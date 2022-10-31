ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

Comments / 1

Related
KVOE

Drought conditions virtually unchanged from prior week

Healthy rainfalls — possibly the most rain area residents have received in one event since late August — is in the forecast Friday. The rain comes as drought conditions have stabilized across the KVOE listening area. Severe drought blankets most of the coverage area, including Lyon, Chase and Osage counties as well as most of Coffey County, southeast Morris County and southeast Wabaunsee County.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Trio of injury crashes reported with around 1 inch of rainfall reported

Rainfall continues across the KVOE listening area Friday afternoon. Three injury crashes have been reported. Emporia EMS and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 109, near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. Emporia Fire says an ambulance took one person to Newman Regional Health from that wreck. A second reported injury crash at that location yielded no hospital transports.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Kansas revenues top expectations — again — in October

State tax receipts are, no surprise, ahead of last year and ahead of projections. The state says October tax receipts were over $740 million, 11 percent above estimates and nearly 12 percent above October 2021 revenues. It’s the 27th straight month for collections to come in above estimates. Individual...
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Freedom Fest burgeoning with activities Saturday

One of the big events of All Veterans Tribute is happening Saturday. And it’s even bigger than before. Freedom Fest isn’t an all-day event — yet — but it’s moving in that direction, with check-in for different activities starting as early as 8:30 am and the activities themselves continuing until mid-afternoon. It’s the 19th year for Freedom Fest, which started in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Emporia’s founding of Veterans Day. Lead organizer Steve Harmon says there has been a lot of growth in the overall event since it started.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

National Guard to be busy next week with Veterans Day activities in and around Emporia

Besides involvement in Saturday’s Freedom Fest, members of the Kansas National Guard will be busy in and around Emporia through Veterans Day. On Wednesday, Command Sgt. Major Steve Harmon will be the featured speaker for a ceremony at Emporia’s Sacred Heart School beginning at 9 am. Harmon will also be the keynote speaker for Chase County’s Veterans Day celebration at Chase County Swope Park. That ceremony begins at 1 pm.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Man suffers apparently significant burns after grease fire in Emporia

One man suffered apparently significant burns after a small fire at an Emporia house Thursday night. Emporia firefighters responded to 1523 West 15th after the fire was reported. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says the resident was frying food when the pan caught fire, so the man put a lid on the pan and tried to carry it outside. The fire caused burns to unspecified areas of the man’s body.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Newman Regional Health recognizing SOS for donation of SANE equipment

Newman Regional Health has announced a thank-you reception for a significant donation. Director of Business Development Steve Bazan says this is to thank SOS for its recent purchase of top-grade Sexual Assault Nursing Examiner equipment supporting those needing SANE technology. The equipment cost was over $40,000. The recognition meeting will...
KVOE

City of Emporia set to rollout new mass notification system Monday

The city of Emporia is set to expand communication with local residents with the rollout of a new mass notification system. According to City Communications Manager Christine Johnson during the Emporia City Commission’s regular action/study meeting Wednesday, beginning next week the city will be utilizing the CodeRed mass notification system for non-life threatening emergency situations and general notifications. This includes water line breaks, street closures and the like.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

CrossWinds purchases Earl Center, announces $750,000 grant from Sunderland Foundation

CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness has been wanting a campus-style home for its administrative offices and programs. It now has the buildings needed for that approach. CrossWinds has officially purchased the Earl Center at 1601 State from Emporia State University, dovetailing with its purchase of the former Chi Omega building just west of the Emporia State campus. Terms have not been announced. Development Officer Lucas Moody says the campus setup makes sense.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State volleyball to close out season

The Emporia State volleyball team is down to their final two matches of the season. Friday night they play at Missouri Western. Senior Dorianne Lebron says they will take it one set at a time. Saturday the Lady Hornets play at Central Missouri to close out their season.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Audio – Wednesday – 11-02-22

Newsmaker: Emporia Farmers Market Director Trisha Fullerton previews Soup-a-Palooza. Newsmaker 2: NRH Medical Partners physician Dr. Kaitlyn Tennyson.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

EMPORIA SENIOR CENTER: Donations put facility ‘into the black,’ but another $75,000 needed for immediate needs

The Emporia Senior Center is processing some good financial news Wednesday. The Senior Center has received $25,000 from two separate anonymous donors. President and CEO Ian Boyd says an unspecified portion of these donations have brought the Senior Center out of a deficit situation and “into the black,” although the exact scope of that situation may not be announced until next week. Funds are also being used to address programs, administrative needs and fundraising.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

No transports following two vehicle accident in east Emporia

Two vehicles suffered significant damage, however, no individuals were transported after a collision in east Emporia Friday afternoon. Emporia Police Officers and Emporia EMS were called to the 1200 block of East 12th Ave. shortly after 12:30 pm. Full details, including a crash narrative, are pending from Emporia Police, however, the accident involved two vehicles an SUV and a passenger car.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Fire near Lebo under investigation

Details are pending after a reported structure fire in southwest Osage County on Thursday. Fire units from Lebo, Reading and Osage County responded to the 6600 block of West 341st, about three miles northeast of Lebo, early Thursday afternoon. The early indications are a welder was on fire inside a barn. Osage County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Bret Lewis says the fire was put out quickly.
LEBO, KS
KVOE

Emporia State women tangle with Oklahoma

15th-ranked Oklahoma outscored the Emporia State women’s basketball team 90-67 in an exhibition game Thursday night. Emporia State Coach Toby Wynn said they competed. Emporia State stayed close through the first 20 minutes of play. The Lady Hornets held a 17-15 lead after the first quarter and trailed 41-35 at halftime. Oklahoma outscored the Lady Hornets 25-12 in the third quarter and led by 27 points in the 4th quarter.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High football ends season with loss to Blue Valley Southwest

The Emporia High football team had its season come to a close Thursday night to Blue Valley Southwest Thursday night in Overland Park, 56-20. The Timberwolves scored the first 14 points of the game before Fred Jackson’s 28-yard touchdown run cut the deficit to 14-7 with 3:41 left in the second quarter.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Three Lebo Wolves headline All-Lyon County League volleyball teams

Three members of the Lebo volleyball team headline the All-Lyon County League volleyball teams. Saige Hadley, Brooklyn Jones and Audrey Peek made the first team. Jones and Hadley are unanimous selections. Joining the three Lebo representatives on the first team are Olpe’s Grace Coughlin, Madison’s Yolaine Luthi, Southern Coffey County’s...
LEBO, KS
KVOE

United Way of Flint Hills announces first United for Racial Equity grant recipients

Six grant requests are being met through the United Way of the Flint Hills’ United for Racial Equity grant program. It’s the first announcement for the program, designed to promote community engagement to develop racial equity across the Flint Hills. Receiving funds are the following:. *A’kena LongBenton gets...

Comments / 0

Community Policy