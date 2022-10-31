Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska Penitentiary
A 26-year-old inmate died Saturday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Phillip M. Garcia was serving a sentence of 26 to 46 years for felony theft, use of a knife to commit a felony and assault on a law enforcement officer. A spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections said the cause of death is under investigation.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200979 14:05 TRAFFIC STOP : Traffic stop initiated on the 2200 block of Emerson Ave/Citation Issued/ Vehicle was towed/charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200980 06:13 10-44 : MVA NON INJURYA vehicle struck a power pole on the 1200 block of W 3RD Street. The vehicle collided with the pole while looking back at some equipment on the truck causing it to over turn and collide with the power pole. Power was shortly disabled to parts of town due to the accident. The matter was resolved. Closed - Resolved.
News Channel Nebraska
No injuries in crash that involved six semi-tractor-trailers on I-80 early Friday
BUSHNELL - No injuries were reported in a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near Bushnell early Friday morning. Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas says a big rig jack-knifed near mile marker 6 at approximately 12:20 a.m., leading to a chain reaction crash that involved a total of six semi-tractor-trailers.
News Channel Nebraska
Potter crash injures driver Monday afternoon
POTTER - The Cheyenne County Sheriff's office is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Potter that resulted in one driver being transported to the hospital by medical helicopter Monday afternoon. Sheriff Adam Frerichs says Christy Fry, 53, of Potter, stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 30 and...
1 person transported to hospital following Scottsbluff accident
At approximately 9:56 a.m. today Scottsbluff police officers were called to the intersection of Highway 26 and Avenue I to an accident. A 92-year-old woman from Scottsbluff was westbound in a Chevrolet Equinox. The woman failed to yield to an eastbound semi-truck that was hauling sugar beets. The woman was...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Vehicle fire breaks out in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A vehicle fire breaks out in the area of 4th avenue and E Overland in Scottsbluff. Mechanical failure caused the fire as the 2001 Ford F-150 is deemed a total loss. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within minutes upon arrival and this happened at...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Explore how animal use different senses at Elks Shelter in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Educators from Bird Conservancy will host a free family event this weekend. On November 5th from 10:00am-11:30am different games and educational activities will take place, teaching those who attend how animals use different senses around their surroundings. This free event will be located at Elks Shelter...
News Channel Nebraska
Gering man sentenced to 2 years probation for multiple charges
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A former Sidney man was sentenced to 24 months of probation this month by a Scotts Bluff County District Court Judge after pleading no contest to amended misdemeanor charges of second-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony last winter.
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney receives first fall snow of the year
SIDNEY - The season's first snowflakes left a light blanket of snow on gardens, grass, and playground equipment across Sidney on Thursday afternoon. The much-needed moisture made roads, sidewalks, and parking lots wet, but snow wasn't sticking to pavement as of 7 p.m. Low temperatures were expected to drop to around 20 degrees, which prompted Nebraska State Patrol to warn overnight travelers and Friday morning commuters to be prepared for winter driving conditions.
Railroaders protest as BNSF CEO travels through Alliance
BNSF railroad employees and their families protested working and scheduling conditions with signs along crossings east of Alliance on Nov. 2 as BNSF CEO Kathryn "Katie" Farmer traveled through Alliance during an undisclosed trip. A total of seven people, along with a backing of many railroaders that could not attend...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Pharmaceutical take back set to take place at Uptown Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Safely and properly disposal all your unwanted, expired, and unused medication this weekend at Uptown Scottsbluff. On November 5th from 9:00am to 11:00am a pharmaceutical take back will take place on the east side of the mall. There will be a $5 fee per individual drop...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Holiday Craft Fair set to take place at Gering Civic Center
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Holiday season is upon us, and the Gering Civic Center is hosting their Holiday Craft Fair. This event is set to begin Friday, November 4th from 5:30pm-8:00pm and if you are unable to make it then Saturday is your final chance!. The craft fair begins...
News Channel Nebraska
Cheyenne County voters to see several uncontested races
CHEYENNE COUNTY, Neb. -- Voters will see two commissioners races on the Nov. 8 ballot. One of the races will include a write-in candidate. County Commissioners Darrell Johnson (District 2) and Phil Sanders (District 3) have submitted their names to remain in office. Dr. James Popovich recently announced his candidacy as a write-in candidate for District 3 Cheyenne County Commissioner.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Passing of Hall of Fame Broadcaster: Jerry Dishong
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Jerry Dishong has served the Scottsbluff-Hay Springs area for 51 years before he retired in 2018. We are sad to announce the passing of Mr. Dishong, he grew up in Gordon, NE and attended Chadron State College and started as a Broadcaster for KDUH in Hay Springs in 1966.
News Channel Nebraska
Hall of fame broadcaster from the Nebraska panhandle passes away
SCOTTSBLUFF - Gray Media Group announced the passing of a long-time broadcaster in the Nebraska Panhandle Thursday morning. Jerry Dishong served the Scottsbluff area on television for 51 years before retiring in 2018. "We are sad to announce the passing of Mr. Dishong," the company said in a release. "He...
Comments / 0