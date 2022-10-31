Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week
It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
Resident dies at York County Jail
ALFRED, Maine — A resident at the York County Jail died Tuesday night following what duputies say was a "medical emergency." York County Sheriff William King Jr. told NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday that Smith was found unresponsive in his cell but still had a pulse. Derek Michael Smith,...
WGME
Police issue warning about group of 'out of control' juveniles in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Police say they are concerned about a group of “out of control” juveniles in Rockland who have been involved in assaults, thefts, public intoxication, and more. Over the past three months, Rockland Police say they have responded to more than 95 calls for issues involving...
WMTW
Connecticut man struck, killed while crossing Route 1 in Thomaston
THOMASTON, Maine — An 89-year-old Connecticut man died Wednesday evening when he was hit by a vehicle while crossing Route 1 in Thomaston, police said. The man, who was staying at the Hampton Inn, had crossed the road to get ice cream and was returning to the motel when he was hit just before 6 p.m. The man, whose name was not released, died at the scene, police said.
NECN
Cyclist Killed in Maine Crash
A bicyclist is dead after a crash Monday in Windham, Maine. Police in Windham responded around 6:30 p.m. Monday to a crash near the Alltown convenience store and gas station on Route 302. The cyclist, identified as 38-year-old Adam Willruth of Windham, was pronounced dead at the scene. Willruth was...
WMTW
Maine bicyclist hit, killed in crash on Halloween
A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car on Route 302 in Windham on Halloween. The Windham Police Department says 38-year-old Adam Willruth was pronounced dead at the scene. A portion of the road near the AllTown gas station on the Roosevelt Trail was closed earlier Monday because...
WMTW
Police: 'Philadelphia's most wanted' arrested in Maine traffic stop, drugs seized
AUBURN, Maine — A man wanted on a homicide warrant in Pennsylvania was arrested in Auburn, Maine, on Tuesday. Officials described 43-year-old Earl Hassan as "Philadelphia's most wanted." Hassan was a passenger in a car that had been pulled over for an expired registration on Kittyhawk Avenue around 11 p.m.
Wildwood, NJ, Police: Maine Man Had Parts to Build a Bomb in Motel Room
Authorities in Wildwood say a man from Maine has been arrested after people allegedly heard him talking about building a bomb inside a motel room and he had assembled items to do so. The scene unfolded last Friday morning, October 28th, at the Mango Motel on East Spencer Avenue. The...
Maine Woman Dies In Sunday Afternoon Crash
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Maine woman is dead following a Sunday crash. The press release explained that, at about 3 PM on Sunday (October 30th), the Maine State Police responded to a crash on Scribner Hill Road and Gorden Road in Readfield.
NECN
Woman Killed in Maine Crash, Minutes After Being Involved in Earlier Accident
Police say a 43-year-old Maine woman was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon, just minutes after she was involved in a previous accident. Around 3 p.m., Maine State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash with serious injury and entrapment in the area of Scribner Hill and Gorden roads in Readfield.
WMTW
Maine school evacuated after suspicious message found in bathroom
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A high school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities say a suspicious message was found in a bathroom. Police say the message was found in the bathroom at Scarborough High School. Authorities did not elaborate on what the message said. Officials evacuated students for school and...
Crews respond to fire in Portland Wednesday evening
PORTLAND, Maine — Crews responded to a fire at a building on St. John Street in Portland Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post made around 8 p.m. from the Portland Fire Department, crews arrived at an "all hands fire." The fire was under control as of 8:30 p.m.,...
WMTW
Gorham woman wants changes to roadway after car hit her house
GORHAM, Maine — Route 202 and Libby Avenue in Gorham is a busy intersection. Jessie Treadwell and her husband know this first-hand because they live around the corner. "We were all inside and we heard a loud crash on this side of the house," Treadwell said. They found a...
Dead juvenile humpback whale washes up on Maine island
SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — A dead juvenile humpback whale was found on Inner Heron Island on Tuesday. The island is in midcoast Maine, off the coast of South Bristol. Marine Mammals of Maine staff members responded to the scene. The organization said in a Facebook post that the whale was "already fairly decomposed, significantly limiting the amount of viable samples we could collect to learn more about his life and death."
thewindhameagle.com
Windham High School student captures 'USOA Miss Teen Maine' crown
A Windham High School senior has won the 2023 United States of America Miss Teen Maine Pageant and will represent the state at the USOA National Pageant in Nevada next spring. Morgan Wing of Windham, 17, was awarded the teen crown and title Oct. 9 during the USOA Maine Pageant at the Senator Inn in Augusta.
Maine D.O.T. Awards $387,200 Grant to Sunday River Ski Resort to Purchase 5 Vans With One Being Electric
The Maine Department of Transportation awarded the first grant from their pilot program, the Workforce Transportation Pilot Program, to Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry. The grant is for $387,200, and it will be used to purchase four vans, which will be used to offer free transportation to the ski resort for workers from nearby towns. In addition to the ski resort, the vans will also be offering transportation to workers at other area businesses. A fifth electric van will be used to help transport the Sunday River workers who are living in employer-provided housing. Sunday River is the largest employer in the Bethel area, employing 1,000 workers.
foxbangor.com
Waterville man pleads guilty to fentanyl trafficking
BANGOR- A Waterville man pleaded guilty in federal court to fentanyl trafficking. Police arrested Patrick Hanson,31, in October 2021 after receiving information that he had threatened another person. After his arrest police found 7 packages of of suspected narcotics on him- including one he kicked under a door at the...
Man Facing 30 Years & 2 Million Dollar Fine for Drug Charges in Waterville, Maine
Guilty Plea for Possessing Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute. A 31-year-old Waterville man pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Facing 30 Years in Prison and 2 Million Dollar Fine. Patrick Hanson faces up to 30 years in prison with up to 2 million dollars in fines....
Important: 2-Way Traffic Change In Waterville Delayed
If you have drive through downtown Waterville in the last year, or so, you have no doubt noticed a lot of road work being done. At one point, Main Street resembled no man's land in a World War One battlefield. What was the purpose of all this road work? After...
coast931.com
Portland restaurant damaged by fire
The cause of a fire at a Portland restaurant in under investigation. The two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. at Chez Bujabelle on St. John Street, across from the Union Station Plaza. The restaurant is on the first floor, where the fire started. The flames spread to the...
Comments / 2