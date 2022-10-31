ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

fox13news.com

Second arrest made in random Clearwater Beach murder

Clearwater police have arrested a second suspect for a violent, random murder. They said 18-year-old Savonne Morrison helped Jermaine Bennett attack and kill Jeffrey Chapman with a tire iron. Police released videos showing the two men using the same tire iron to vandalize vehicles in St. Pete on the night of Chapman's murder, they said.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

'Cold-hearted': Tampa police arrest suspect accused of shooting, killing victim's dog during robbery

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police have arrested a suspect who they say shot and killed a victim's dog during an attempted armed robbery last week. Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced during a Thursday afternoon press conference that officers had arrested 17-year-old Jayden Harris in the shooting, which happened in the 2600 block of W. Powhatan Avenue around 7 p.m. last Friday.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa police: Pedestrian struck, killed by HART bus in Seminole Heights

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a deadly crash in Seminole Heights after they say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a bus Friday afternoon. Investigators said the crash happened near the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and East Fern Street. SkyFOX was over the scene, where police tape...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

One person found dead following Riverview mobile home fire

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Hillsborough County firefighters say one person was found dead, and a dog is missing following a mobile home fire in Riverview. The fire started after 3 a.m. in the Pleasant Living Mobile Home Community, located off U.S. Highway 301. There were no internal hydrants within the community,...
RIVERVIEW, FL
fox13news.com

16-year-old faces murder charge after deadly shooting in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. - A teen suspect is accused of shooting and killing a man in Brandon, according to Hillsborough County deputies. According to the sheriff's office, they arrested 16-year-old Justin Baldera on Wednesday morning. Before 9 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the shooting in the 200 block of Harmony Lane.
BRANDON, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa police bomb squad must do hundreds of hours of training — per year

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department bomb squad has 14 bomb technicians and covers an area including six different counties. On average, the department responds to about 70 calls a year. Calls can vary from SWAT situations to concerned people who find old military devices left behind after a veteran family member dies.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Ruskin man killed after crashing into semi that stopped for car hauler fire on I-75, troopers say

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. - A 31-year-old driver passed away from his injuries after colliding with a semi-truck in Sun City Center. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer was heading south on Interstate 75 near the Big Bend Road exit. Meanwhile, before 3 a.m., a car hauler was ahead in the southbound lanes and a portion of it was on fire. The driver of the car hauler pulled to the outside shoulder, stopped and detached the tractor from the trailer, troopers said.
RUSKIN, FL
fox13news.com

Human skeletal remains found on vacant property in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is conducting a death investigation after human skeletal remains were found in Tampa. According to police, the remains were found on a vacant property in the 200 block of W. Emily St. Police say though it is early in the investigation, there are...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa police hold community forum after gun violence

With several recent violent incidents, Tampa police said crime is actually down and they promise to have more resources to address concerns in the community. For one, they announced a new $1.5 million grant that will help with crime intervention and prevention. It comes the same day as they held a community crime forum.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

New records in student's choking death

New information is coming to light about what happened to a Riverview High School senior who died after her parents said she choked on a meatball at school. Records the district released to the family Tuesday reveal what happened in those frantic moments and how staff members responded.
RIVERVIEW, FL
fox13news.com

Five-O Donuts will be bringing its giant sweet treats to St. Petersburg soon

BRADENTON, Fla. - Christine opened her first store in Sarasota a few years ago, when people were lining up around the block just to her get doughnuts. Once they were gone, that’s it, she was closed for the day. Fast-forward to today, she has her fifth Five-O Donut Co. in Bradenton with more coming. In fact, Christine Nordstrom announced she plans to open a St. Petersburg location.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Crowley Museum damaged by Hurricane Ian hosts community cleanup

SARASOTA, Fla. - A Sarasota museum that was forced to close after Hurricane Ian is asking for help cleaning up so they can reopen in time for the holidays. Dixie Resnick has grown accustomed to the sound of chainsaws at the Crowley Museum and Nature Center. "We work practically all...
SARASOTA, FL

