Rachel Stewart
4d ago
all the pictures of them babies are way too cute it would be hard to pick a favorite out of all them
5
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Kit’s Club- Wiggling Worms Saturday, November 5, 2:00pm-3:00pm 328 Cedar Forest Rd, Lebanon, TN Cedars of Lebanon State Park- Nature Center Come out to this program designed for children ages 4-8 years old. Have you ever heard of Nature-deficit […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WSMV
Everyone is family at Nashville Toyota North
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Shopping for a car should be fun and Nashville Toyota is here to make sure their customers have a great experience. They treat every person that walks through the doors like family. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo gives us an inside look of what they offer the community.
Husband says wife would have died if Tennessee’s abortion ban existed decades ago
At 19 weeks, Doctors told the young couple that the fetus had four fetal heart defects.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Horse Falls Into a Pool in North Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) In case you missed this story from North Rutherford County - - Late last month, a horse made its way into a backyard pool – of course, that sounds like an opening line to a joke, but we’re not horsing around! The oversized animal navigated its way into the inground pool on October 24th in the area of LaVergne. Authorities reported, “It’s not every day you get a call to help rescue a horse in a pool!”
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Jon McLaughlin celebrates the 15th anniversary of his debut album, Indiana, with a 2022 deluxe edition that includes a new a cappella version of the title track featuring Straight No Chaser. In support of the 15th Anniversary of Indiana, McLaughlin will embark on a 19-city tour across the country, performing the Indiana album in its entirety with a full band beginning, with special guest, singer/songwriter, and American Idol winner Kris Allen.
WSMV
Hamburger joint created with grandfather in mind
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When Shane Nasby looks to the grill, he’s looking at great memories of the past. The burger Nasby wants to be known for is Smash you can clearly see why. He recently opened Cledis off Elm Hill Pike. His first memories were with his grandpa...
Group rescues dozens of exotic parrots, plus dogs and cats in Nashville
Animal Rescue Corps was called in to rescue dozens of animals including several exotic parrots from a west Nashville home after the owner died suddenly, and no one else was left to care for them.
WSMV
Murfreesboro leaders to deny pride fest permit
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Pride Fest may be a thing of the past in Murfreesboro after the city manager said this year’s event was inappropriate for kids. Several people spoke about this at the City Council meeting on Thursday night. People who spoke with WSMV4 Thursday said...
WKYT 27
CBS announces holiday special schedule
(WKYT) - The holidays are just weeks away. CBS’s classics, including Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty The Snowman, will be broadcasted. Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS - 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Frosty The Snowman - 8 p.m. Frosty Returns - 8:30 p.m. A Christmas Proposal - 9...
Parents lean on faith during day 4 of Wilson County search for endangered teen
A family is leaning on faith that their teenage daughter will return home, as officials in Wilson County continue searching for 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef.
WSMV
Lebanon PD welcomes furry new member
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department (LPD) announced they have welcomed a new four-legged member to the team. New member Donner was born in Middle Tennessee and recently graduated from Canine Command LLC as a dual-purpose canine. He will be working for LPD as a police canine officer.
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?
Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
Nashville pediatrician sees high number of children hospitalized with RSV
With concerns of a "tripledemic" looming, a pediatrician at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital told News 2 doctors are already seeing very high levels of RSV and the flu.
WSMV
TSU athletes take part in No Trash November
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University (TSU) Athletics teamed up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) to take part in a cleanup event on Friday. The event, Nobody Trashes Tennessee, is part of a month-long statewide initiative created by TDOT. No Trash November was created to encourage Tennesseans...
Sidelines
‘Boro International Fest Returns
Story and Photos by Jordan Reining | Contributing Writer. Middle Tennessee State University hosted the 6th annual ‘Boro International Festival, celebrating diverse cultures around the world that are represented at MTSU, across Murfreesboro and beyond. The event, hosted Oct. 22 in the Student Union Commons, was sponsored by Intercultural...
WSMV
wbtw.com
2 shot at kid’s birthday party in Tennessee
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are investigating a violent and chaotic shooting that rang out during a child’s birthday party. It happened at about 5 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel Ridge Apartments on Airport Road. According to police, there were about half a dozen children at a...
Tennessee Tribune
Reality Show Comes to Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most popular and long-running reality television shows is coming to Nashville. “Married at First Sight,” a Lifetime staple, will be filming in Music City for its 16th season. It will chronicle the events behind various singles and the trip to matrimony. The show will present longtime matchmakers Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson as they assist 10 Tennessee singles, helping themm find their stranger spouses.
WSMV
Parts of the historic Hancock House to be torn down despite family protests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday. The house was built in the 1890s and was built on the site of a former stagecoach stop. Carl and Roberta Hancock ran it as a bed and breakfast prior to a...
Tennessee State professor out of a job after appearing to yell at student in viral video
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee State University professor is out of a job after a viral video appeared to show him yelling at a student, officials said. According to WZTV and WSMV, the university in Nashville announced Tuesday that the professor, Robert Evins Pickard, “is no longer employed” by the school.
