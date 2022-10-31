Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KGLO News
Clear Lake woman pleads not guilty to stealing & cashing checks from apartment
CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake woman accused of using a master key while a manager at an apartment complex to burglarize an apartment has pleaded not guilty. A criminal complaint states 40-year-old Cassie Miller used the key to access an apartment without the tenant’s permission and stole a checkbook. On August 9th, Miller allegedly issued herself one of the stolen checks, signed the victim’s name and cashed the check at her own bank for $400.
KGLO News
Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of burglary
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Mason City man accused of burglary. 27-year-old Jesse Rafael was arrested on September 21st and charged with first-degree burglary after allegedly entering a home in the 300 block of West State on May 28th and assaulting a victim by choking and punching him.
KGLO News
Ethics & Campaign board will investigate election complaint against Cerro Gordo supervisor candidate
DES MOINES — The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board on Thursday afternoon unanimously voted to accept a complaint and start an investigation against a Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors candidate who allegedly used public resources for a political purpose while working in the County Auditor’s office at the courthouse.
KGLO News
Iowa Ethics & Campaign Disclosure Board to hear complaint about Cerro Gordo supervisor candidate
MASON CITY — The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board is meeting this afternoon in Des Moines to hear a complaint against a Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors candidate who allegedly used public resources for a political purpose while working in the County Auditor’s office at the courthouse.
KGLO News
Satellite voting location open Friday, Saturday for Cerro Gordo County voters
MASON CITY — There’s a couple of different options for people in Cerro Gordo County if they want to cast their ballots for the 2022 general election this weekend. == A satellite voting location will be set up from noon to 6:00 PM today and from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center’s east campus in Mason City. It’s located in the 2nd floor auditorium of the Cancer Center. Ballots for all Cerro Gordo County precincts will be available at the satellite absentee voting stations. Voter registration forms will also be available for new registrations and changes in the registration records of people who are currently registered within the county.
KGLO News
Ask the Mayor — November 2, 2022 — Mason City mayor Bill Schickel
Mason City’s mayor Bill Schickel was our guest on “Ask the Mayor” on November 2, 2022. Listen back to the program/download it via the audio player below.
KGLO News
Mason City council approves services agreement to start Destination Iowa project
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved a professional services agreement with WHKS for the city’s Destination Iowa project. The city and Cerro Gordo County were recently awarded $4.5 million for a bike park that would be specifically designed for off-road and mountain biking activities. The city will initiate the project with the development of plans for several subcomponents, including the High Line Trail, Murphy Park Trail and Bridge, Prairieland Trail Connector, Scrip Road Conversion and Illinois Bridge improvements, as well as crossing safety improvements. The agreement the council approved is for the preparation of preliminary plans and project estimates to assist the city in project planning, bundling and budgeting purposes.
KGLO News
Time to review winter driving skills with possible snow on the way
MASON CITY — Parts of western Iowa could get snow late tonight and into Saturday, with some forecast models showing the potential for several inches of accumulation. While snow is not mentioned in the north-central Iowa forecast, conditions can change quickly and Iowa Department of Transportation Mason City office spokesman Pete Hjelmstad says if there’s frost or snow covering your vehicle’s windows, it should be a no-brainer that you clear them off before trying to drive. “Unfortunately, many times, when I’m driving to work at 6:45 in the morning and I see people driving down the road and I really don’t know how they can see when I see their windshields,” Hjelmstad says. “You also see reports on social media a lot of times of the State Patrol or Motor Vehicle Enforcement or county sheriff’s or local city police departments pulling people over because their windows are not cleaned off.”
KGLO News
Mason City council sets policy agenda for 2023-2024 (AUDIO)
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City Tuesday night approved adopting a policy agenda for calendar years 2023 and 2024 for the city. Mayor Bill Schickel says the agenda came after an annual goal-setting workshop session by the council last week. “For one thing, we’ve got so many things on the table right now. You look at the River City Renaissance, you look at everything that’s going on downtown, you look at the new industry coming into town with the electronic vehicles. So many things going on on the table, so we talked a lot about execution and completion of those.”
KGLO News
USDA funds to Charles City, Lime Springs, Cherokee processing plants
CHARLES CITY — The new owners of a chicken processing plant in Charles City are getting nearly $46 million in federal assistance to reopen the facility. The Simply Essentials plant closed in August of 2019. Pure Prairie Farms, the facility’s new owner, is getting a nearly $39 million USDA loan, along with a grant of about $7 million.
KGLO News
One Vision client gives “Warrior Chain” to 1133rd Transportation Company as they prepare for deployment
MASON CITY — As the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company makes its final preparations for overseas deployment, they received a special gift today during one of their final meetings. Cory Rios is an outgoing, thoughtful individual with disabilities supported by One Vision. He was inspired to start...
KGLO News
Wednesday November 2nd Local Sports
CORALVILLE — The Osage volleyball team’s season came to an end Tuesday morning as they fell to Davenport Assumption in four sets in the Class 3A quarterfinal round of the state volleyball tournament. Assumption won the first set 25-22, with Osage claiming the second set 25-19. Assumption then won the third set 25-15 and survived a roller-coaster fourth set that finally ended with a score of 32-30. Claudia Aschenbrenner led the Green Devils with 12 kills, as Osage ends their season with a record of 29-7. = Class 3A Quarterfinals Tuesday.
