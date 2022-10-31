ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

Musk vows to change Twitter verification process

By Justin Boggs
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KUL4O_0it98YaR00

How Twitter bestows blue verification badges could change after Elon Musk took ownership of the social media network last week.

Musk tweeted, “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.” He has not detailed what potential changes would mean.

Twitter places blue checkmarks next to people and organizations prone to copycat accounts. Many official governments and political organizations and leaders have verification badges. Also, many celebrities and journalists have blue checkmarks.

For individuals who are verified, Twitter generally requires users to confirm their identity.

“The blue Verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic,” Twitter said. “To be Verified, your account must be notable and active.”

The Verge and Platformer both reported that Twitter could begin charging those with blue check marks a fee to keep their verification.

Earlier this year, Twitter launched a premium version called Twitter Blue. The service provides additional features, including the ability to edit tweets.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Says He Had ‘No Choice’ With Twitter Layoffs

After laying off roughly half of Twitter’s entire staff following his takeover, Elon Musk tweeted that he had “no choice” but to make the cuts since the company is losing more than $4 million a day. “Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required,” he wrote, apparently seeking to ease concerns about the layoffs in the wake of a class-action lawsuit that alleges the company violated both federal and California laws. Many employees had their email access stripped suddenly Thursday night, with a former staffer telling The Daily Beast that it was a “tremendously shitty way” to handle the layoffs.Read it at Twitter
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy