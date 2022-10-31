Read full article on original website
I was told my unborn baby was dead in the womb – until I asked key question
A MUM-to-be was wrongly told by doctors her unborn baby had died in the womb, before scans revealed her son was alive. Hannah Cole, 26, was admitted to Bradford Royal Infirmary in October after she experienced some unexpected bleeding while she was 22 weeks pregnant. After some scan doctors revealed...
Father Intentionally Breaks Toddler's Arm For Disturbing His Sleep—Doctors Amputate It
Earlier this month, two-month-old Miracle Amatobi was taken to hospital after his father allegedly beat him with a hanger and twisted his arm. Sadly, similar to the case of Oncwanique Tribblet, a little boy has lost his arm over something that should have never happened and for wanting his father’s attention.
Woman won’t allow granddaughter to take bed when she moves: “She can sleep on the floor.”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. For almost four years I have been living with my parents, my sixteen year old daughter, and my ninety year old grandparents in a house with one shower and no dishwasher that is very small for all of us. It hasn’t been the most comfortable situation for a number of reasons. Primarily, it’s been hard because I’ve been sharing a bedroom with my teen daughter and it’s definitely cramping both of our styles to say the least.
Woman who is sick every time she eats desperately 'just wants to be normal'
A woman who is sick every time she eats thanks to a course of antibiotics she took three years ago is desperately trying to raise money for life-changing treatment so she 'can be normal'. When 22-year-old Emma became ill ‘out of the blue’ in 2019, she had no idea how...
Man demands pregnant wife sleep in their van at his worksite when he’s at work
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I met my new neighbor as she was going through a divorce. She moved in next door to my house, and we hit it off as soon as we met. Over the course of the next few years, she shared with me that her ex demanded that she sleep out in their minivan while he was working his second job as a janitor.
I’ve been pregnant 24 times, had 17 miscarriages, lost 5 babies and have two living children
A MUM has opened up about the heartbreak of being pregnant 24 times, but having just two living children. In the last 23 years, Imtiaz Fazil, 49, has had 17 miscarriages and five babies die before their first birthday. Imtiaz, who is from Manchester, is now speaking out about her...
Man refuses to allow his wife to sleep once he wakes up for work at 4 a.m.: 'Step one, don't turn off the alarm clock'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My marriage was short, but I wish it were shorter. My husband and I had different work schedules. He worked early, leaving the house before sunrise.
intheknow.com
Mom ‘loses it’ over husband forgetting to pack baby’s daycare supplies: ‘Scary as hell’
A woman is furious with her husband for always “forgetting” things. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice in the post “AITA for ‘losing it’ on my husband because he can’t seem to remember anything?” Her husband forgets his work ID and even to pay bills on a regular basis. But she became fed up when he forgot to take care of their 1-year-old’s medical needs.
lovewhatmatters.com
‘She was fighting to stay alive, but couldn’t fight anymore.’: Mom details NICU life with twins, tragic loss of 15-day-old daughter
This is the second part to Mollie’s story. Read part one here: ‘Nothing about this was what I expected.’: Mom shares twin pregnancy journey ending in emergency C-section. Disclaimer: This story contains details of child loss which may be upsetting for some. Meeting My Girls. “When I...
Woman who's been in a coma for seven months gives birth to healthy baby girl
A woman who has been in a coma for seven months has delivered a healthy baby girl. Shafiya, 23, from the north India region of Uttar Pradesh, became a mother's following a horrific road accident just 40 days into her pregnancy. The expectant mum was riding on a motorcycle with...
12tomatoes.com
Mom Warns Others After Her Toddler Almost Dies From Common Food
This mother is urging parents to learn as much as they can about basic first aid after a harrowing experience that she had with her son. According to the NZHerald, her son nearly died while he was enjoying a very common snack for little ones. Ashlie Johnson never expected this to happen when she cut up some apple slices and gave them to her little boy, Declan.
Pregnant Woman Banning Sister-in-Law's Baby Sleeping in New Cot Backed
"I don't feel comfortable with another child using my newborn's stuff," she said. "I can't explain why. It's just how I feel."
Mom Both Impressed and Confused When First Thing Toddler Asks For In the Morning Is His Yoga Mat
When you wake up (at the crack of dawn) with your toddler, you probably know exactly what to expect. They're gonna want breakfast, they might want to watch their favorite show, they might just want cuddles from Mom. But every once in awhile, they'll really come up with something that we totally didn't expect.
Friend horrified when she finds mouse nest in her bed
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. In my mid-teens, I had a friend that found herself in a hilarious predicament. She absolutely hated to make her bed. Since her mother insisted her bed be made before she did anything else, my friend came up with a unique way to keep her bed made. She would make her bed up tightly and tuck the covers in at the foot and both sides of her bed. She would then carefully lift the top of the covers and wiggle down into them as if she were stuffing herself into an envelope.
Teen girl horrified when toddler mistakes her for mother, grabs onto her leg, and won't let go: 'Is this my life now?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've never liked children. That's why I made the smart decision never to have children of my own. I also stay as far away as possible from other people's children. Usually, it's easy.
intheknow.com
Pregnant widow brings husband trick-or-treating despite his death 4 months ago
A mom-to-be used a little dark humor to process her grief this Halloween, and TikTokers are applauding her spirit. A widow and a mother of 2.5 little ones, @texas_widow91, gained over 3 million views and nearly 4,000 comments when she uploaded footage of her unique costume to TikTok. Now this...
NBC Washington
A Sleep Consultant's Tips for Transitioning Babies From the SNOO to the Crib
Many parents swear by the SNOO to help their babies sleep during those early months that are often filled with fussing and crying, but it can be tricky to transition little ones out of the smart sleeping bassinet and into a crib. According to the company, babies who use the...
Man goes viral after his skin turns blue
It’s not everyday that someone’s skin turns blue. Do you know why this man's skin is blue? His name is Paul Karason, and in 1993, his skin turned blue. This happened after Paul drank and applied a silver chloride solution to his skin to cure multiple ailments. Although some of his ailments were cured, his skin was changed permanently.
When Do Babies Recognize Their Name?
When they enter the world, your infant has no idea what a great job you did naming them. In fact, they will likely hear their own name repeated hundreds of times in their first month of life, all before they figure out the word is even related to them, much less how great it is. So, it makes sense for a parent seeking the recognition they so rightly deserve to want to know: When do babies recognize their name?
Mum pregnant with quadruplets says she has to paint their toenails to tell them apart
A couple who wanted to add one final baby to their family ended up welcoming quadruplets - and they have to paint their toe nails to tell them apart. Gaby Hagler, 40, and husband, Patrick, 50, from Texas, were over the moon when they found out they were expecting last year.
