Second arrest made in random Clearwater Beach murder
Clearwater police have arrested a second suspect for a violent, random murder. They said 18-year-old Savonne Morrison helped Jermaine Bennett attack and kill Jeffrey Chapman with a tire iron. Police released videos showing the two men using the same tire iron to vandalize vehicles in St. Pete on the night of Chapman's murder, they said.
'We about to get ghetto': Pinellas suspects damaged cars, beat elderly man before killing bicyclist: police
'Cold-hearted': Tampa police arrest suspect accused of shooting, killing victim's dog during robbery
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police have arrested a suspect who they say shot and killed a victim's dog during an attempted armed robbery last week. Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced during a Thursday afternoon press conference that officers had arrested 17-year-old Jayden Harris in the shooting, which happened in the 2600 block of W. Powhatan Avenue around 7 p.m. last Friday.
Tampa police: Pedestrian struck, killed by HART bus in Seminole Heights
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a deadly crash in Seminole Heights after they say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a bus Friday afternoon. Investigators said the crash happened near the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and East Fern Street. SkyFOX was over the scene, where police tape...
One person found dead following Riverview mobile home fire
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Hillsborough County firefighters say one person was found dead, and a dog is missing following a mobile home fire in Riverview. The fire started after 3 a.m. in the Pleasant Living Mobile Home Community, located off U.S. Highway 301. There were no internal hydrants within the community,...
Florida TSA confiscate 700 guns at checkpoints in 2022
It's been a busy year already for TSA agents at Florida airports. They've already seized more weapons than any previous year - about 700. At Tampa International Airport alone, more than 100 have been confiscated.
FHP: 3 juveniles hit, seriously injured while running across a Bradenton street
BRADENTON, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after three girls sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car while running across a Bradenton street Thursday afternoon. Troopers say a Ford truck was traveling north on 15th Street East near 33rd Avenue Drive East shortly after 4:30 p.m....
16-year-old faces murder charge after deadly shooting in Brandon
BRANDON, Fla. - A teen suspect is accused of shooting and killing a man in Brandon, according to Hillsborough County deputies. According to the sheriff's office, they arrested 16-year-old Justin Baldera on Wednesday morning. Before 9 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the shooting in the 200 block of Harmony Lane.
‘God was on my side today’: Program helps resolve court fees, fines for veterans
TAMPA, Fla. - Dozens of veterans went to court on Friday with old fees and fines and walked out with more financial freedom. For 12 long years, John Toborg has had an old traffic ticket that had weighed on his mind and wallet but, not anymore. He recently went before...
Full press conference: Tampa police chief announces arrest of suspect accused of shooting, killing dog during robbery
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced the arrest of a suspect wanted for shooting a man's two dogs on the street while he attempted to rob him. One of the dogs later died. The suspect is a 17-year-old who investigators believe is linked to other armed robberies in Hillsborough County.
Full press conference: Clearwater police announce arrest of 2nd suspect in bicyclist's murder
Nearly two weeks after a bicyclist was brutally murdered with a tire iron in Clearwater beach, police announced the arrest of a second suspect. Investigators say the pair beat an elderly man in St. Pete hours before the murder, and called themselves 'legends' for committing the horrific crimes.
Man accused of trying to buy $23M worth of properties, luxury car with fake name, pledged $3M to foundation
SARASOTA, Fla. - A Sarasota man was arrested for using a false identity to try and buy two properties and a luxury car valued at more than $23 million, deputies said. He's also accused of pledging more than $3 million to former sportscaster Dick Vitale's foundation. The Sarasota County Sheriff's...
Tampa police bomb squad must do hundreds of hours of training — per year
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department bomb squad has 14 bomb technicians and covers an area including six different counties. On average, the department responds to about 70 calls a year. Calls can vary from SWAT situations to concerned people who find old military devices left behind after a veteran family member dies.
Ruskin man killed after crashing into semi that stopped for car hauler fire on I-75, troopers say
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. - A 31-year-old driver passed away from his injuries after colliding with a semi-truck in Sun City Center. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer was heading south on Interstate 75 near the Big Bend Road exit. Meanwhile, before 3 a.m., a car hauler was ahead in the southbound lanes and a portion of it was on fire. The driver of the car hauler pulled to the outside shoulder, stopped and detached the tractor from the trailer, troopers said.
Human skeletal remains found on vacant property in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is conducting a death investigation after human skeletal remains were found in Tampa. According to police, the remains were found on a vacant property in the 200 block of W. Emily St. Police say though it is early in the investigation, there are...
Tampa police hold community forum after gun violence
With several recent violent incidents, Tampa police said crime is actually down and they promise to have more resources to address concerns in the community. For one, they announced a new $1.5 million grant that will help with crime intervention and prevention. It comes the same day as they held a community crime forum.
New records in student's choking death
New information is coming to light about what happened to a Riverview High School senior who died after her parents said she choked on a meatball at school. Records the district released to the family Tuesday reveal what happened in those frantic moments and how staff members responded.
Five-O Donuts will be bringing its giant sweet treats to St. Petersburg soon
BRADENTON, Fla. - Christine opened her first store in Sarasota a few years ago, when people were lining up around the block just to her get doughnuts. Once they were gone, that’s it, she was closed for the day. Fast-forward to today, she has her fifth Five-O Donut Co. in Bradenton with more coming. In fact, Christine Nordstrom announced she plans to open a St. Petersburg location.
Crowley Museum damaged by Hurricane Ian hosts community cleanup
SARASOTA, Fla. - A Sarasota museum that was forced to close after Hurricane Ian is asking for help cleaning up so they can reopen in time for the holidays. Dixie Resnick has grown accustomed to the sound of chainsaws at the Crowley Museum and Nature Center. "We work practically all...
More records given to family of Riverview High student with special needs after choking death
