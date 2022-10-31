Bo Nix sees Heisman Trophy odds jump again after 6 TD game vs. Cal
Last week we saw Oregon Ducks’ quarterback Bo Nix really solidify himself among the contenders in the race for the Heisman Trophy with a 5 touchdown performance against the UCLA Bruins in the biggest win of the season. It proved that Nix’s career year in Eugene was more than just a result of playing subpar opponents, and forced national media members to pay attention to what was taking place up in the Pacific Northwest.
This past Saturday against the California Golden Bears, Nix only strengthened his resume. In a 42-24 win on the road, Nix racked up 6 TD with over 570 yards of total offense. He threw for 412 yards and 3 TD while adding 59 yards and 3 TD on the ground.
On Saturday night, we took a look at how this performance compared with the likes of the other Heisman contenders. Spoiler alert: it was among the best of Week 8.
Now we want to see where Nix’s odds to win the prestigious award have settled after the big game. Here’s a look at the latest numbers according to Tipico.
No. 1 | Hendon Hooker — QB, Tennessee Volunteers
Current Odds+100
Stats Last Week19-for-25, 245 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT // 10 rushes, 23 yards 1 TD
2022 Stats So Far156-for-219, 2,338 yards, 21 TDs, 1 INT // 73 rushes, 338 yards, 4 TD
No. 2 | C.J. Stroud — QB, Ohio State Buckeyes
Current Odds+180
Stats Last Week26-for-33, 354 yards, 1 TD
2022 Stats So Far159-for-233, 2,377 yards, 29 TDs, 4 INT
No. 3 (Tie) | Caleb Williams — QB, USC Trojans
Current Odds+1500
Stats Last Week31-for-45, 411 yards, 5 TD
2022 Stats So Far178-for-275, 2,382 yards, 24 TDs, 1 INT // 65 rushes, 249 yards, 3 TD
No. 3 (Tie) | Blake Corum — RB, Michigan Wolverines
Current Odds+1500
Stats Last Week33 rushes, 177 yards, 1 TD
2022 Stats So Far179 rushes, 1,078 yards, 14 TD
No. 5 (Tie) | Bo Nix — QB, Oregon Ducks
Current Odds+3000
Stats Last Week27-for-35, 412 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT / 12 rushes, 59 yards, 3 TD
2022 Stats So Far180-for-249, 2,221 yards, 20 TDs, 5 INT // 60 rushes, 441 yards, 11 TD
No. 5 (Tie) | Drake Maye — QB, North Carolina Tar Heels
Current Odds+3000
Stats Last Week34-for-44, 388 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT // 14 rushes, 61 yards
2022 Stats So Far196-for-275, 2,671 yards, 29 TDs, 3 INT // 98 rushes, 439 yards, 3 TD
No. 5 (Tie) | Max Duggan — QB, TCU Horned Frogs
Current Odds+3000
Stats Last Week16-for-28, 341 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
2022 Stats So Far149-for-221, 2,212 yards, 22 TDs, 2 INT // 64 rushes, 276 yards, 4 TD
No. 5 (Tie) | Bryce Young — QB, Alabama Crimson Tide
Current Odds+3000
Stats Last WeekBYE
2022 Stats So Far146-for-221, 1,906 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs // 26 rushes, 137 yards, 3 TDs
No. 9 (Tie) | Jahmyr Gibbs — RB, Alabama Crimson Tide
Current Odds+5000
Stats Last WeekBYE
2022 Stats So Far98 rushes, 672 yards, 6 TDs // 31 catches, 301 yards, 3 TDs
No. 9 (Tie) | Spencer Sanders — QB, Oklahoma State Cowboys
Current Odds+5000
Stats Last Week13-for-26, 147 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT
2022 Stats So Far167-for-288, 2,177 yards, 15 TD, 5 INT // 87 rushes, 343 yards, 8 TD
