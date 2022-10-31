This Lenovo gaming laptop with RTX 3050 Ti just dropped to $549 for Black Friday

Black Friday deals are starting to ramp up as we get closer to the holiday shopping season. If you’re a gamer and looking to save big on a gaming laptop, we’ve just found a deal you might want to consider.

Right now you can buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is on sale for $559 at Best Buy . Since this is $350 off its original $899 cost, this budget laptop is even more affordable than ever. It may not have the best specs of the best gaming laptops but it should be sufficiently powerful enough to handle some of the best PC games .

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: $899 $549 @ Best Buy

This gaming laptop sports a 15.6-inch FHD display, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. It should be sufficient enough to play games at medium settings. View Deal

This Lenovo machine features a large 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed.

As we said up top, this isn’t exactly the most impressive gaming laptop in terms of specs. But considering how this laptop has a max resolution of 1080p, you don’t necessarily need a higher-end Nvidia RTX 30-series mobile GPU to get 4K resolution. 8GB of RAM isn’t all that exciting either; if you play games at medium or low settings, it should be enough.

The good thing is that the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 packs a decent number of ports. This includes an HDMI port, two USB-A and one USB-C. With that many ports, you can effectively turn this laptop into your working PC by connecting a mouse and keyboard, along with plugging it into an external monitor.

If you want to check out some alternatives first make sure to check out our roundup of the best laptop deals currently available, including gaming laptops, MacBooks and budget Chromebooks.

Need more savings? Check out our Black Friday deals live blog on Tom’s Guide right now.