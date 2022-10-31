ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YSL Member Receives Three Life Sentences After Being Named In RICO Case

A young member of Young Thug's YSL crew has received his sentence after he was convicted of felony murder charges.

According to a report FOX 5 published on Thursday, October 27, Jayden Myrick, 22, was found guilty on all the charges he faced including felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and criminal gang activity. During his hearing in Atlanta, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Rachelle Carnesale read the verdicts on all 18 counts, which was decided by a jury in less than four hours. After the victim's family made their impact statements, all Myrick said was “I hope they find the person that killed their family member."

Myrick was 17 when he and his co-defendant Torrus Fleetwood approached four people who were waiting on an Uber ride outside of the Capital City Country Club in Buckhead and robbed them at gunpoint in 2018. After they stole everyone's phones, wallets and valuables, Christian Broder followed Myrick to try and reason with him to get his license back. Myrick reportedly shot Broder in the stomach and fled in a white Dodge Charger with Fleetwood as the driver. They were arrested shortly after the crime took place. After Broder passed away a week later due to his injuries, Myrick's charges were upgraded to include murder.

Now 22, Myrick admitted at that he mocked Broder's family during a call he made while in jail. He also reportedly made attempts to intimidate witnesses from testifying during his trial. In the end, the judge showed no mercy when she sentenced Myrick to life in prison without parole, three consecutive life sentences and another consecutive five years.

Prior to his sentencing, Myrick was named in the 88-page indictment against Young Thug , Gunna and their other YSL associates . During his recent trial, Myrick said he was groomed and recruited by a gang member when he was nine years old. As far as his involvement in the RICO case goes, Myrick was charged with "conspired to associate and with others for the common purposes of illegally obtaining money and property through a pattern of racketeering activity and conducting and participating in the enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity." He also faces additional charges of charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon by an incarcerated individual, and two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity.

Myrick will face those charges along with Young Thug and his crew in 2023.

