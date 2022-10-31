Read full article on original website
Cierra Paige
2d ago
the problem is , the products have since surely been used up , so tired of corps playing lab rats with the population.
Heavey
3d ago
dry shampoo 😂 I couldn't even believe it was a real thing. That would be like putting a bandaid on a deep cut, it just won't work!! please people, if you want your hair clean WASH IT!! WITH REGULAR SHAMPOO AND WATER!
Bridget Smith
3d ago
When is the fda going to do their job that we pay them to do?
CNET
Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected
Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
Dove, Suave and other shampoo brands recalled for possibly elevated carcinogen levels
The latest spray product recall over the presence of the carcinogen benzene — or the potential of too much benzene — involves six brands of dry shampoo aerosol products by Unilever United States. Lot codes of the Suave, Dove, Nexxus, Bed Head, TRESemme and Rockaholic shampoos recalled, all...
Costco Recalls a Key Grocery Product After Consumer Complaints
Poultry company Foster Farms is recalling roughly 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken-breast patty products that were shipped to warehouse club chain Costco (COST) . The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said on Oct. 29 that the items may be contaminated with hard clear pieces of plastic.
Elite Daily
Check If You Have 1 Of These 19 Recalled Dry Shampoos — & Get A Refund
Make sure to check your bottle before you give your hair a refresh with dry shampoo. On Oct. 18, Unilever issued a voluntary recall of nearly 20 dry shampoo products due to a potential presence of the carcinogen benzene. Seven of Unilever’s brands were named in the recall, including Dove, TRESemmé, Bed Head, and more — so if any of those are your go-to brands, you might want to check your bathroom. Here’s what you need to know about Unilever’s dry shampoo October 2022 recall, including which products you’ll need to toss out, how to get a refund with the reimbursement process, and more.
Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'
As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful
People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.
Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Popculture
Ground Beef Health Alert Issued for Meat You May Have Already Bought
Health officials are once again urging consumers to check their freezers for certain ground beef products. Following a string of similar recalls in recent months, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Oct. 13 issued a public health alert for ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.
Popculture
Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Thrillist
Almost 6,000 Pounds of This Popular Frozen Dinner Recalled in 4 States
The China Grove, Texas-based Lone Star Bakery Inc. is recalling approximately 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd's pie products, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The product may be contaminated with copper wire pieces, according to the recall alert. The product was distributed to California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. The...
Five Products Recalled This Week: Clorox, Nestlé and More
The following recalls were announced by the Food and Drug Administration, Consumer Product Safety Commission, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
A woman had her eye removed after she showered while wearing contact lenses and it got infected by a parasite found in tap water
A woman had her left eye removed after she showered while wearing contact lenses and it got infected. Marie Mason caught a rare parasite infection, called Acanthamoeba keratitis, which can cause blindness. Symptoms of the infection include: eye pain, blurred vision, and the sensation of something in the eye. A...
A colonoscopy study has some wondering if they should have the procedure. What you should know
A new European study on colonoscopies -- the largest of its kind -- has complicated results, and it's left some people wondering whether they should have the procedure to screen for colon cancer.
EverydayHealth.com
Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk
Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
Beef, fish products recalled from two companies
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two companies are recalling beef and fish products in separate recalls, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition of Harlingen, Texas, is recalling about 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products because of misbranding and undeclared...
Huge snack recall hits 18 states due to potentially dangerous allergen
Tree nut allergies are the most common food allergies out there, with six tree nuts being the most “popular” when it comes to allergic reactions. These are walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, cashew, and pistachio. Recalls follow when manufacturers discover traces of one of these allergens in products that should not contain tree nuts. That explains the new Lipari Foods snack recall, as two products from the manufacturer include undeclared cashews.
New snack recall: World-famous snacks recalled over serious manufacturing mistake
If you purchased Tastykake or Mrs. Freshley’s glazed pies recently, you should know that Flowers Foods issued a recall for various products from the two brands. The products contain undeclared soy, which can cause adverse, life-threatening reactions in people with soy allergies. DON’T MISS: How to get FREE MONEY...
Popculture
Boxes of Cookies Recalled
A Denver company is recalling boxes of its caramel-flavored cookies because they may be dangerous to consumers with peanut allergies. Hammond's Salted Caramel Cookies could include peanuts, but there is no warning on the packaging. People with an allergy to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction to the cookies.
The Worst Sweeteners No One Should Be Putting In Their Coffee Anymore, According To Health Experts
Everyone has their own preferences for how they take their coffee in the morning. While some people enjoy the taste of a plain old black cup of joe, some of us need a little bit of sweetness in our mug. Unfortunately, though, what’s great for our tastebuds can oftentimes be terrible for our bodies. Many coffee ingredients are highly inflammatory and can get in the way of your weight loss goals if you’re not careful—including some of the most popular sweeteners.
