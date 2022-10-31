P202200979 14:05 TRAFFIC STOP : Traffic stop initiated on the 2200 block of Emerson Ave/Citation Issued/ Vehicle was towed/charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200980 06:13 10-44 : MVA NON INJURYA vehicle struck a power pole on the 1200 block of W 3RD Street. The vehicle collided with the pole while looking back at some equipment on the truck causing it to over turn and collide with the power pole. Power was shortly disabled to parts of town due to the accident. The matter was resolved. Closed - Resolved.

ALLIANCE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO