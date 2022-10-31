ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

chautauquatoday.com

Over 4,000 voters in first six days of early voting in Chautauqua County

More than 4,000 voters have cast their ballots so far during early voting for the November 8 general election in Chautauqua County. That's according to figures from the Chautauqua County Board of Elections as of Friday morning. WDOE News reached out to Republican Elections Commissioner Brian Abram who told us that all four locations have been active during the nine-day voting period that ends on Sunday...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Water Main Break Closes Some Chautauqua County Offices

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Part of the Chautauqua County governmental office building in Mayville will be closed through the weekend due to a water main break. The Chautauqua County Executive’s Office announced the HRC Building’s second, third and fourth floors will be closed to the public through Saturday.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wrfalp.com

Water Main Break Closes Some Floors of Hall Clothier Building in Mayville

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said the second, third, and fourth floors of the building will be closed to the public. This impacts the Public Health, Environmental Health and Social Services Divisions of the Department of Health and Human Services. County operations located on the first and basement floors of...
MAYVILLE, NY
YourErie

Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Rosas proposes more funding for city attorney's position

Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas says he is currently looking to fill the city attorney's position, following Richard Morrisroe's decision to leave the post at the end of the year. Rosas, who was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Wednesday, says that's one of the reasons he has included more funding for the position in the proposed 2023 city budget. He feels the city should have a full-time attorney to work with department heads and the mayor...
wnynewsnow.com

Democratic NY Senate Candidate Touts Rural Roots

GREAT VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – The Democratic candidate for New York State’s 57th Senate Seat is touting his rural roots, and slightly conservative values, with just one week to go until election day. Great Valley Town Supervisor and local dairy farmer Daniel Brown has been involved...
GREAT VALLEY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Illegal Marijuana Dispensaries In Jamestown Have Been Shut Down

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two illegal marijuana dispensaries in the City of Jamestown have been shut down. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist announced the news on Friday. The dispensaries, located at 214 Fairmount Avenue and 29 North Main Street, did not receive licenses to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Multiple Charges for CattCo Man

A Cattaraugus County man is facing multiple charges after a warrant arrest. According to the County Sheriff’s office, 36-year-old Brian M. Johnson was located at the Olean Center Mall on October 28th, and was taken into custody on five outstanding bench warrants. While being arraigned on the warrants, Johnson...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Educators Revisit Security Protocols Following JHS Break-In

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Educators are revisiting their security protocols after a malfunctioning door allowed two youngsters to break-into Jamestown High School over the weekend. These two students were from outside the school district. While the two did not steal anything noteworthy, it appeared the pair gained...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Sheriff K-9 Rescues Two Missing Girls In Chautauqua County

RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Two youths were rescued by a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s K-9 on Wednesday night after they became lost in the woods. Just before 6:30 p.m. the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office was among agencies who responded to the area of Johnson Road in the Town of Ripley to help locate two missing girls, ages 7 and 16.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Lockdown at Gowanda Central School

A false alarm led to a lockdown at Gowanda Central School Tuesday morning. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out at 9:09 AM for an unspecified threat and cleared the school with the help of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Gowanda Police, North Collins Police, the New York State Police, and other emergency personnel.
GOWANDA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Report Finds Toxic Chemical Detected In Jamestown’s Chadakoin River

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A toxic chemical commonly used in fabric waterproofing, non-stick cookware, and other applications, has been detected in Jamestown’s Chadakoin River. The finding was announced by the Chautauqua-Conewango Consortium, a waterkeeper group in Western New York. Samples collected from the Chadakoin were tested...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Downtown Jamestown Park Renovated

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A newly renovated park in Downtown Jamestown has officially reopened to the public, after it was closed for several years due to structural issues. Known as Potter’s Terrace, officials cut the ribbon on this newly remodeled new green space on Thursday. The...
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Salamanca woman arrested for DWI

On October 31, 2022, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Arlena T. Jimerson, 26 of Salamanca, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On October 31, 2022, Troopers conducted a traffic stop of Jimerson on state route 417 in the city of Salamanca for traffic infractions. While interviewing Jimerson, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. After failing multiple SFSTs, Jimerson was placed under arrest and processed at SP Olean where a B.A.C. of .11 % was recorded.
SALAMANCA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Charged Lodged Following Jamestown Robbery

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Criminal charges have been lodged in connection with a robbery in the City of Jamestown. Jamestown Police report the break-in happened back on Sunday at an address downtown. Following an investigation into the incident, 24-year-old Angel Rosas was charged with burglary and criminal...
JAMESTOWN, NY

