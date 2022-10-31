This Is Florida's Best Candy Shop

Photo: Getty Images

People who have a sweet tooth know the best thing to crush sugar cravings is candy. You can just unwrap smooth chocolate, fruity candies, or soft gummies and pop them in your mouth . While it's easy to drop by a supermarket or dollar store to grab some, there are some businesses dedicated to the sweet stuff.

If you're looking for your next candy shop, Taste of Home found the best one in every state. The website states, "Craving something sweet? From chocolate shops to old-fashioned soda parlors, we’ve found the best candy store in every state. The candy shops on our list have high ratings on TripAdvisor, plus sweet reviews in local newspapers and magazines. Bring on the sugar rush!"

Florida's most delightful candy shop is Sweet Pete's Candy !

"Ever wanted to learn how to make your own swirly lollipops or gummy bears? That’s what you’ll do at Sweet Pete’s, where they offer a variety of fun candy-creating classes, including boozy truffles for adults," writers say. This shop also sells full-blown meals, including breakfast platters, pancakes, sandwiches, salads, hot dogs, and much more.

You can find Sweet Pete's at 400 N Hogan St. in Jacksonville. They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup.

