Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Indonesia gives emergency use approval to home-grown COVID-19 vaccine Inavac
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia has approved its home-grown coronavirus vaccine Inavac for emergency use, its food and drug agency said on Friday. The vaccine is the second locally made shot after Indovac, which was approved in September. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty)
104.1 WIKY
Spain detects two bird flu infections in poultry farm workers
MADRID (Reuters) – Two Spanish poultry farm workers tested positive for bird flu following an outbreak in poultry, in what appears to be the first known human infections in Spain and the second in Europe since 2003, the World Health Organization said on Thursday. The poultry outbreak was confirmed...
104.1 WIKY
Scholz secures agreement allowing expats in China to use BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
BEIJING (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced an agreement on Friday to let expatriates in China use the COVID-19 vaccine from Germany’s BioNTech and pressed for Beijing to allow the shot to be made freely available to Chinese citizens. On his first visit to China since becoming...
104.1 WIKY
BioNTech spokesperson: Vaccine to initially be imported to China
BERLIN (Reuters) – BioNTech will initially import its COVID-19 vaccine into China, said a spokesperson for the company on Friday, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Beijing that China would allow expatriates to receive the German company’s vaccine. (Reporting by Hans Seidenstucker, Writing by...
104.1 WIKY
Factbox-Key points in Ethiopia’s ceasefire agreement
NAIROBI (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s government and forces from the Tigray region have agreed to stop fighting, a dramatic breakthrough after two years of war that killed thousands, displaced millions and threatened to tear apart Africa’s second most-populous country. The warring parties signed an agreement in Pretoria on...
104.1 WIKY
Guinea junta seeks to prosecute ex-president Conde for alleged corruption
CONAKRY (Reuters) – Guinea’s justice minister on Thursday ordered legal proceedings against former President Alpha Conde and more than 180 officials from his deposed regime for alleged corruption and embezzlement of public funds, according to a public document. The West African country is run by a military junta...
104.1 WIKY
Kenya opposition asks regional court to overturn election
NAIROBI (Reuters) – A leading Kenya opposition figure has petitioned the East African Court of Justice to overturn President William Ruto’s August election victory, a win that drew legal challenges but was upheld by the country’s top court. Martha Karua, a former justice minister who was the...
104.1 WIKY
More sanctions against Haitian political elites are coming -Canada foreign minister
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada will impose more sanctions on Haiti’s political elite, its foreign minister said on Friday, accusing the politicians of helping criminal gangs increase their influence in exchange for money. “Our goal is to put maximum pressure against these political elites,” Melanie Joly told Reuters by...
Comments / 0