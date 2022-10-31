Read full article on original website
KGLO News
Reynolds to appeal ruling that high-risk kids harmed by ban on mask mandates in schools
DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds will appeal a judge’s ruling that some Iowa children with serious medical conditions are harmed by the law she signed that bars schools from having mask mandates. A federal judge has ruled high-risk children are endangered when students and staff around them...
KGLO News
Pate says Iowans cast paper ballots, so votes can’t be hacked
JOHNSTON — The state’s top election official says there’s “zero evidence” Iowa’s vote counting systems could be hacked or infiltrated. Secretary of State Paul Pate says every ballot is a paper ballot and none of the ballot tabulators poll workers will use next Tuesday are connected to the internet.
KGLO News
October survey shows economies of Iowa, Midwest still struggling
OMAHA — The monthly survey of business leaders across Iowa and eight other states finds the region’s economy remains weak and improved only slightly. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the survey ranks the economy on a zero to 100 scale, with 50 being growth neutral. “The overall...
KGLO News
Panel to ponder fate of Iowa Democrats’ Caucuses in 2024
DES MOINES — A panel of national Democrats will soon vote on a plan that may remove the Iowa Caucuses from the lead-off position in selecting the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee. The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws group will begin meeting December 1. On December 3, it...
KGLO News
Time to review winter driving skills with possible snow on the way
MASON CITY — Parts of western Iowa could get snow late tonight and into Saturday, with some forecast models showing the potential for several inches of accumulation. While snow is not mentioned in the north-central Iowa forecast, conditions can change quickly and Iowa Department of Transportation Mason City office spokesman Pete Hjelmstad says if there’s frost or snow covering your vehicle’s windows, it should be a no-brainer that you clear them off before trying to drive. “Unfortunately, many times, when I’m driving to work at 6:45 in the morning and I see people driving down the road and I really don’t know how they can see when I see their windshields,” Hjelmstad says. “You also see reports on social media a lot of times of the State Patrol or Motor Vehicle Enforcement or county sheriff’s or local city police departments pulling people over because their windows are not cleaned off.”
KGLO News
Some Iowa school districts are finding it easier to hire substitute teachers
MASON CITY — Substitute teachers aren’t as hard to come by as they were last year, according to some Iowa school administrators. Mason City School District officials say the district has boosted its substitute fill rate by around 15-percent in the last year. The district’s human resources director...
KGLO News
Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving, first time in 92 years
WEST DES MOINES — Iowans will have to carefully plan ahead for their Thanksgiving meals this year, as the state’s largest grocery chain won’t be available for last-minute shopping trips. If you forgot the cranberry sauce, need more sweet potatoes or don’t have time to bake a...
KGLO News
Much colder weather, rain and possibly snow in the weekend forecast
JOHNSTON — Iowans who have a yard full of leaves to rake and bag need to get at it today as much colder weather, rain — and possibly snow — is coming soon. Meteorologist Brooke Hagenhoff at the National Weather Service says to get your yard work done before the sun goes down tonight or those piles of leaves will be soaking wet. “Today is kind of our last warm day of the week,” Hagenhoff says. “We’ve got highs in the mid-70s with a pretty breezy south wind as we go through the day. Gusts may be 20-25-plus miles an hour, but we’ve got a decently strong cold front is going to come through here late tonight and then through the day on Friday.”
