds for Halloween night:”