Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's key SEC clash vs. Alabama on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with Alabama on Saturday in Tiger Stadium:. Prone to penalties and without a dynamic receiver, Alabama has more cracks than usual. But when quarterback Bryce Young plays, the Crimson Tide are one of the best teams in the country. They’ve only allowed 15 touchdowns, and seven of them came against Tennessee. LSU has a chance with the way Jayden Daniels played recently, but a lot would have to go right to win.
NOLA.com
For an LSU football player from Tuscaloosa, the Alabama game is personal
He grew up in Tuscaloosa in a family full of Alabama grads. One of his older brothers pitched for the Crimson Tide. The other worked on the football team in college. He could go down the road himself from Hillcrest High School and see Bryant-Denny Stadium off in the distance.
NOLA.com
Did Nick Saban only eat at one Baton Rouge restaurant? We may have found the one
Gino Marino, owner of Gino's Restaurant in Baton Rouge, isn't sure what other restaurants Alabama football coach Nick Saban enjoyed when he was in Baton Rouge, but he knows he was at Gino's often. Michael Casagrande, a reporter covering University of Alabama athletics for al.com, tweeted this week that Saban...
NOLA.com
LSU lands one of the top remaining offensive linemen in the 2023 class
One of the top uncommitted offensive linemen left in the country picked LSU on Thursday morning, further strengthening the Tigers' 2023 offensive line class. DJ Chester, a four-star recruit from Eagles Landing Christian Academy in Georgia, committed in a ceremony at his school. He chose the Tigers over Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Auburn and Florida A&M.
NOLA.com
Here's the plan for LSU left guard Garrett Dellinger if he can play against Alabama
Left guard Garrett Dellinger remains "day-to-day" as he recovers from a knee injury, LSU coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday on the Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference. "Dellinger was better yesterday," Kelly said. "I'm going to still reserve judgment on him until we get to game day." Kelly also said sophomore wide...
NOLA.com
These New Orleans area schools can earn a bye through 1st round of prep football playoffs
Destrehan earned itself something more than a district championship last week. The Wildcats, after their 48-7 victory over East St. John, might have also put themselves one round deeper in the playoffs. The four highest seeds in the four nonselect playoff brackets to be released by the LHSAA on Sunday...
NOLA.com
Try these tailgating recipes from the archives for this weekend's big game
This weekend's home game between LSU and Alabama is shaping up to be the biggest tailgating event in recent years, but pregame picnics and celebrations are nothing new to Baton Rouge. We took a look back at The Advocate's archives to find some tailgating classics worthy of bringing back to...
NOLA.com
Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance
On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
NOLA.com
‘Iron Claw’ starring Zac Efron filming in Baton Rouge this month; here’s how to be an extra
Caballero Casting is looking for extras to be part of a 1980s college party scene in the upcoming feature film "The Iron Claw." The movie, starring Zac Efron, will be filming in the Baton Rouge area this month. "Based on a true story, the film follows the rise and fall...
NOLA.com
Letters: Instead of fees, how about new priorities in EBR's bloated budget?
Did Sharon Weston Broome ever hear the phrase "The buck stops here?" She should look up it and its meaning. After being "misled" about the stormwater waste fee and its disastrous failure, the citizens of Baton Rouge deserve a better explanation from their CEO than that it's not her fault.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Lafayette mayor can pick police chiefs, but can he keep them?
Judith Estorge’s elevation to Lafayette police chief might be cause for some local celebration, if it were not for the sense of dread that her supporters may hold for any living mortal who steps into that role. Estorge is the sixth police chief affiliated with Mayor-President Josh Guillory in...
NOLA.com
Baby died from fentanyl 10 days after Louisiana social workers were warned about family
One week before baby Jahrei Paul died on Halloween in Baton Rouge, someone called Louisiana’s child welfare hotline to warn that he and his siblings needed help. Paul’s mother and grandmother were using drugs, a caller said. They conveyed an urgent, and prescient, concern: “Y’all need to just go out there before another child dies.”
NOLA.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Hammond, Louisiana State Police say
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run wreck west of Hammond early Wednesday, and Louisiana State Police asked for the public's help in identifying the perpetrator. The fatality was reported to police at about 10:45 a.m. Investigators said the pedestrian was walking west on Louisiana 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road, an area that is dark with no streetlights, at 2 a.m., when a westbound vehicle struck struck the person and left. The pedestrian was declared dead there.
NOLA.com
It's time for the Louisiana Renaissance Festival. Here's what to know before you go.
It's time to lace up your corsets, dust off your Viking helmets and head over to Hammond for the 22nd annual Louisiana Renaissance Festival. Once a year in November, the English village of Albright (aka a piece of land in Hammond) bubbles to life with 16th century-inspired royals, dancers, glass blowers, jugglers, Vikings, Celts, period food, theater, games and educational demonstrations.
NOLA.com
Before the addiction, the abuse and the 'suicide by cops,' family remembers a loving dad
The Hammond man who police say strapped an explosive device to himself and fired a gun, causing officers to fatally shoot him, told his family that he wanted to commit "suicide by cops" and would "have some fun with the police with his AR-15" if law enforcement was contacted to respond to reported domestic abuse, court documents say.
NOLA.com
Two shot in St. Charles Parish; stolen vehicle also recovered
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating shootings that wounded two people, including a 16-year-old boy. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling on Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m. found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. A vehicle damaged by gunfire was found abandoned nearby. It had been reported stolen from another parish, the Sheriff's Office said.
Comments / 0