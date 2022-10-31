Alan Jackson Delivers Heartfelt Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Sweet Performance Of “Where Her Heart Has Always Been”

Alan Jackson does it again.

During the CMT special Coal Miner’s Daughter: The Life And Music Of Loretta Lynn at the Grand Ole Opry last night, he honored her with a stunning performance of his song “Where Her Heart Has Always Been.”

From his 2021 Where Have You Gone album, Alan originally wrote this song as a tribute to his late mother Ruth Musick “Mama Ruth” Jackson for her funeral service in 2017.

And I don’t think there’s a more perfect occasion for him to sing it again than for this very special occasion honoring the queen of country.

Mrs. Loretta sadly passed away a few weeks ago at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90, and the special also included performances by Brandi Carlile, Crystal Gayle, George Strait, Lukas Nelson and Emmy Russell, Darius Rucker, The Highwomen with Brittney Spencer, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker, Alan Jackson and Wynonna Judd.

Loretta and Alan were very close friends and bonded deeply over their faith, so it was a perfect tribute to her incomparable and important legacy:

“The morning light was soft and low

The clouds had left an early snow

A peaceful sound was calling low

‘It’s time to go’

Then God reached out His tender hand

And gently pulled her home with Him

And brushed away the sorrow from her soul within”

For me, this performance, along with George Strait’s cover of “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” and Lukas Nelson and Emmy Russell’s duet of “Lay Me Down,” were easily the top three of the night.

Simply touching and beautiful, Mr. Jackson… I know Mrs. Loretta would’ve absolutely loved this:

“Where Her Heart Has Always Been”