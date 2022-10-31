-Family friendly buffet chain Golden Corral is gearing up for holiday diners. Highlighting the real moments that happen in the restaurants, each spot features a group of people having fun conversations over a delicious meal. One spot shows a man dining with his family. As he returns to the table, he is shocked to see some members with only one dish on their plate, urging them to get more at the buffet. The spots were created by Portland, Maine agency Via and were designed to feature the perfect holiday meal for everyone in the family.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO