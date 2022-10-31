Read full article on original website
Michigan Lottery: Powerball jackpot raised to $1.6 billion, a world record
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has been raised to a world record $1.6 billion, according to Michigan Lottery. The new cash option is $782 million. No winning tickets were sold in Wednesday Night's Powerball drawing. The next drawing is Saturday.
Fallen West Michigan trees to be used for local Highland Games
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Next year's local Highland Games will have a touch of Western Michigan. More than a dozen fallen trees from Laketown Township, in Muskegon County were collected from township parks Tuesday, and are expected to be used for the caber toss, according to Laketown Township. The...
Prosecutor: No ruling on Michigan AG candidate before Nov. 8
LANSING, Mich. — A special prosecutor investigating whether the Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general and others should be charged for attempting to gain access to voting machines said Friday that no decision will be made before Tuesday's election. Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said in a statement that...
Places of worship or politics? Michigan churches wade into Prop 3 abortion debate
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Places of worship are becoming places of politics in parts of Michigan, as Prop 3-focused signs increasingly appear on church lawns ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. On a Thursday afternoon, Pastor John W. Fisher gets out his packing tape and zip ties, preparing his...
Application now live for $50M in grants to open and grow childcare facilities
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday morning the application is now live for $50 million in grants to open and grow childcare facilities in Michigan. Childcare entrepreneurs who are interested in starting or expanding a childcare facility can apply for a grant to reduce the cost of...
Former VP Mike Pence predicts 'red wave' in midterm election during Michigan tour
PORTAGE, Mich. — During an 11-hour visit to Michigan ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election, former Vice President Mike Pence told a crowd in Portage that Michigan and the U.S. can expect a red wave that would fix the mistakes that have been made by the Biden-Harris administration.
DNR shares deer harvest update, new reporting requirements for firearm season
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With regular firearm season just around the corner, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources shared an update regarding this season's deer harvest. According to the DNR, hunters have reported nearly 70,000 deer taken so far in Michigan. Archery season began on Oct. 1, with regular firearm season running from Nov. 15-30, 2022.
Website launched to help Michigan students apply for Achievement Scholarship
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has launched a website aiming to help students apply for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship and save thousands of dollars. A vast majority of graduating seniors are eligible for an annual scholarship up to $2,750 at community college, $4,000 at private college or university,...
GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon makes campaign stop in Traverse City
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The countdown is on. We're now less than a week away from the midterm elections. Candidates are traveling around Michigan hoping to win over as many voters as possible before Tuesday. On Tuesday night, GOP Candidate for Governor Tudor Dixon was in Traverse City...
What a third straight La Niña winter could mean for West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center said La Niña conditions were expected to continue for the third consecutive winter season in 2022-23. With the start of November off to a very pleasant start, it begs the question what we might expect for the rest of the winter.
Michigan first responders to now carry emergency contraception
LANSING, Mich. — Emergency first responders are anticipated to have more tools at their disposal to help sexual assault survivors. EMS will now carry emergency contraception and post-exposure prophylaxis for sexually transmitted infections, ensuring that sexual assault survivors have access to reproductive care treatment and appropriate medical care, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday.
Conspiracy theories and driver's licenses: A break down of the MI Secretary of State race
DETROIT, Mich. — Leading up to the Michigan midterm election on Nov. 8, we're breaking down the top issues on your ballot. The two candidates vying to run your elections and oversee driving and licensing services as Secretary of State are Democratic incumbent Jocelyn Benson and Republican Kristina Karamo.
Grand Valley State University president holding position until June 2029
DETROIT, Mich. — Grand Valley State University President Philomena V. Mantella will keep her position until June 2029, university trustees voted Friday. The unanimous decision on the university's first female president came during their board meeting at GVSU's Detroit Center, according to officials. Mantella, the fifth president of GVSU,...
Suspected drunk driver kills 6-month-old in St. Joseph County crash
MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 6-month-old was rushed to two hospitals Tuesday before ultimately dying from a crash with a suspected drunk driver, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Jimenez Lopez, 24, a Mexican citizen who entered the U.S. illegally and was without a valid driver's license,...
Credit cards stolen from purses in two separate incidents in Holland Township
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies began investigations into two separate theft and fraud incidents that happened Wednesday evening, according to the county sheriff's office. According to the investigation, a group of young people worked together to distract the victims to take credit cards from their purses which...
