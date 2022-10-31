Read full article on original website
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Here's how Twitter employees are finding out they've been laid off as nearly 50% of workforce cut
"Today is your last working day at the company," said an email Friday morning to Twitter employees being laid off. This comes a week after Elon Musk's takeover as several employees have filed a class action lawsuit against the company.
Economic updates, midterm elections and and the future of Twitter | Hot off the Wire podcast
We look at three topics this week: The economy, politics and social media. In this first segment, we review the state of the economy. On Friday, a jobs report revealed employers kept hiring in October, adding 261,000 positions. A robust job market raises concerns that inflation isn’t going away anytime soon, even as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates.
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"
MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor
Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
Kari Lake was a Fox TV anchor for decades. Her old station isn’t telling viewers.
It is as if Kari Lake never worked at Fox 10. The Phoenix TV station, owned and operated by Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Corporation, has chosen to effectively forget its more than two decades-long history with the rabble-rousing, election lie-supporting, media-attacking Arizona gubernatorial candidate. Recent on-air coverage of her campaign...
‘He was curious about the world’: Friends remember American student killed in Seoul Halloween disaster
When he arrived in the South Korean city of Seoul in late August, American exchange student Steven Blesi quickly developed a wide circle of friends from around the world. The 20-year-old from Atlanta was studying at the city’s Hangyang University, as part of a US study abroad program. He had planned to meet up with several people from the course on Saturday in the Itaewon district of Seoul, to celebrate Halloween with thousands of other young revelers.
WATCH: News 3 Now Live at Four – November 2, 2022
Watch News 3 Now Live at Four from Wednesday, November 2, 2022, here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
