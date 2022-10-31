ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mary Duncan

Woman won’t allow granddaughter to take bed when she moves: “She can sleep on the floor.”

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. For almost four years I have been living with my parents, my sixteen year old daughter, and my ninety year old grandparents in a house with one shower and no dishwasher that is very small for all of us. It hasn’t been the most comfortable situation for a number of reasons. Primarily, it’s been hard because I’ve been sharing a bedroom with my teen daughter and it’s definitely cramping both of our styles to say the least.
Lefty Graves

Man demands pregnant wife sleep in their van at his worksite when he’s at work

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I met my new neighbor as she was going through a divorce. She moved in next door to my house, and we hit it off as soon as we met. Over the course of the next few years, she shared with me that her ex demanded that she sleep out in their minivan while he was working his second job as a janitor.
intheknow.com

Mom ‘loses it’ over husband forgetting to pack baby’s daycare supplies: ‘Scary as hell’

A woman is furious with her husband for always “forgetting” things. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice in the post “AITA for ‘losing it’ on my husband because he can’t seem to remember anything?” Her husband forgets his work ID and even to pay bills on a regular basis. But she became fed up when he forgot to take care of their 1-year-old’s medical needs.
12tomatoes.com

Mom Warns Others After Her Toddler Almost Dies From Common Food

This mother is urging parents to learn as much as they can about basic first aid after a harrowing experience that she had with her son. According to the NZHerald, her son nearly died while he was enjoying a very common snack for little ones. Ashlie Johnson never expected this to happen when she cut up some apple slices and gave them to her little boy, Declan.
Lefty Graves

Friend horrified when she finds mouse nest in her bed

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. In my mid-teens, I had a friend that found herself in a hilarious predicament. She absolutely hated to make her bed. Since her mother insisted her bed be made before she did anything else, my friend came up with a unique way to keep her bed made. She would make her bed up tightly and tuck the covers in at the foot and both sides of her bed. She would then carefully lift the top of the covers and wiggle down into them as if she were stuffing herself into an envelope.
intheknow.com

Pregnant widow brings husband trick-or-treating despite his death 4 months ago

A mom-to-be used a little dark humor to process her grief this Halloween, and TikTokers are applauding her spirit. A widow and a mother of 2.5 little ones, @texas_widow91, gained over 3 million views and nearly 4,000 comments when she uploaded footage of her unique costume to TikTok. Now this...
NBC Washington

A Sleep Consultant's Tips for Transitioning Babies From the SNOO to the Crib

Many parents swear by the SNOO to help their babies sleep during those early months that are often filled with fussing and crying, but it can be tricky to transition little ones out of the smart sleeping bassinet and into a crib. According to the company, babies who use the...
Ingram Atkinson

Man goes viral after his skin turns blue

It’s not everyday that someone’s skin turns blue. Do you know why this man's skin is blue? His name is Paul Karason, and in 1993, his skin turned blue. This happened after Paul drank and applied a silver chloride solution to his skin to cure multiple ailments. Although some of his ailments were cured, his skin was changed permanently.
Fatherly

When Do Babies Recognize Their Name?

When they enter the world, your infant has no idea what a great job you did naming them. In fact, they will likely hear their own name repeated hundreds of times in their first month of life, all before they figure out the word is even related to them, much less how great it is. So, it makes sense for a parent seeking the recognition they so rightly deserve to want to know: When do babies recognize their name?

