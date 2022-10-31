ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram issue locks users out of accounts

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
NEW YORK (AP) — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

The number of people complaining of being locked out of their accounts began to spike around 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

Twitter to start charging $20 per month for verified users: report

It was unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked.

“We are aware that some Instagram users in different parts of the world are having issues accessing their Instagram accounts,” said a spokesperson for Meta. “We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Users flooded social media platforms about the issue and Instagram acknowledged the problem on Twitter at 10:14 a.m. Eastern. In a couple of hours, the tweet had received more than 14,000 comments and was retweeted more than 40,000 times.

Related
WSPA 7News

Upstate hospital evacuated after roof catches fire

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A hospital was evacuated after the roof caught on fire early Wednesday morning in Pickens. The Pickens City Fire Department responded to AnMed Health Cannon around 12:15 a.m. in reference to a fire. Crews were on the scene for almost two hours to ensure the fire was extinguished. Firefighters said […]
PICKENS, SC
WSPA 7News

Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag show

SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by the appearance of the extremist group the Proud Boys. The event, held at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford, was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp is an attorney and an army veteran who is the executive […]
SANFORD, NC
WSPA 7News

Quinton Simon’s grandfather hit, killed by car in Burke Co.

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The grandfather of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Henry “Bubba” Moss Sr. was found deceased near the roadway in the 9900 block of Highway 23 between Claxton Road and Brigham Landing Road just north of Girard. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

Widespread Twitter layoffs begin a week after Musk takeover

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter began widespread layoffs Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform. The company had told employees by email that they would find out by 9 a.m. PDT (noon EDT) if they had been laid off. The email did not say how many would lose their jobs. Musk didn’t confirm or correct investor Ron Baron at a conference stage in New York on Friday when he asked Musk how much money the billionaire Tesla CEO would save after he “fired half of Twitter” earlier in the day. Twitter’s roughly 7,500 employees have been expecting layoffs since Musk took helm of the company. Already, Musk has fired top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

