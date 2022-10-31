Read full article on original website
WMBF
Section of Bay Road reopens after vehicle collides with utility pole
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes in the area of Bay Road and Highway 707 were reopened after a car hit a utility pole Friday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said no injuries have been reported in the crash in the Burgess community. Crews with HCFR were sent to the...
WMBF
1 injured, Hwy 31 lanes closed after 2-vehicle crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The southbound lanes of Highway 31 are closed and one person is being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash near Mile Marker 18 and Highway 501 happened just before 12:30 p.m. One of the vehicles overturned.
wpde.com
Person struck, killed by vehicle while walking on Sandy Bluff Road in Horry Co.: Trooper
Man charged after pedestrian hit, killed by car in Green Sea area
WMBF
SCHP: Pedestrian killed in Horry County crash, driver charged
Power restored after outage affecting more than 1,200 Santee Cooper customers in Little River area
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A power outage Friday afternoon in the Little River area was the result of a contractor digging into a line, according to a spokesperson for utility Santee Cooper. Crews quickly restored power to more than 1,200 customers after service was interrupted at about 12:30 p.m. Count on News13 for updates.
wpde.com
Conway area road to be temporarily closed for railroad repair
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There will be a temporary road closure on East Cox Ferry Road Thursday starting at 10 a.m. A section of E. Cox Ferry Road will be closed from East Highway 501 to Husted Road. There will be a temporary detour from Husted Road to...
WMBF
Overnight shed fire in Horry County under investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An overnight fire in Socastee is under investigation, Horry County Fire Rescue says. HCFR said the shed fire happened in the Socastee area on Sonland Drive near Mill Pond Road. Crews confirmed no one was hurt and are investigating what sparked the fire. Stay with...
WECT
Northbound lanes reopen following incident on South College Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Nov. 1, a two-vehicle crash had shut down the northbound lanes on South College Road near the Cookout restaurant, which is located close to Hurst Drive and Hoggard Drive. According to police, at least two people had to be taken to the hospital with injuries,...
18-year-old killed, 4 hurt in crash after car runs through stop sign near Pembroke
wpde.com
Teen dies after driving through stop sign in Robeson County
Florence County deputies: Man allegedly stole guns from cars before leading police on chase
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A police chase and manhunt overnight in Florence County ended with at least one person in custody, authorities said. Ryan Kendrick Myers, 25, of Florence, was arrested and charged with three counts of breaking into motor vehicles and failure to stop for a blue light, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
North Myrtle Beach official: Neighbors evacuated after man with warrants wouldn’t leave home
wpde.com
Suspect in custody after hours-long police situation in North Myrtle Beach: Officials
WECT
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the...
WECT
Accident shuts down northbound lane on South College Road
Public asked for feedback on Rate Bureau insurance rate increase for mobile home policies. Public asked for feedback on Rate Bureau insurance rate increase for mobile home policies. Wilmington City Council approves use of over $1.4 million in ARPA funding. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Wilmington City Council approves use...
Raleigh News & Observer
Truck hits and kills student walking to high school, South Carolina officials say
A truck hit and killed a student who had been walking to school, South Carolina officials said. The student attended Lake City High School, where many on the campus were left in a solemn mood on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to WPDE. “No young person should lose their life at...
WMBF
Suspect(s) in custody after chase, overnight manhunt in Florence County
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - At least one person is in custody following a chase that led to an overnight manhunt in Florence County. The manhunt ended in an arrest just after 4 a.m., Friday, on Kershaw Street, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan. The...
WMBF
Lake City High School student hit, killed while walking to school; SCHP investigating
WMBF
Coroner identifies Lake City High School student hit, killed while walking to school; FSD3 releases statement
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County coroner released the name of the high school student who was hit and killed while walking to school on Wednesday morning. Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 15-year-old Ja’Quan Cortez. Florence School District Three confirmed that Cortez was a student...
