Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's key SEC clash vs. Alabama on Saturday night

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with Alabama on Saturday in Tiger Stadium:. Prone to penalties and without a dynamic receiver, Alabama has more cracks than usual. But when quarterback Bryce Young plays, the Crimson Tide are one of the best teams in the country. They’ve only allowed 15 touchdowns, and seven of them came against Tennessee. LSU has a chance with the way Jayden Daniels played recently, but a lot would have to go right to win.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU lands one of the top remaining offensive linemen in the 2023 class

One of the top uncommitted offensive linemen left in the country picked LSU on Thursday morning, further strengthening the Tigers' 2023 offensive line class. DJ Chester, a four-star recruit from Eagles Landing Christian Academy in Georgia, committed in a ceremony at his school. He chose the Tigers over Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Auburn and Florida A&M.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance

On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Hammond, Louisiana State Police say

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run wreck west of Hammond early Wednesday, and Louisiana State Police asked for the public's help in identifying the perpetrator. The fatality was reported to police at about 10:45 a.m. Investigators said the pedestrian was walking west on Louisiana 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road, an area that is dark with no streetlights, at 2 a.m., when a westbound vehicle struck struck the person and left. The pedestrian was declared dead there.
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

It's time for the Louisiana Renaissance Festival. Here's what to know before you go.

It's time to lace up your corsets, dust off your Viking helmets and head over to Hammond for the 22nd annual Louisiana Renaissance Festival. Once a year in November, the English village of Albright (aka a piece of land in Hammond) bubbles to life with 16th century-inspired royals, dancers, glass blowers, jugglers, Vikings, Celts, period food, theater, games and educational demonstrations.
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Two shot in St. Charles Parish; stolen vehicle also recovered

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating shootings that wounded two people, including a 16-year-old boy. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling on Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m. found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. A vehicle damaged by gunfire was found abandoned nearby. It had been reported stolen from another parish, the Sheriff's Office said.
LULING, LA

