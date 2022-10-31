ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Chance of rain in the forecast this week for Atascadero

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uXDeC_0it9CDuF00

Weather Underground predicting 55% chance of rain Tuesday

– Cooler temperatures and even a chance of a small amount of rain are in the forecast this week for Atascadero, according to Weather Underground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P3Vwb_0it9CDuF00

Today’s high is expected to reach 73 degrees. On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop into the low 60s, and Weather Underground is predicting a 55% chance of rain during the afternoon.

Overnight lows should be in the 40s to start the week and could drop into the 30s past Tuesday.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey is predicting “mist and low marine clouds for Halloween night:”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Water main breaks downtown Paso Robles

Break was the second reported in the county this week. – Late Thursday afternoon, a water main broke in downtown Paso Robles on Spring Street near the city’s library. Around 4 p.m. Paso Robles City crews vacuumed water and debris out of the hole and dug down to repair the problem.
PASO ROBLES, CA
syvnews.com

Speed limits may soon be lower on some Orcutt area streets

Speed limits on some Orcutt area streets and roads could be lowered in response to a new state law that loosens restrictions on how speed limits are established. Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the introduction of an ordinance to change speed limits in the 4th, 2nd and 1st districts.
ORCUTT, CA
travelawaits.com

10 Picturesque Pismo Beach Airbnb Rentals On The Water

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. North and south, Hollywood and Silicon Valley, California means different things to different people. All of them are true, thanks to the state’s impressive size. Central California, often overlooked compared to its neighbors on both sides, offers a taste of both kinds of California. Pismo Beach, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, really is the best of both worlds.
PISMO BEACH, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 10/24 – 10/30/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 25, 2022. 13:11— Cheyne Eric...
ATASCADERO, CA
New Times

SLO city to hold groundwater contamination meeting

Industrial pollution in San Luis Obispo groundwater will be the subject of multiple upcoming public meetings. The city of SLO is hosting a meeting on Nov. 16 to discuss a PCE plume found below the city in the San Luis Valley Groundwater Basin. A toxic chemical, PCE is a product...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

City truck drives into sinkhole in San Luis Obispo

A water main ruptured on a residential street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, after which a sinkhole opened and a city truck drove into it. Shortly after 4 p.m., a water main broke by the intersection of Calle Lupita and Calle Jazmin. A city truck then came out to the scene for repairs.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Hundreds turn out to trick or treat on Entrada

Costumed children trick-or-treated at booths up and down the street. – Atascadero residents and visitors celebrated Halloween from 5-8 p.m. on Entrada Avenue Monday. The city blocked off the street for several blocks beginning at El Camino Real. Volunteers and local retailers set up booths. Bounce houses entertained kids at each end of Entrada.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Family-owned Mexican ice cream shop opens in Atascadero

After a year of construction-related delays, the Medina family opened the bright and colorful Ice Cream Shop La Michoacana in Atascadero in late October. La Michoacana owners Ramiro and Mayra Medina purchased the building at 4220 El Camino Real in the Kmart shopping center last year and had planned to open in January, but faced delays with building and permitting.
ATASCADERO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Two-bedroom home in San Luis Obispo sells for $2 million

A spacious house built in 1998 located in the 5800 block of Salisbury Lane in San Luis Obispo has a new owner. The 3,325-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 12, 2022. The $2,025,000 purchase price works out to $609 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 9,787-square-foot lot.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
A-Town Daily News

City manager discusses fall events in Atascadero

Zoo Boo – Oct. 29, 5-8:30 p.m.: First, I want to let you know about a fun event for the entire family at our beloved Charles Paddock Zoo. It’s Zoo Boo! Perfect for all ages, Zoo Boo features Halloween decorations, carnival games, a costume contest, a haunted house, lots of fun Halloween activities, and tricks and treats galore. It’s a blast!
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Zoo Boo attracts hundreds of costumed Halloween revelers

Mild weather helped to generate good turnout, says event organizers. – Zoo Boo attracted hundreds of people to the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero Saturday night. Many of the children wore costumes. Some of the adults did, too. Children played games at various stations around the zoo, watched the animals,...
A-Town Daily News

Local schools celebrate ‘Red Ribbon Week’ with BMX performances

John Parker, 10 time X-Games athlete, uses authentic storytelling to spread tobacco awareness messages. – Schools around San Luis Obispo County recently celebrated Red Ribbon Week with a BMX stunt performance on the topic of tobacco prevention. Professional BMX riders use their stunts as a way of engaging students, building rapport, and sharing information about the effects of tobacco use and the harmful addictive substances within tobacco and vape products.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
803
Followers
1K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy