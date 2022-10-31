Read full article on original website
Multinational drills train Hawaii military readiness
"It's always high adventure out here in the Pacific and our goal is to be prepared for anything," said Brig. Gen. Jeffrey VanAntwerp, 25th Infantry Division deputy commanding general.
U.S. To deploy B-1B strategic bomber to U.S.-South Korea drill Saturday -Yonhap
SEOUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force plans to deploy B-1B strategic bombers in U.S.-South Korea military exercises on Saturday, Yonhap News reported, after North Korea fired a barrage of weapons tests in recent days to protest allied military drills.
