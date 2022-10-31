ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals Insider details what Matt Quatraro will bring to Kansas City

By 610 Staff
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 4 days ago

The Royals officially brought on their new manager on Sunday, announcing that they have hired Matt Quatraro to fill the role. Quatraro, who will be replacing Mike Matheny, has had a long and successful career as a coach in both Tampa Bay and Cleveland, and many around the league commended the Royals for making what looks like a smart hire. While speaking to 610's Fescoe In The Morning on Monday, Royals Insider Josh Vernier explained what he thinks about the move, and what it means for the Royals heading into 2023 and beyond.

"The guy was the favorite all along," he said. "#1 on both John Sherman and JJ Picollo's list from the moment the season ended. So happy they got the guy that they wanted. We all understand that Major League Baseball now is a General Manager's game. The GM obviously needs the support of ownership and needs a manager that can execute his vision. And as we've seen over the past really year and a half, since John Sherman made that front office change ... they've slowly but surely started to rebuild this organization in the same fashion that Tampa has been built, the way that Cleveland has won as of late. With the organization moving towards churning through talent, being more transactional – handling this business the way that you need to if you're going to fall victim to the small-market mindset, if you're not going to write checks left and right. If you're going to move towards becoming this type of organization, well then it should be led like a guy like this. Or let me put it this way: should be led by a guy with this resume and this background."

You can listen to Vernier's entire interview in the embedded player below:

