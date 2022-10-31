ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ten months after his death, Bob Saget gets a fitting headstone: Here's what it says

By Nardine Saad
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

The grave of comedian Bob Saget finally has a headstone befitting of the beloved "Full House" star nearly 10 months after his sudden death.

In Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles, the headstone bears Saget's full name, Robert L. Saget, and a touching tribute to the actor, who died in January at age 65.

"Loving & devoted husband, father, son, uncle, brother & friend," the epitaph says, as seen in photos published by the Daily Mail.

"He brought people together and made them laugh. A very great man," it says.

The headstone, of course, also includes Saget's date of birth (May 17, 1956) and the date of his death on Jan. 9, 2022 — the night he was found dead in his Orlando, Fla., hotel room between stops on his stand-up comedy tour.

The "How I Met Your Mother" voice actor died of head trauma after accidentally hitting his head, his family said a month later, and Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigators found no evidence of foul play or drug use.

Condolences from all over the world poured in for the revered comedian, who rose to fame playing the ultimate TV dad on the 1980s and '90s sitcom "Full House" and its Netflix reboot, "Fuller House." His TV family and numerous famous friends, including John Stamos and John Mayer, shared their tributes with the public, online and in private memorials.

Saget's raunchy, star-studded salute that took place at West Hollywood’s vaunted Comedy Store in January was turned into a Netflix comedy special called "Dirty Daddy," which began streaming in June.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 143

Cynthia Celeste
4d ago

in honor and respect to Robert Sagit family a Jewish ✡️ prayer O Shepard of Israel who doest neither slumber nor sleep. We are the people of thy pasture and the sheep of thy hand Enfold us safely in thy love and if in our grief and loneliness and moments of desolation we should stray from following thee O leave us not faithful Shepherd but draw us near unto Thee. ✡️

Reply(13)
98
Rich Ski
4d ago

I really liked him, seemed very authentic. I am 64 now, but I was 63 back in May when i fell down getting up to go to the bathroom & hit my head & sustained a concussion. So I can see someone taking a sudden fall & being killed that way. God wasn't ready for me just yet. God rest his soul!! 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏

Reply(4)
41
Stephanie Tredwell-Johnson
4d ago

will definitely miss Bob saget he was a great guy and his role of Danny on full house and fuller house was great. RIP my friend 😊❤️🙏

Reply
20
 

