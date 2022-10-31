ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harpswell, ME

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q106.5

2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week

It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Resident dies at York County Jail

ALFRED, Maine — A resident at the York County Jail died Tuesday night following what duputies say was a "medical emergency." York County Sheriff William King Jr. told NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday that Smith was found unresponsive in his cell but still had a pulse. Derek Michael Smith,...
YORK COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Connecticut man struck, killed while crossing Route 1 in Thomaston

THOMASTON, Maine — An 89-year-old Connecticut man died Wednesday evening when he was hit by a vehicle while crossing Route 1 in Thomaston, police said. The man, who was staying at the Hampton Inn, had crossed the road to get ice cream and was returning to the motel when he was hit just before 6 p.m. The man, whose name was not released, died at the scene, police said.
THOMASTON, ME
NECN

Cyclist Killed in Maine Crash

A bicyclist is dead after a crash Monday in Windham, Maine. Police in Windham responded around 6:30 p.m. Monday to a crash near the Alltown convenience store and gas station on Route 302. The cyclist, identified as 38-year-old Adam Willruth of Windham, was pronounced dead at the scene. Willruth was...
WINDHAM, ME
WMTW

Maine bicyclist hit, killed in crash on Halloween

A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car on Route 302 in Windham on Halloween. The Windham Police Department says 38-year-old Adam Willruth was pronounced dead at the scene. A portion of the road near the AllTown gas station on the Roosevelt Trail was closed earlier Monday because...
WINDHAM, ME
B98.5

Maine Woman Dies In Sunday Afternoon Crash

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Maine woman is dead following a Sunday crash. The press release explained that, at about 3 PM on Sunday (October 30th), the Maine State Police responded to a crash on Scribner Hill Road and Gorden Road in Readfield.
READFIELD, ME
WMTW

Maine school evacuated after suspicious message found in bathroom

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A high school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities say a suspicious message was found in a bathroom. Police say the message was found in the bathroom at Scarborough High School. Authorities did not elaborate on what the message said. Officials evacuated students for school and...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WMTW

Gorham woman wants changes to roadway after car hit her house

GORHAM, Maine — Route 202 and Libby Avenue in Gorham is a busy intersection. Jessie Treadwell and her husband know this first-hand because they live around the corner. "We were all inside and we heard a loud crash on this side of the house," Treadwell said. They found a...
GORHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Dead juvenile humpback whale washes up on Maine island

SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — A dead juvenile humpback whale was found on Inner Heron Island on Tuesday. The island is in midcoast Maine, off the coast of South Bristol. Marine Mammals of Maine staff members responded to the scene. The organization said in a Facebook post that the whale was "already fairly decomposed, significantly limiting the amount of viable samples we could collect to learn more about his life and death."
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME
thewindhameagle.com

Windham High School student captures 'USOA Miss Teen Maine' crown

A Windham High School senior has won the 2023 United States of America Miss Teen Maine Pageant and will represent the state at the USOA National Pageant in Nevada next spring. Morgan Wing of Windham, 17, was awarded the teen crown and title Oct. 9 during the USOA Maine Pageant at the Senator Inn in Augusta.
WINDHAM, ME
The Maine Writer

Maine D.O.T. Awards $387,200 Grant to Sunday River Ski Resort to Purchase 5 Vans With One Being Electric

The Maine Department of Transportation awarded the first grant from their pilot program, the Workforce Transportation Pilot Program, to Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry. The grant is for $387,200, and it will be used to purchase four vans, which will be used to offer free transportation to the ski resort for workers from nearby towns. In addition to the ski resort, the vans will also be offering transportation to workers at other area businesses. A fifth electric van will be used to help transport the Sunday River workers who are living in employer-provided housing. Sunday River is the largest employer in the Bethel area, employing 1,000 workers.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Waterville man pleads guilty to fentanyl trafficking

BANGOR- A Waterville man pleaded guilty in federal court to fentanyl trafficking. Police arrested Patrick Hanson,31, in October 2021 after receiving information that he had threatened another person. After his arrest police found 7 packages of of suspected narcotics on him- including one he kicked under a door at the...
WATERVILLE, ME
coast931.com

Portland restaurant damaged by fire

The cause of a fire at a Portland restaurant in under investigation. The two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. at Chez Bujabelle on St. John Street, across from the Union Station Plaza. The restaurant is on the first floor, where the fire started. The flames spread to the...
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy