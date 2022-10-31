The Secure Community Network (SCN) is coordinating with lay leaders and security professionals throughout the Jewish community today, following the resolution of a potential threat to synagogues in New Jersey. SCN is aware that law enforcement partners – including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) field office in Newark, which first issued an advisory on the threat yesterday — have located the individual believed to be responsible for the threat and mitigated the active security concern. As the official safety and security organization for the Jewish community in North America, SCN works closely with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to share pertinent information about risks, threats, and incidents.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO