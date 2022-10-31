Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County divorces
BELFAST — The following divorces were recently recorded in Belfast District Court. Miranda Tripp, of Frankfort, and Joshua Tripp, of Frankfort, were married Oct. 11, 2008, in Fairfield and divorced Oct. 6. Dylan M. Paradise, of Unity, and Taylor F. Paradise, of Saint Albans, were married June 10, 2017,...
penbaypilot.com
Community Lunch to be hosted by Wiscasset Ford!!
November 7ths Community Lunch at Brady's will be hosted by Wiscasset Ford. Super Chef Super Dave Warford will be cooking up a storm featuring his famous beef stroganoff! Also on the menu will be the Haddock chowder and another dish made by Dave’s wife Paula. All are encouraged to attend and enjoy the fellowship, food, and get the first week of early sunsets underway.
penbaypilot.com
Trekkers makes Election Day a paid holiday
ROCKLAND — Trekkers, a youth mentoring organization based in Rockland, has instated Election Day as a paid holiday for staff. Trekkers’ decision to provide paid time off for staff “helps encourage voting as a form of civic engagement, which is a principle that Trekkers believes in and teaches,” says Trekkers’ Executive Director Amie Hutchison, in a news release.
penbaypilot.com
Green Party candidate Heather Garrold is a great fit for Waldo County
I lived in Waldo County for several decades and even though I'm now a town away I can still see Waldo County from my kitchen window. And I still pay attention to what's going on there. Waldo County has no pretenses. It's an honest, hard-working place. It's a place of grass roots politics, where people care about social justice and equal opportunity, where there is respect for diversity, gender equity, and non-violence.
penbaypilot.com
New initiative aims to conserve Waldo County open space
On November 2, Coastal Mountains Land Trust launched the Waldo County Conservation Initiative, a community-based effort to increase the conservation of natural lands in Waldo County for the purposes of wildlife conservation, outdoor recreation, outdoor learning, and climate mitigation. The goal of the initiative is to grow the capacity to complete land conservation projects within the 12 Waldo County towns served by Coastal Mountains Land Trust: Belfast, Belmont, Brooks, Knox, Lincolnville, Morrill, Northport, Prospect, Searsport, Stockton Springs, Swanville, and Waldo.
penbaypilot.com
Pediatricians maintain a watchful calm as RSV marches through Midcoast, sickening children
ROCKPORT — As in other parts of the country and Maine, RSV — the highly contagious respiratory syncytial virus — is circulating in the Midcoast with intensity, afflicting people of all ages, but most severely, babies, young children and the elderly. It is enough of a concern that hospitals have reached out to the media to help inform the public about the illness, its current prevalence, and how to determine when it is time to seek medical care.
WGME
Jury awards $3M after finding Maine hospital discriminated against Black manager
BANGOR (BDN) -- An all-white jury awarded a native of Ghana $3 million in compensatory and punitive damages after it determined that Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center discriminated against him on the basis of race and sex when the organization fired him in 2019 as the practice manager of its Orono primary care location.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 16-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 17. Jere L. Waterman, 51,...
penbaypilot.com
Adam Lachman is the real deal
I am writing in support of Adam Lachman for the Rockland City Council. Adam is the candidate literally for all of the people. Over the years many candidates running for a seat have stopped into my business, Knight Marine Service, or contacted me as President of the Maine Lobster Festival, promising that they will make Rockland more business friendly or that they support the Festival and all that it brings with it to help the economy in our area.
penbaypilot.com
Juvenile problem in Rockland leaves police with no enforcement options
ROCKLAND — Rockland Police Department has issued the following release outlining the current issues officers are facing with local youths:. Over the past three months, Rockland Police have responded to more than 95 calls for service involving issues with juveniles in Rockland. Many of these complaints are occurring during the day when the juveniles should be in school. The vast majority of these calls involve a small group of approximately six juveniles, ranging from 12 to 16 years old, some of whom are in DHHS “custody” and refuse to return to their foster placement.
NECN
Father and Son Die in Maine Fire, Wife Remains Hospitalized
A father and son were killed in a fire in Levant, Maine, earlier this week, officials say. The fire on Avenue Road broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday. Officials initially said that one person died in the fire, with two others hospitalized. Eric Daly, 29, died in the fire,...
Bangor to close homeless encampments in next two months
BANGOR, Maine — An ongoing conversation in many Maine communities is how to reduce the number of people without a place to call home. In an effort to connect those who are unsheltered to services and housing, Bangor is looking to close the majority of its homeless encampments by the end of the year.
penbaypilot.com
Nov. 4 update: Midcoast adds 17 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Arthur D. ‘Art’ Henry, obituary
THOMASTON — Arthur D. ‘Art’ Henry, 97, longtime owner and operator of Art Henry Crane Service, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Sussman Hospice House in Rockport. Born in Thomaston on Easter day, April 12, 1925, he was the...
penbaypilot.com
Mary Borden Hall Bok, notice
CAMDEN — Mary Borden Hall Bok, 84, widow of Anthony “Tony” Bok, died on Monday, October 31, 2022 at her home. A complete obituary will be published later. A Memorial Service followed by a reception will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2 p.m., at the First Congregational Church UCC, 55 Elm Street, Camden.
penbaypilot.com
Camden Garden Club makes bows for downtown Camden lamppost wreaths
CAMDEN — Members of the Camden Garden Club gathered this October to create the bows for the downtown Camden lamppost wreaths. The red felt bows will adorn the nearly 100 balsam wreaths that will hang on the streets of Camden throughout the holiday season in 2022. This year will...
penbaypilot.com
Publicly-owned Midcoast Internet Development Corporation expands membership
ROCKPORT — The Midcoast Internet Development Corporation, comprising Camden, Rockport, Rockland and Thomaston, has expanded its membership to include Cushing, Morrill, Belmont and Starks. This publicly-owned utility was incorporated in 2021 as a nonprofit with a board of directors consisting of one member from each of the participating towns.
penbaypilot.com
Trick or Treat Fun at The Lincoln Home
The Lincoln Home was a beehive of Halloween fun for all ages. The day started with a bus ride to Coastal Kids Preschool, where residents enjoyed seeing the children dressed in their costumes. In the afternoon, residents and staff, dressed in full costume regalia, came out to enjoy the afternoon sunshine, creative “Ghostie” treats and cider, and a parade by costumed staff around the front circle. Late afternoon, trick or treaters of all ages came in a steady stream to collect a handful of candy and delight residents and staff with their fun outfits and smiles. Having the community share in our activities has always played a big part in our 95 year legacy of having Lincoln County be an integral part of The Lincoln Home. To see more photographs of halloween night, visit our FaceBook page, @lincolnhome.
penbaypilot.com
Maine organizations are helping fishermen start aquaculture farms
A group of organizations in Maine on Nov. 1 opened registration for a training program designed for fishermen to learn how to farm seafood. Maine’s vibrant working waterfront, including aquaculture, builds resilience for generations of Maine’s fishing families, who have long navigated the waters to feed our community. Hosted by Coastal Enterprises, Inc. (CEI), Maine Aquaculture Association (MAA), Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center (MAIC), and Maine Sea Grant (MSG), the Aquaculture in Shared Waters (ASW) program focuses on the cultivation of commercially valuable species including oysters, mussels, scallops, and kelp. Students learn from leading industry, regulatory, and scientific experts on fundamental topics like site selection, permitting, animal husbandry, equipment, business planning, financing, marketing, community relations, and more.
