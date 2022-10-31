MASON CITY — Parts of western Iowa could get snow late tonight and into Saturday, with some forecast models showing the potential for several inches of accumulation. While snow is not mentioned in the north-central Iowa forecast, conditions can change quickly and Iowa Department of Transportation Mason City office spokesman Pete Hjelmstad says if there’s frost or snow covering your vehicle’s windows, it should be a no-brainer that you clear them off before trying to drive. “Unfortunately, many times, when I’m driving to work at 6:45 in the morning and I see people driving down the road and I really don’t know how they can see when I see their windshields,” Hjelmstad says. “You also see reports on social media a lot of times of the State Patrol or Motor Vehicle Enforcement or county sheriff’s or local city police departments pulling people over because their windows are not cleaned off.”

MASON CITY, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO