Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas man, woman injured after van, semi crash
ATCHISON COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Wednesday in Atchison County. A Nissan mini van driven by Thomas McLaughlin, 75, Muscotah, was southbound on the U.S. 73 and U.S.59 connecting link, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. The van was turning east onto...
Police ID Kansas man who died in bar shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 29-year-old Raymond Davis of Topeka. Just before 2:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 4600 Block SW Topeka Blvd, after receiving a call for service regarding a disturbance and gunshots reported in the area, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
KHP IDs Kansas woman who died in pedestrian accident
JOHNSON COUNTY— A Kansas woman died in a pedestrian accident just before 2a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Camaro driven by Troy Moore, 54, Olathe, was southbound in lane #5 of Interstate 35 just south of College Boulevard in Lenexa. The driver intended to exit at 119th Street.
Update: Police identify man killed early Friday in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department continues investigating a bar shooting at the 45th Street Bar off Topeka Blvd. Friday morning. One of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Topeka Blvd. after […]
23-year-old Olathe woman hit by car in Lenexa dies
A 23-year-old Olathe woman is dead after being hit by a car in Lenexa, Kansas, early Thursday morning.
Asst. Fire Marshal: Kansas house fire intentionally set
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Investigators have determined a Thursday morning Kansas house fire was intentionally set. Just after 3a.m., crews responded to a house fire located at 1280 SW Lane Street in Topeka, according to Assistant Fire Marshal Dylan Smith. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the two...
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after struck by a train
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 47-year-old Chad States of Topeka, according to Shawnee County Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 12:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call that a train had struck a pedestrian near NW...
Off-duty Kansas police officer hospitalized after crowbar attack
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack on an off-duty police officer have confirmed the alleged attack that occurred Thursday night, according to Lawrence Police Department spokesperson Laura McCabe. Police have five suspect in custody. Just before 2a.m. officers were dispatched to Bob Billings Parkway and George...
WIBW
Shawnee County Solid Waste worker injured when hit by car Thursday morning in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County Solid Waste worker was injured Thursday morning in a car-trash truck collision in west-central Topeka, police said. The crash was reported around 7:25 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of S.W. Washburn Avenue. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that a black...
WIBW
Search warrant leads to the arrest of two women in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were arrested in East Topeka on Friday after a search warrant led to the location of drugs. According to the TPD, on November 4, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2500 block of SE Wisconsin Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation.
KCTV 5
Lansing prison inmate died of accident fentanyl overdose, prosecutor says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office stated an inmate death resulted from a fentanyl overdose. Casey Wallace, 28, died at the Lansing Correctional Facility on April 1. He had been in prison since March 24, 2021, for the distribution of marijuana and possession of a firearm.
KCTV 5
Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are searching for a missing teenager who never returned home from school. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that officials are working to find Adyson Smith, 16, who has not been seen since Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials indicated that Addie left Spring...
Man killed by train in Shawnee County identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who was struck and killed by a train in Shawnee County has been identified by law enforcement. Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed on Nov. 1 in a train vs. pedestrian crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near NW […]
Kansas man accused of domestic battery, violation of protection order
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for multiple allegations. On Thursday, police arrested 65-year-old Jonnie D. Quinn of Atchison in the 1000 Block of Green in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held on requested charges of domestic battery and violation of...
Deputies use Taser to arrest man with sword
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 26-year-old man was subdued with a Taser this morning after failing to comply with officers and brandishing a sword, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responding to a 911 call at 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of S.W. Auburn Road came upon an […]
Kan. woman accused of domestic battery is back in jail
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on new charges after a Wednesday arrest. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, 34-year-old Melinda M. Page of Atchison is jailed on Community Corrections detain order. She is being held without bond, according to online jail records. On August 26,...
LJWORLD
Lawrence police detective involved in crash had 3 times the legal limit of alcohol, refused all sobriety tests, affidavit says
A Lawrence police detective who was involved in a car crash had a blood alcohol content that was more than three times the legal limit and refused all sobriety tests afterward, according to the arrest affidavit in his case. The detective, Adam Welch, 38, of Lawrence, has been charged in...
Lawrence police warn against ‘Felony Lane Gang’
Lawrence Police warn the public about recent car break-ins to steal credit, debit cars that may be committed by the Felony Lane Gang.
WIBW
Man wanted in Nevada arrested with drugs in Kansas
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha man who had been a wanted man in Nevada was arrested in Kansas and drugs were found on him. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, deputies arrested a man who was wanted out of Nevada.
Kansas woman convicted for deadly stabbing of fiancé
A 41-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, woman pleaded guilty to killing her fiancé in 2021 and faces up to 10 years in prison.
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0