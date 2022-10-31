Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD arrests 1 suspect accused in storage unit burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 30-year-old Mobile man accused of breaking into a storage unit. Officers responding to a burglary call at Life Storage, 8781 Airport Blvd., Thursday afternoon discovered that a male and a female subject broke into the storage unit and took the victim’s property, according to police. The male subject, who police identified as Preston Joseph Lesperance, was located and taken into custody, authorities said.
WPMI
Mobile Police: Masked carjacker takes mother's vehicle from teen
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the 100 block of North Florida Street, in reference to a carjacking complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 17-year-old male victim was sitting in...
Mobile Police looking for suspect in alleged North Florida Street carjacking
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who stole a car and drove off Thursday night, according to a release. Officers were called to the parking lot at the 100 block of North Florida Street for a carjacking complaint at around 7:27 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Special: MPD says Consuela Jones slashed boyfriend in neck
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the self-anointed “famous twins” is more hot water. Consuela Jones is wanted for second-degree domestic violence assault. She is accused of slashing her boyfriend in the neck and arm with a kitchen knife on October 23, 2022 after she confronted him about a social media posted he created, according to authorities.
WALA-TV FOX10
Reward now offered for capture of murder suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The search continues for a man wanted for murder and a reward is now being offered to help find him. Twenty-five-year-old Joseph Timmons has been evading law enforcement over a week. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force are searching for him.
Former Daphne Police Captain convicted, allegedly ‘exposed himself’ to women
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Daphne Police captain was convicted of indecent exposure Friday morning. The case was held in Robertsdale. Danny Bell was identified by two women who said he “exposed himself” at a convenience store off Main Street in Daphne. Bell was sentenced to 90 days in jail, but will only have […]
Possible shooting on Meaher Street in Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Prichard Police Department are currently on Meaher Street, near Telegraph Road. According to the Mobile County crime map, a shooting occurred on the street at 9 p.m. WKRG News 5 has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information at this time.
WALA-TV FOX10
Zeigler shootout victim speaks from hospital, details what really happened
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New details into a shootout that left five people wounded Tuesday night on Zeigler Boulevard. One of the victims, Jacob Roush speaking from his hospital bed, talking about the hail of gunfire. He has quite the story to tell. Roush says this started after two guys...
WALA-TV FOX10
Five injured, two arrested in gun battle on Zeigler Boulevard
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This scene left Zeigler Boulevard in West Mobile shut down for quite some time. This surveillance video shows the moments where an SUV stopped in the middle of the road while one of the passengers appears to get out and flag down the police. Once officers arrived, they found out this all started as a robbery.
‘Stop the killing’: Sign in downtown Prichard sends message to young people
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police continue searching for the person who shot an 11-year-old girl. As officers continue their investigation, a large sign in Downtown Prichard calls for an end to violence. Terry Travis said, “You have to see it and hopefully you’re paying attention to it when you see it.” If you walk, […]
utv44.com
11-year-old girl shot in Prichard, police search for suspects
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Police in Prichard are searching for the person responsible for shooting an 11-year-old girl. City spokesman TJ Pettway tells NBC 15 news: it happened at the Saint Sephens Woods Apartments just after 5 Wednesday night. According to city officials, the girl was shot on the...
utv44.com
Rape victim alleges security failures at Mobile apartment complex led to attack
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Serious safety concerns are being raised after a young woman says she was raped at an apartment complex that caters to local college students. Taquon Wells, 22, is accused raping the then 19-year-old student last Halloween. The Talladega County man was booked and released from Mobile Metro Jail on Monday. The prosecutor in the criminal case says a date for an arraignment has not been set, and a DNA match from the rape kit led to the arrest.
5 people shot in Zeigler Blvd attempted robbery: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said five people were shot during an attempted robbery on Zeigler Boulevard, Tuesday night. According to officers, three victims and two suspects were shot during the incident. Officers said they were called to the 8000 block of Zeigler Boulevard, near Glenn Acres and the Zeigler […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO says thieves caught on camera stealing 6 cars
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two vehicles stolen out of a West Mobile car lot Tuesday night have been recovered. Now, investigators need help finding the remaining four vehicles, which were driven right off the lot by the thieves. The brazen crime was caught on camera. On top of six cars...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola woman breaks into auto shop, rips hair from man's beard
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An arrest report states a Pensacola woman broke into a man's mechanic shop, hit him and ripped hair from his beard. The incident happened Wednesday night. According to the arrest report, upon arrival, deputies met with the victim, who was holding a handful of hair from...
Pensacola man allegedly tried to suffocate his 86-year-old mother: PPD reports
CORRECTION: The victim, who Pensacola Police said is Christopher Asmar’s mother, is 86-years-old. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly beating and trying to suffocate an 86-year-old mother, according to the Pensacola Police Department. Christopher Asmar, 54, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of attempted […]
utv44.com
Sheriff's Office seeks info on theft of vehicles from Theodore auto lot
THEODORE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is seeking information in the investigation of six vehicles stolen from a Theodore auto dealer:. Today we are spotlighting a business located at 7361 Moffett road. On November 2, at approximately 9:45 pm, Three or four THUGS broke into D. Wallace Auto sales and stole 6 vehicles. #saywhat #todayisabeautifuldaytodrive.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Man’s Life Changed by Stray Bullet
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A man playing dominoes with friends this past Wednesday night, catches a stray bullet. His life now forever changed. Mobile Police hunting for the shooter. They tell us this is the guy: 21 year old Kelton Franks. According to investigators, Franks was in one group, confronting another group that night, in the courtyard of the Oaklawn Community on Baltimore street. They say as the groups approached each other, Franks pulled out a gun, and shot at the other people. He missed, his bullet, instead, hitting the innocent victim, seriously wounding him. Franks disappeared, but the victim had to be rushed to the hospital. He’s recovering, but the gunshot wound he suffered will seriously affect his quality of life.
utv44.com
Armed Theodore cocaine dealer sentenced to five years in prison
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Theodore man was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to possess cocaine with intent to distribute it. According to court documents, Marcus Maurice Dryer, 45, was arrested by Mobile narcotics detectives on January 25, 2022. That day, detectives executed a search warrant at Dryer’s residence in Theodore and recovered, among other things, two kilograms of cocaine, 345 grams of marijuana,
WALA-TV FOX10
Family to standoff suspect provides clarity on situation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Family members to a suspect involved in an intense standoff Monday morning, are speaking out about what they know. The family still has a lot of unanswered questions, some may never be answered. Dominique, the man’s brother-in-law, says when all of this was happening the family...
