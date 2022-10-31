ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Fallen West Michigan trees to be used for local Highland Games

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Next year's local Highland Games will have a touch of Western Michigan. More than a dozen fallen trees from Laketown Township, in Muskegon County were collected from township parks Tuesday, and are expected to be used for the caber toss, according to Laketown Township. The...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Prosecutor: No ruling on Michigan AG candidate before Nov. 8

LANSING, Mich. — A special prosecutor investigating whether the Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general and others should be charged for attempting to gain access to voting machines said Friday that no decision will be made before Tuesday's election. Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said in a statement that...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

DNR shares deer harvest update, new reporting requirements for firearm season

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With regular firearm season just around the corner, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources shared an update regarding this season's deer harvest. According to the DNR, hunters have reported nearly 70,000 deer taken so far in Michigan. Archery season began on Oct. 1, with regular firearm season running from Nov. 15-30, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Website launched to help Michigan students apply for Achievement Scholarship

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has launched a website aiming to help students apply for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship and save thousands of dollars. A vast majority of graduating seniors are eligible for an annual scholarship up to $2,750 at community college, $4,000 at private college or university,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

What a third straight La Niña winter could mean for West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center said La Niña conditions were expected to continue for the third consecutive winter season in 2022-23. With the start of November off to a very pleasant start, it begs the question what we might expect for the rest of the winter.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Michigan first responders to now carry emergency contraception

LANSING, Mich. — Emergency first responders are anticipated to have more tools at their disposal to help sexual assault survivors. EMS will now carry emergency contraception and post-exposure prophylaxis for sexually transmitted infections, ensuring that sexual assault survivors have access to reproductive care treatment and appropriate medical care, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Grand Valley State University president holding position until June 2029

DETROIT, Mich. — Grand Valley State University President Philomena V. Mantella will keep her position until June 2029, university trustees voted Friday. The unanimous decision on the university's first female president came during their board meeting at GVSU's Detroit Center, according to officials. Mantella, the fifth president of GVSU,...
ALLENDALE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy