chautauquatoday.com
Over 4,000 voters in first six days of early voting in Chautauqua County
More than 4,000 voters have cast their ballots so far during early voting for the November 8 general election in Chautauqua County. That's according to figures from the Chautauqua County Board of Elections as of Friday morning. WDOE News reached out to Republican Elections Commissioner Brian Abram who told us that all four locations have been active during the nine-day voting period that ends on Sunday...
wnynewsnow.com
Water Main Break Closes Some Chautauqua County Offices
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Part of the Chautauqua County governmental office building in Mayville will be closed through the weekend due to a water main break. The Chautauqua County Executive’s Office announced the HRC Building’s second, third and fourth floors will be closed to the public through Saturday.
wrfalp.com
Water Main Break Closes Some Floors of Hall Clothier Building in Mayville
Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said the second, third, and fourth floors of the building will be closed to the public. This impacts the Public Health, Environmental Health and Social Services Divisions of the Department of Health and Human Services. County operations located on the first and basement floors of...
Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
Chautauqua County voters talk issues top of mind ahead of Election Day
With just days to go voters are ready for Election Day, especially in Chautauqua County. Some voters are heading to the polling sites with several key issues top of mind.
Reports of 'voter integrity' group in Chautauqua Co. a 'distraction, concern' for Board of Elections officials
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Bipartisan elections officials in Mayville say they’re dealing with something they’ve never seen in the lead-up to an election, a group of unknown individuals going door to door asking people about their voter history. According to Brian Abram and Luz Torres, the Republican,...
Zeldin coming to West Seneca this Sunday
The event is happening on the last day of early voting.
chautauquatoday.com
Rosas proposes more funding for city attorney's position
Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas says he is currently looking to fill the city attorney's position, following Richard Morrisroe's decision to leave the post at the end of the year. Rosas, who was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Wednesday, says that's one of the reasons he has included more funding for the position in the proposed 2023 city budget. He feels the city should have a full-time attorney to work with department heads and the mayor...
wnynewsnow.com
Democratic NY Senate Candidate Touts Rural Roots
GREAT VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – The Democratic candidate for New York State’s 57th Senate Seat is touting his rural roots, and slightly conservative values, with just one week to go until election day. Great Valley Town Supervisor and local dairy farmer Daniel Brown has been involved...
wnynewsnow.com
Illegal Marijuana Dispensaries In Jamestown Have Been Shut Down
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two illegal marijuana dispensaries in the City of Jamestown have been shut down. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist announced the news on Friday. The dispensaries, located at 214 Fairmount Avenue and 29 North Main Street, did not receive licenses to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.
wesb.com
Multiple Charges for CattCo Man
A Cattaraugus County man is facing multiple charges after a warrant arrest. According to the County Sheriff’s office, 36-year-old Brian M. Johnson was located at the Olean Center Mall on October 28th, and was taken into custody on five outstanding bench warrants. While being arraigned on the warrants, Johnson...
wnynewsnow.com
Educators Revisit Security Protocols Following JHS Break-In
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Educators are revisiting their security protocols after a malfunctioning door allowed two youngsters to break-into Jamestown High School over the weekend. These two students were from outside the school district. While the two did not steal anything noteworthy, it appeared the pair gained...
wnynewsnow.com
Sheriff K-9 Rescues Two Missing Girls In Chautauqua County
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Two youths were rescued by a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s K-9 on Wednesday night after they became lost in the woods. Just before 6:30 p.m. the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office was among agencies who responded to the area of Johnson Road in the Town of Ripley to help locate two missing girls, ages 7 and 16.
New York State Bringing Vaccine To Your Front Door?
Medical professionals from the Health Department are making it a little easier for you to get this particular vaccine by bringing it right to you. Earlier this year New York State was on the verge of another serious medical crisis with the re-emergence of Monkeypox in the United States. As...
wesb.com
Lockdown at Gowanda Central School
A false alarm led to a lockdown at Gowanda Central School Tuesday morning. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out at 9:09 AM for an unspecified threat and cleared the school with the help of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Gowanda Police, North Collins Police, the New York State Police, and other emergency personnel.
Sheriff’s Office: Amish buggy struck by deputy met all state requirements
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has announced details about an recent incident when a deputy crashed a patrol car into the back of an Amish Buggy. The accident happened at about 9 p.m. on Oct. 30 on Stockton-Hartfield Road in Chautauqua, New York. The deputy was driving when he struck the rear of […]
wnynewsnow.com
Report Finds Toxic Chemical Detected In Jamestown’s Chadakoin River
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A toxic chemical commonly used in fabric waterproofing, non-stick cookware, and other applications, has been detected in Jamestown’s Chadakoin River. The finding was announced by the Chautauqua-Conewango Consortium, a waterkeeper group in Western New York. Samples collected from the Chadakoin were tested...
wnynewsnow.com
Downtown Jamestown Park Renovated
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A newly renovated park in Downtown Jamestown has officially reopened to the public, after it was closed for several years due to structural issues. Known as Potter’s Terrace, officials cut the ribbon on this newly remodeled new green space on Thursday. The...
nyspnews.com
Salamanca woman arrested for DWI
On October 31, 2022, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Arlena T. Jimerson, 26 of Salamanca, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On October 31, 2022, Troopers conducted a traffic stop of Jimerson on state route 417 in the city of Salamanca for traffic infractions. While interviewing Jimerson, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. After failing multiple SFSTs, Jimerson was placed under arrest and processed at SP Olean where a B.A.C. of .11 % was recorded.
wnynewsnow.com
Charged Lodged Following Jamestown Robbery
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Criminal charges have been lodged in connection with a robbery in the City of Jamestown. Jamestown Police report the break-in happened back on Sunday at an address downtown. Following an investigation into the incident, 24-year-old Angel Rosas was charged with burglary and criminal...
