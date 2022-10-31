Read full article on original website
WPXI
Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships
Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships Jordan Chiles of United States competes on the Floor Exercise during Women's Team Final on Day 4 of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena on November 1, 2022, in Liverpool, England. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
NBC Sports
Rebeca Andrade wins gymnastics worlds all-around, completes grueling climb to the top
Rebeca Andrade is the first all-around gold medalist for Brazil and South America, crowned the top female gymnast at the world championships in Liverpool, England, on Thursday. Andrade, the 23-year-old favorite, won with 56.899 points, distancing the silver medalist, American Shilese Jones, by 1.5 points. Jones was 10th at last...
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule
New look U.S. gymnastics teams headline the world championships in Liverpool, England, live on Peacock this week. For the first time in a decade, the U.S. women compete in a global championships team event without Simone Biles, who is on an indefinite, perhaps permanent, break from competition. Suni Lee, who succeeded Biles as Olympic all-around champion in Tokyo, is also sitting out elite competition this year.
NBC Sports
Jason Brown to return for U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Two-time Olympic figure skater Jason Brown will end his break from competition at January’s U.S. Championships. “Not finished quite yet… See you in San Jose,” Brown, 27, posted on social media Wednesday night. Brown’s coaches, Brian Orser and Tracy Wilson, also shared an image Wednesday of him...
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
21-Year-Old Becomes First Black US Figure Skater to Win International Grand Prix Medal
A silver medal marks another historic moment for Black women. On Oct. 29, Skate Canada in Mississauga, Ontario, announced 21-year-old Starr Andrews as the first U.S. Black figure skater to win an International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix medal in the series history that dates back to 1995. According to...
NBC Sports
Coco Gauff eliminated at WTA Finals; Iga Swiatek into semis
FORT WORTH, Texas – Tears gathered in Coco Gauff’s eyes as she sat on the WTA Finals sideline during a changeover Thursday night after giving away a lead in what would become a 7-6 (6), 6-3 round-robin loss to Daria Kasatkina that ended the 18-year-old American’s hopes of reaching the semifinals.
Brazil's Andrade makes history, wins world gymnastics title
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rebeca Andrade grew immune to pressure long ago. Enduring three reconstructive knee surgeries provides some perspective. It’s why the 23-year-old Brazilian gymnast wasn’t thinking about making history or her own grueling personal journey during the women’s all-around finals at the world championships on Thursday. Considering all she’s been through, the fact she was there on the floor competing was enough. “That’s my job,” Andrade said. “I was happy to be here.”
U.S. women's national soccer team to play two pre-World Cup friendlies in New Zealand
The U.S. women's team will play a pair of friendlies in New Zealand ahead of the 2023 World Cup, which will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
Rafael Nadal isn't confident about World Tour Finals after suffering Paris Masters defeat
Rafael Nadal is out of the Paris Masters after being defeated by Tommy Paul -- and the Spaniard isn't betting on winning the ATP Tour Finals, either.
US Women's Gymnastic Team Win Historic World Championship Title: "Dreams Do Come True"
The US women's gymnastics team made history on Tuesday with a record-breaking win at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England. On Nov. 1, Jordan Chiles, Skye Blakely, Jade Carey, Leanne Wong, Shilese Jones, and Lexi Zeiss claimed Team USA's sixth consecutive world title and qualified for a spot at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.
A look at the players who won’t be at the World Cup in Qatar
BERLIN (AP) — Not every soccer star will be competing at the World Cup. Some big names will be missing from the tournament in Qatar because of injuries or because their countries didn’t qualify. ERLING HAALAND (Norway) The 22-year-old Haaland has had a phenomenal start in his first...
NBC Sports
At Grand Prix France, a figure skating story for the ages unfolds
Canadian Deanna Stellato-Dudek is older than Sarah Hughes, the 2002 Olympic figure skating champion who retired 19 years ago. Stellato-Dudek also left singles skating in the early 2000s, but she’s back after a 16-year competition break. And she’s leading Grand Prix France, a stop on the sport’s top international...
ESPN
2022 World Cup: All squad lists for Qatar
The days are counting down to the start of the World Cup in Qatar, and the national team coaches are now beginning to name their squads. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists are making their closing plans for the tournament, hoping that star players...
Canada v England: Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final – live updates
Minute-by-minute report: A place in the final against New Zealand or France is up for grabs. Join Sarah Rendell to find out who gets there
CNBC
These are the 10 best universities in the world—and 8 of them are in the U.S.
If the best colleges in the U.S. is not expansive enough for your search for where you'll study next, then turn your attention to the U.S. News & World Report annual ranking of the best universities across the globe. The list includes 2,000 top universities from 95 countries, including the...
Beauty queens Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina marry in a secret ceremony
Fabiola Valentín and Mariana Varela posted a video highlighting their two years together and their courthouse wedding
COVID, Ukraine war cost German economy 420 billion euros - study
BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine collectively cost the German economy 420 billion euros ($415.38 billion) in lost value creation between 2020 and 2022, according to a study seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
