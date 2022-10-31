Person fatally struck by subway train at Rockefeller Center station: officials

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A person was fatally struck by a subway train in Manhattan early Monday, causing extensive delays during the morning commute, officials said.

According to the FDNY, at around 6 a.m. officials were called to a report of a person on the tracks at the Rockefeller Center station in Midtown..

Officials pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The incident caused subway delays, according to NYC Transit.

"B/D trains are running with extensive delays in both directions after emergency services responded to someone who was struck by a train at Rockefeller Ctr."

C/E/F/M lines were also delayed.