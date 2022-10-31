Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KIMT
Clear Lake apartment manager pleads not guilty to burglary
MASON CITY, Iowa – An apartment complex manager is pleading not guilty to burglary. Cassie Lee Miller, 40 of Mason City, is charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, two counts of check forgery, and fourth-degree theft. Investigators say Miller used her master key to a Clear Lake...
stormlakeradio.com
Sac City Man Involved in Hamilton County Collision
A Sac City man was involved in a two-vehicle accident in rural Hamilton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the collision happened shortly before 3pm on Thursday two miles east of Webster City. 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha was driving a 2008 Toyota Yaris. Eivins failed to yield to the right of way, and broadsided a Peterbilt semi that was driven by 55-year-old Donald Bruce of Sac City.
algonaradio.com
Kanawha Man Injured in Crash Near Webster City
–A Hancock County man had to be transported by Air Ambulance following a two-vehicle accident in rural Hamilton County Thursday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha was traveling northbound on McMurray Avenue in a 2008 Toyota Yaris, about 6 miles NE of Webster City just before 3 PM Thursday.
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for 110 mph chase
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested for a high-speed chase and a stolen snowmobile is sentenced. Jared Scott Schneckloth, 35 of Mason City, has been given 12 days in jail, with credit for time served, after pleading guilty to eluding and driving while barred. Schneckloth was accused of...
cbs2iowa.com
Animal seized from Cedar Falls home
Cedar Falls, Iowa — Wednesday Cedar Falls Code Enforcement and Public Safety Officers executed a search warrant on the 1200 block of West 10th Street in reference to an animal neglect investigation. During the course of the investigation 7 dogs, 8 cats, 7 rabbits and 1 guinea pig were...
KIMT
Rockford man going to prison for stealing catalytic converters
MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing catalytic converters is sending a North Iowa man to prison. Todd Terrance Larue, 53 of Rockford, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars, fined $1,025, and ordered to pay $11,150.65 in restitution. Rockford was arrested for stealing catalytic converters off vehicles...
kchanews.com
Mitchell County Woman Accused of Embezzling from Charles City Law Firm
A Mitchell County woman has been accused of embezzling from her Charles City employer for the past decade. An investigation by the Charles City Police Department led to the arrest of 59-year-old Theresa Farmer of Orchard. She has been charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony; first-degree theft, a Class C felony; and unauthorized use of credit cards, a Class D felony.
KIMT
Mason City woman changes plea on dealing meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa woman accused of dealing meth is taking a plea deal. Amanda Kay Butner, 31 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. She was arrested July 15 in the 400 block of Tiffany Drive in Mason City. Court documents state Butner, also known as Amanda Kay Staley, was found with several baggies containing meth.
Sioux City Journal
Orchard woman accused of stealing more than $21,000, faces up to 40 years in prison
An Orchard woman is facing up to 40 years in prison after being accused of stealing more than $21,000 from her Charles City employer over the past 10 years. According to court records, 59-year-old Theresa Ann Farmer has been charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft and unauthorized use of credit cards in Floyd County.
kiow.com
Welch Sentenced on Possession Charges
Hunter Welch of Clearwater, FL, pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 20, 2022. Welch was granted a deferred judgment and placed on probation for a period of...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony unemployment benefits charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman currently serving a 57-month prison sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee on a felony 3rd degree drug possession charge stemming from a search of her residence by authorities on September 16th, 2020 has now also been sentenced to prison time and restitution on a felony unemployment benefits charge in Mower County District Court.
KCRG.com
Franklin County grandfather accused of abusing step-grandchildren
“There are so many people who are nonsmokers,” - lung cancer survivor shares story to raise awareness on causes. Cedar Rapids Police arrested a man they say shot someone today on the city's southwest side. Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election...
kchanews.com
Trial Date Set Former Clarksville Police Officer Charged with Exploitation of a Minor
A trial date has been set for a former Clarksville Police officer who faces over 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. In September, a joint investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) led to the arrest of 34-year-old Michael Tobin. Authorities say that on March 4th, a minor under the age of 18 reported to the sheriff’s office the then-Clarksville police officer had showed the minor sexually explicit images and videos that were evidence in a pending criminal case.
KGLO News
Mason City council approves services agreement to start Destination Iowa project
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved a professional services agreement with WHKS for the city’s Destination Iowa project. The city and Cerro Gordo County were recently awarded $4.5 million for a bike park that would be specifically designed for off-road and mountain biking activities. The city will initiate the project with the development of plans for several subcomponents, including the High Line Trail, Murphy Park Trail and Bridge, Prairieland Trail Connector, Scrip Road Conversion and Illinois Bridge improvements, as well as crossing safety improvements. The agreement the council approved is for the preparation of preliminary plans and project estimates to assist the city in project planning, bundling and budgeting purposes.
KGLO News
Iowa Ethics & Campaign Disclosure Board to hear complaint about Cerro Gordo supervisor candidate
MASON CITY — The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board is meeting this afternoon in Des Moines to hear a complaint against a Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors candidate who allegedly used public resources for a political purpose while working in the County Auditor’s office at the courthouse.
KGLO News
Time to review winter driving skills with possible snow on the way
MASON CITY — Parts of western Iowa could get snow late tonight and into Saturday, with some forecast models showing the potential for several inches of accumulation. While snow is not mentioned in the north-central Iowa forecast, conditions can change quickly and Iowa Department of Transportation Mason City office spokesman Pete Hjelmstad says if there’s frost or snow covering your vehicle’s windows, it should be a no-brainer that you clear them off before trying to drive. “Unfortunately, many times, when I’m driving to work at 6:45 in the morning and I see people driving down the road and I really don’t know how they can see when I see their windshields,” Hjelmstad says. “You also see reports on social media a lot of times of the State Patrol or Motor Vehicle Enforcement or county sheriff’s or local city police departments pulling people over because their windows are not cleaned off.”
KGLO News
Satellite voting location open Friday, Saturday for Cerro Gordo County voters
MASON CITY — There’s a couple of different options for people in Cerro Gordo County if they want to cast their ballots for the 2022 general election this weekend. == A satellite voting location will be set up from noon to 6:00 PM today and from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center’s east campus in Mason City. It’s located in the 2nd floor auditorium of the Cancer Center. Ballots for all Cerro Gordo County precincts will be available at the satellite absentee voting stations. Voter registration forms will also be available for new registrations and changes in the registration records of people who are currently registered within the county.
kiow.com
MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center Proudly Presents Craig Grossi, Author of the NIACC Common Read Craig & Fred
MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center proudly presents Craig Grossi, author of the 2022-23 NIACC Common Read Craig & Fred at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022. This presentation is part of the 2022-2023 Performing Arts and Leadership Series. A...
KGLO News
Ask the Mayor — November 2, 2022 — Mason City mayor Bill Schickel
Mason City’s mayor Bill Schickel was our guest on “Ask the Mayor” on November 2, 2022. Listen back to the program/download it via the audio player below.
KGLO News
Some Iowa school districts are finding it easier to hire substitute teachers
MASON CITY — Substitute teachers aren’t as hard to come by as they were last year, according to some Iowa school administrators. Mason City School District officials say the district has boosted its substitute fill rate by around 15-percent in the last year. The district’s human resources director...
