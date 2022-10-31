Read full article on original website
Girona beats Bilbao 2-1 to escape relegation zone in Spain
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Girona escaped the Spanish league’s relegation zone after beating Athletic Bilbao 2-1 at home on Friday. The Catalan club ended a seven-game winless run and jumped all the way from 17th to 12th place in the tightly packed bottom half of the table.
Koreans optimistic Son will be in Qatar, unsure he'll play
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Soccer fans in South Korea are desperately hoping that Son Heung-min is fit to play a full part at the World Cup which kicks off later this month. It’s likely that, fully recovered or not, one of the biggest names in Asian sport will go to Qatar.
Croatia soccer body fined by UEFA for racist fan incidents
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Croatia’s soccer federation was punished by UEFA on Friday for “racist and discriminatory behavior” by fans at the team’s last game before traveling to the World Cup. UEFA did not specify the incidents at Croatia’s 3-1 win at Austria in the...
Ecuador builds World Cup team from a local soccer academy
SANGOLQUI, Ecuador (AP) — The youth academy fields at Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle, a rising force in South American soccer, are in a frenzy. As kids between the ages of 12 and 13 play informal games, older ones practice in short spurts under the supervision of coaches, who tell them to keep their pace and handle the ball with intelligence.
