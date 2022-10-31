ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships Jordan Chiles of United States competes on the Floor Exercise during Women's Team Final on Day 4 of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena on November 1, 2022, in Liverpool, England. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
2022 World Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule

New look U.S. gymnastics teams headline the world championships in Liverpool, England, live on Peacock this week. For the first time in a decade, the U.S. women compete in a global championships team event without Simone Biles, who is on an indefinite, perhaps permanent, break from competition. Suni Lee, who succeeded Biles as Olympic all-around champion in Tokyo, is also sitting out elite competition this year.
Jason Brown to return for U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Two-time Olympic figure skater Jason Brown will end his break from competition at January’s U.S. Championships. “Not finished quite yet… See you in San Jose,” Brown, 27, posted on social media Wednesday night. Brown’s coaches, Brian Orser and Tracy Wilson, also shared an image Wednesday of him...
Coco Gauff eliminated at WTA Finals; Iga Swiatek into semis

FORT WORTH, Texas – Tears gathered in Coco Gauff’s eyes as she sat on the WTA Finals sideline during a changeover Thursday night after giving away a lead in what would become a 7-6 (6), 6-3 round-robin loss to Daria Kasatkina that ended the 18-year-old American’s hopes of reaching the semifinals.
Brazil's Andrade makes history, wins world gymnastics title

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rebeca Andrade grew immune to pressure long ago. Enduring three reconstructive knee surgeries provides some perspective. It’s why the 23-year-old Brazilian gymnast wasn’t thinking about making history or her own grueling personal journey during the women’s all-around finals at the world championships on Thursday. Considering all she’s been through, the fact she was there on the floor competing was enough. “That’s my job,” Andrade said. “I was happy to be here.”
US Women's Gymnastic Team Win Historic World Championship Title: "Dreams Do Come True"

The US women's gymnastics team made history on Tuesday with a record-breaking win at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England. On Nov. 1, Jordan Chiles, Skye Blakely, Jade Carey, Leanne Wong, Shilese Jones, and Lexi Zeiss claimed Team USA's sixth consecutive world title and qualified for a spot at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.
At Grand Prix France, a figure skating story for the ages unfolds

Canadian Deanna Stellato-Dudek is older than Sarah Hughes, the 2002 Olympic figure skating champion who retired 19 years ago. Stellato-Dudek also left singles skating in the early 2000s, but she’s back after a 16-year competition break. And she’s leading Grand Prix France, a stop on the sport’s top international...
2022 World Cup: All squad lists for Qatar

The days are counting down to the start of the World Cup in Qatar, and the national team coaches are now beginning to name their squads. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists are making their closing plans for the tournament, hoping that star players...

