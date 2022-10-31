Bo Nix sees Heisman Trophy odds jump again after 6 TD game vs. Cal

Last week we saw Oregon Ducks’ quarterback Bo Nix really solidify himself among the contenders in the race for the Heisman Trophy with a 5 touchdown performance against the UCLA Bruins in the biggest win of the season. It proved that Nix’s career year in Eugene was more than just a result of playing subpar opponents, and forced national media members to pay attention to what was taking place up in the Pacific Northwest.

This past Saturday against the California Golden Bears, Nix only strengthened his resume. In a 42-24 win on the road, Nix racked up 6 TD with over 570 yards of total offense. He threw for 412 yards and 3 TD while adding 59 yards and 3 TD on the ground.

On Saturday night, we took a look at how this performance compared with the likes of the other Heisman contenders. Spoiler alert: it was among the best of Week 8.

Now we want to see where Nix’s odds to win the prestigious award have settled after the big game. Here’s a look at the latest numbers according to Tipico.

No. 1 | Hendon Hooker — QB, Tennessee Volunteers

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

Stats Last Week

2022 Stats So Far

+10019-for-25, 245 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT // 10 rushes, 23 yards 1 TD156-for-219, 2,338 yards, 21 TDs, 1 INT // 73 rushes, 338 yards, 4 TD

No. 2 | C.J. Stroud — QB, Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Odds

Stats Last Week

2022 Stats So Far

+18026-for-33, 354 yards, 1 TD159-for-233, 2,377 yards, 29 TDs, 4 INT

No. 3 (Tie) | Caleb Williams — QB, USC Trojans

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

Stats Last Week

2022 Stats So Far

+150031-for-45, 411 yards, 5 TD178-for-275, 2,382 yards, 24 TDs, 1 INT // 65 rushes, 249 yards, 3 TD

No. 3 (Tie) | Blake Corum — RB, Michigan Wolverines

Current Odds

Stats Last Week

2022 Stats So Far

+150033 rushes, 177 yards, 1 TD179 rushes, 1,078 yards, 14 TD

No. 5 (Tie) | Bo Nix — QB, Oregon Ducks

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Current Odds

Stats Last Week

2022 Stats So Far

+300027-for-35, 412 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT / 12 rushes, 59 yards, 3 TD180-for-249, 2,221 yards, 20 TDs, 5 INT // 60 rushes, 441 yards, 11 TD

No. 5 (Tie) | Drake Maye — QB, North Carolina Tar Heels

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

Stats Last Week

2022 Stats So Far

+300034-for-44, 388 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT // 14 rushes, 61 yards196-for-275, 2,671 yards, 29 TDs, 3 INT // 98 rushes, 439 yards, 3 TD

No. 5 (Tie) | Max Duggan — QB, TCU Horned Frogs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

Stats Last Week

2022 Stats So Far

+300016-for-28, 341 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT149-for-221, 2,212 yards, 22 TDs, 2 INT // 64 rushes, 276 yards, 4 TD

No. 5 (Tie) | Bryce Young — QB, Alabama Crimson Tide

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

Stats Last Week

2022 Stats So Far

+3000BYE146-for-221, 1,906 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs // 26 rushes, 137 yards, 3 TDs

No. 9 (Tie) | Jahmyr Gibbs — RB, Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Odds

Stats Last Week

2022 Stats So Far

+5000BYE98 rushes, 672 yards, 6 TDs // 31 catches, 301 yards, 3 TDs

No. 9 (Tie) | Spencer Sanders — QB, Oklahoma State Cowboys

Current Odds

Stats Last Week

2022 Stats So Far

+500013-for-26, 147 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT167-for-288, 2,177 yards, 15 TD, 5 INT // 87 rushes, 343 yards, 8 TD

