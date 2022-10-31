ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

We look at three topics this week: The economy, politics and social media. In this first segment, we review the state of the economy. On Friday, a jobs report revealed employers kept hiring in October, adding 261,000 positions. A robust job market raises concerns that inflation isn’t going away anytime soon, even as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates.
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
When he arrived in the South Korean city of Seoul in late August, American exchange student Steven Blesi quickly developed a wide circle of friends from around the world. The 20-year-old from Atlanta was studying at the city’s Hangyang University, as part of a US study abroad program. He had planned to meet up with several people from the course on Saturday in the Itaewon district of Seoul, to celebrate Halloween with thousands of other young revelers.
Watch News 3 Now Live at Four from Wednesday, November 2, 2022, here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

