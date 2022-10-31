Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Crooked Media and Duolingo Team Up on a Podcast Series for Language Lovers
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Crooked Media, home to podcast Pod Save America, and language learning platform Duolingo are teaming up to launch a...
AdWeek
Penske Media's LA3C Announces Inaugural Festival's Roster of Exclusive Brand Activations
Learn new strategies for data privacy, measurement and audience growth from leaders at Disney, NBCU, Publicis Media, The New York Times and more. Get your pass to Adweek NexTech, Dec. 6-7. Penske Media Corp. (PMC) plans to make a splash in the Los Angeles creativity scene with Los Angeles Capital...
AdWeek
MPWIS Podcast: Former U.S. Open Doubles Champion on Career Development
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. In today’s episode, Adweek’s senior TV reporter Mollie Cahillane sits down with Ilana Kloss, former U.S. doubles champion, CEO...
AdWeek
Off Madison Podcast: Latinx Storytelling With Adweek Community Editor Luz Corona
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Latinx communities are largely misrepresented in media and advertising. There is often a lack of nuance in Latinx stories...
AdWeek
Amazon-Bound iRobot Hires VMLY&R Commerce for European Brand Growth
Learn new strategies for data privacy, measurement and audience growth from leaders at Disney, NBCU, Publicis Media, The New York Times and more. Get your pass to Adweek NexTech, Dec. 6-7. Consumer robot company iRobot is set to run its first strategic brand campaign across Europe, developed by recently hired...
AdWeek
Grey NY Hires Adrian J. Hopkins as First SVP of Internal Culture and Communications
Grey New York has hired Adrian J. Hopkins as its first-ever senior vice president, internal culture and communications. The aim of the hire is to bolster a healthy internal employee culture, which the agency sees as essential to producing high quality creative work. “Given our hybrid dynamic, the way we...
AdWeek
Lidl Introduces Teddy Bear Brand Mascot to Lead Its Festive Campaign Celebrations
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. With Percy Pig and Kevin the Carrot, British supermarket chains have been introducing brand mascots to lead their Christmas campaigns. Now retail rival Lidl is getting in on the act by debuting its own cuddly character.
AdWeek
Emily Chang to Leave Bloomberg Technology and Focus Time on Other Content, Including Studio 1.0
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Bloomberg TV anchor Emily Chang will be departing the daily program Bloomberg Technology next Thursday, Nov. 10. Ed Ludlow in San Francisco and Caroline Hyde in New York will co-host the show beginning the following day.
AdWeek
MGM Taps AI to Make Its Archives More Accessible for Licensing
Learn new strategies for data privacy, measurement and audience growth from leaders at Disney, NBCU, Publicis Media, The New York Times and more. Get your pass to Adweek NexTech, Dec. 6-7. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer is looking to make it easier for advertisers and media producers to license the likes of James Bond.
AdWeek
Metaverse Marketing Podcast: Fashion in the Future of the Internet
Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today. This year’s New York Fashion week featured some interesting concepts...
AdWeek
Purpose-Led Spaces Are Redefining the Music Industry
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. This summer, 4th Floor Creative was busy settling into Sony Music U.K.’s recently relocated London headquarters in King’s Cross. Preparing and completing any home or office move creates a moment for reflection, as one leaves familiar spaces and routines behind to discover new ones. Office space planning and design also offer insights into business focuses and priorities.
AdWeek
Boots’ Magic Ingredient This Christmas Is Affordability Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. As the cost of living crisis bites, British health and beauty retailer Boots is promising its “most affordable Christmas ever” with a holiday campaign focused on value for money and thoughtful gifting.
AdWeek
Why Glenmorangie Wants to Keep Taking Its Brand to Unexpected Places
British artist and photographer Miles Aldridge is best known for his saturated, film noir-esque mise-en-scène, described as “everyday reality on acid.” For the past three years, he’s also been working with whisky maker Glenmorangie to bring its global “It’s Kind of Delicious and Wonderful” campaign to life.
AdWeek
In the Game: 3 Reasons Why Brands Should Leverage Live Sports
Whether it’s MetLife Stadium in metro New York or Lumen Field in Seattle, America’s sports arenas have been filling up the past several months. And with that, there’s the chance for every marketer to follow fans through the turnstiles. Thanks to technology and sweeping changes in how...
AdWeek
Zulu Alpha Kilo Pokes Fun at Awards Obsession With a Left Handed Chutney Case Study
Canadian agency Zulu Alpha Kilo has perfected the art of making fun of agencies going over the top to win awards. Last year, it parodied how hard agencies sell themselves with “Awards Gone Wild,” poking fun at embellishing results of case videos, creating bogus campaigns or running ads without client approval.
AdWeek
Code and Theory's Dan Gardner Reveals New Media Company Designed to Help Readers Understand Technology
Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today. LISBON—Code and Theory founder Dan Gardner and Social Media Week...
AdWeek
NBC and Verizon Want Fans to Sink Into La Brea With New AR Experience
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Get ready to sink further into the La Brea sinkhole with a new augmented reality experience.
AdWeek
Thursday Stir
-Family friendly buffet chain Golden Corral is gearing up for holiday diners. Highlighting the real moments that happen in the restaurants, each spot features a group of people having fun conversations over a delicious meal. One spot shows a man dining with his family. As he returns to the table, he is shocked to see some members with only one dish on their plate, urging them to get more at the buffet. The spots were created by Portland, Maine agency Via and were designed to feature the perfect holiday meal for everyone in the family.
AdWeek
Sling TV Increases Monthly Subscription Prices
Sling TV is increasing its monthly subscription prices yet again. Sling TV Group President Gary Schanman announced the $5 price increase for its base services in a blog post. That makes Sling Orange or Sling Blue $40 per month and Sling Orange & Blue $55 per month. While existing customers...
AdWeek
Living Your Best Life Pairs Well With Pineapple Juice in Dole's New Ads
A woman named Michelle, a former manager, has finally surrounded herself with coworkers who lower her blood pressure instead of spike it. And serial dater Rebecca, after decades of searching, has located the person of her dreams. Could their similar choice in beverages have something to do with their newfound...
