New Jersey State

Toni Stewart
4d ago

so are you saying low income families don't deserve the best that life has to offer when provided. Thank you Heavenly Father for providing for the less formate in Jesus name Amen!

Maxwell Franklin
4d ago

If people really truly need the benefits that's fine but to keep pushing the narrative of Covid relief is ridiculous. What really has me mad is how so many people clip and save coupons to save a buck and then people come in with a Family First Card and buy all name brands of food items including soda at the tax payers expense and don't clip one coupon. Other hard working people are forced to buy store brands where the quality is lower and the food doesn't taste as good. Then you'll see them push a cart full of groceries out to the parking lot and load them into a brand new car. Where is the justice in all of this?

mynwmo.com

New York Food Stamps November 2022 Benefits and EBT Discounts

SNAP provides food assistance to low-income workers, older adults, and the disabled. SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide in New York, beginning in November 2022. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration administers SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers SNAP benefits in the rest of the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
J.R. Heimbigner

New Jersey residents can get up to $2,000 in stimulus money

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) How does an extra $2,000 sound right now? Well, for a million New Jersey residents, this is not a pipe dream, it's reality. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate called the Middle Class Tax rebate. So there is $500 for many New Jersey residents. In another program called ANCHOR, many renters and homeowners are getting back up to $1,500.
njspotlightnews.org

NJ gets extra $51M to help tenants avoid eviction

Some 4,600 families are expected to be helped, More than 50,000 are on waiting list. Advocates welcomed an extra $51 million in federal rental assistance for New Jersey, money that will help pay rent owed by families facing eviction due to the pandemic’s impact on their jobs and health. “It can be literally life-changing to get that money, because it can stop evictions. It can keep people in their homes,” said attorney Allison Nolan.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. residents to get $336M from feds to help cover rising energy costs

As energy prices rise, New Jersey residents will get $336 million worth of help from the federal government. The state will receive $153.3 million for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help pay winter heating bills, and $183.1 million in rebates for homeowners buying energy-efficient appliances making their buildings more energy-efficient, the White House announced Wednesday.
New Jersey 101.5

13 NJ hospitals appear in ‘America’s 100 best’ for specialty care

More than a dozen New Jersey hospitals rank among the top 100 in the nation for certain areas of specialty care, according to a 2023 report from Healthgrades. The health care company analyzed mortality and complication rates for several common procedures and conditions at nearly 4,500 hospitals, in order to identify the nation’s top-performing hospitals for specialty care.
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Dept. of Human Services warns of SNAP benefit scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead is warning residents of a potential scam in which people, regardless of whether they are recipients of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), receive a text regarding an EBT card. The scam, according to the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Signs Legislation to Increase Unemployment Insurance System’s Efficiency and Expedite Benefits Payments

Governor Phil Murphy today signed legislation (S2357) which makes certain changes to the administration of the State’s unemployment insurance (“UI”) system to increase the system’s efficiency and expedite timely benefits payments. The Legislature concurred with the Governor’s conditional veto of an earlier version of the legislation, as the Governor had recommended changes necessary to ensure compliance with federal law.
wdiy.org

Northampton County, Statewide Heating Assistance Programs Open for Low-Income Seniors, Residents | WDIY Local News

Low-income seniors in Northampton County are now able to apply for heating aid from both the local and state governments. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The county said in a recent release that its Area Agency on Aging has begun its Emergency Fuel Assistance Program, as of Nov. 1. This program is for once-a season fuel assistance of $780.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M sold at these 3 N.J. stores

The three Powerball tickets valued at least $1 million sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s lottery drawing were bought in Bergen and Middlesex counties. A $2 million Powerball ticket — sold with the Power Play for an extra $1 — was bought at Raceway gas station store at the intersection of Route 516 and Higgins Road in Old Bridge, though it has a Matawan mailing address.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

New program will send out payments up to $1,200

money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for individuals and families in Washington state. Starting in 2023, a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements.
WASHINGTON STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

Secure Community Network: While Investigation Has Mitigated Specific Concerns, Public Should Continue to Report Suspicious Activity

The Secure Community Network (SCN) is coordinating with lay leaders and security professionals throughout the Jewish community today, following the resolution of a potential threat to synagogues in New Jersey. SCN is aware that law enforcement partners – including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) field office in Newark, which first issued an advisory on the threat yesterday — have located the individual believed to be responsible for the threat and mitigated the active security concern. As the official safety and security organization for the Jewish community in North America, SCN works closely with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to share pertinent information about risks, threats, and incidents.
NEWARK, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations

Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
NEWARK, NJ

