Crooked Media and Duolingo Team Up on a Podcast Series for Language Lovers

Crooked Media, home to podcast Pod Save America, and language learning platform Duolingo are teaming up to launch a...
MPWIS Podcast: Former U.S. Open Doubles Champion on Career Development

In today's episode, Adweek's senior TV reporter Mollie Cahillane sits down with Ilana Kloss, former U.S. doubles champion, CEO...
Off Madison Podcast: Latinx Storytelling With Adweek Community Editor Luz Corona

Latinx communities are largely misrepresented in media and advertising. There is often a lack of nuance in Latinx stories...
Amazon-Bound iRobot Hires VMLY&R Commerce for European Brand Growth

Consumer robot company iRobot is set to run its first strategic brand campaign across Europe, developed by recently hired...
Grey NY Hires Adrian J. Hopkins as First SVP of Internal Culture and Communications

Grey New York has hired Adrian J. Hopkins as its first-ever senior vice president, internal culture and communications. The aim of the hire is to bolster a healthy internal employee culture, which the agency sees as essential to producing high quality creative work. “Given our hybrid dynamic, the way we...
Lidl Introduces Teddy Bear Brand Mascot to Lead Its Festive Campaign Celebrations

With Percy Pig and Kevin the Carrot, British supermarket chains have been introducing brand mascots to lead their Christmas campaigns. Now retail rival Lidl is getting in on the act by debuting its own cuddly character.
Emily Chang to Leave Bloomberg Technology and Focus Time on Other Content, Including Studio 1.0

Bloomberg TV anchor Emily Chang will be departing the daily program Bloomberg Technology next Thursday, Nov. 10. Ed Ludlow in San Francisco and Caroline Hyde in New York will co-host the show beginning the following day.
MGM Taps AI to Make Its Archives More Accessible for Licensing

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer is looking to make it easier for advertisers and media producers to license the likes of James Bond.
Metaverse Marketing Podcast: Fashion in the Future of the Internet

This year's New York Fashion week featured some interesting concepts...
Purpose-Led Spaces Are Redefining the Music Industry

This summer, 4th Floor Creative was busy settling into Sony Music U.K.'s recently relocated London headquarters in King's Cross. Preparing and completing any home or office move creates a moment for reflection, as one leaves familiar spaces and routines behind to discover new ones. Office space planning and design also offer insights into business focuses and priorities.
Boots’ Magic Ingredient This Christmas Is Affordability Amid Cost of Living Crisis

As the cost of living crisis bites, British health and beauty retailer Boots is promising its "most affordable Christmas ever" with a holiday campaign focused on value for money and thoughtful gifting.
Why Glenmorangie Wants to Keep Taking Its Brand to Unexpected Places

British artist and photographer Miles Aldridge is best known for his saturated, film noir-esque mise-en-scène, described as “everyday reality on acid.” For the past three years, he’s also been working with whisky maker Glenmorangie to bring its global “It’s Kind of Delicious and Wonderful” campaign to life.
In the Game: 3 Reasons Why Brands Should Leverage Live Sports

Whether it's MetLife Stadium in metro New York or Lumen Field in Seattle, America's sports arenas have been filling up the past several months. And with that, there's the chance for every marketer to follow fans through the turnstiles. Thanks to technology and sweeping changes in how...
Zulu Alpha Kilo Pokes Fun at Awards Obsession With a Left Handed Chutney Case Study

Canadian agency Zulu Alpha Kilo has perfected the art of making fun of agencies going over the top to win awards. Last year, it parodied how hard agencies sell themselves with “Awards Gone Wild,” poking fun at embellishing results of case videos, creating bogus campaigns or running ads without client approval.
NBC and Verizon Want Fans to Sink Into La Brea With New AR Experience

Get ready to sink further into the La Brea sinkhole with a new augmented reality experience.
Thursday Stir

-Family friendly buffet chain Golden Corral is gearing up for holiday diners. Highlighting the real moments that happen in the restaurants, each spot features a group of people having fun conversations over a delicious meal. One spot shows a man dining with his family. As he returns to the table, he is shocked to see some members with only one dish on their plate, urging them to get more at the buffet. The spots were created by Portland, Maine agency Via and were designed to feature the perfect holiday meal for everyone in the family.
Sling TV Increases Monthly Subscription Prices

Sling TV is increasing its monthly subscription prices yet again. Sling TV Group President Gary Schanman announced the $5 price increase for its base services in a blog post. That makes Sling Orange or Sling Blue $40 per month and Sling Orange & Blue $55 per month. While existing customers...
Living Your Best Life Pairs Well With Pineapple Juice in Dole's New Ads

A woman named Michelle, a former manager, has finally surrounded herself with coworkers who lower her blood pressure instead of spike it. And serial dater Rebecca, after decades of searching, has located the person of her dreams. Could their similar choice in beverages have something to do with their newfound...

