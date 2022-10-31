ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bo Nix sees Heisman Trophy odds jump again after 6 TD game vs. Cal

By Zachary Neel
Last week we saw Oregon Ducks’ quarterback Bo Nix really solidify himself among the contenders in the race for the Heisman Trophy with a 5 touchdown performance against the UCLA Bruins in the biggest win of the season. It proved that Nix’s career year in Eugene was more than just a result of playing subpar opponents, and forced national media members to pay attention to what was taking place up in the Pacific Northwest.

This past Saturday against the California Golden Bears, Nix only strengthened his resume. In a 42-24 win on the road, Nix racked up 6 TD with over 570 yards of total offense. He threw for 412 yards and 3 TD while adding 59 yards and 3 TD on the ground.

On Saturday night, we took a look at how this performance compared with the likes of the other Heisman contenders. Spoiler alert: it was among the best of Week 8.

Now we want to see where Nix’s odds to win the prestigious award have settled after the big game. Here’s a look at the latest numbers according to Tipico.

No. 1 | Hendon Hooker — QB, Tennessee Volunteers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0in1AF_0it8y1TJ00 Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+100

Stats Last Week

19-for-25, 245 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT // 10 rushes, 23 yards 1 TD
2022 Stats So Far
156-for-219, 2,338 yards, 21 TDs, 1 INT // 73 rushes, 338 yards, 4 TD

No. 2 | C.J. Stroud — QB, Ohio State Buckeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YxwBb_0it8y1TJ00

Current Odds

+180

Stats Last Week

26-for-33, 354 yards, 1 TD
2022 Stats So Far
159-for-233, 2,377 yards, 29 TDs, 4 INT

No. 3 (Tie) | Caleb Williams — QB, USC Trojans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zSecU_0it8y1TJ00 Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+1500

Stats Last Week

31-for-45, 411 yards, 5 TD
2022 Stats So Far
178-for-275, 2,382 yards, 24 TDs, 1 INT // 65 rushes, 249 yards, 3 TD

No. 3 (Tie) | Blake Corum — RB, Michigan Wolverines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48EB9r_0it8y1TJ00

Current Odds

+1500

Stats Last Week

33 rushes, 177 yards, 1 TD
2022 Stats So Far
179 rushes, 1,078 yards, 14 TD

No. 5 (Tie) | Bo Nix — QB, Oregon Ducks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1plG3N_0it8y1TJ00 (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Current Odds

+3000

Stats Last Week

27-for-35, 412 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT / 12 rushes, 59 yards, 3 TD
2022 Stats So Far
180-for-249, 2,221 yards, 20 TDs, 5 INT // 60 rushes, 441 yards, 11 TD

No. 5 (Tie) | Drake Maye — QB, North Carolina Tar Heels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Dg8l_0it8y1TJ00 Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+3000

Stats Last Week

34-for-44, 388 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT // 14 rushes, 61 yards
2022 Stats So Far
196-for-275, 2,671 yards, 29 TDs, 3 INT // 98 rushes, 439 yards, 3 TD

No. 5 (Tie) | Max Duggan — QB, TCU Horned Frogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MsCGc_0it8y1TJ00 Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+3000

Stats Last Week

16-for-28, 341 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
2022 Stats So Far
149-for-221, 2,212 yards, 22 TDs, 2 INT // 64 rushes, 276 yards, 4 TD

No. 5 (Tie) | Bryce Young — QB, Alabama Crimson Tide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sFN7p_0it8y1TJ00 Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+3000

Stats Last Week

BYE
2022 Stats So Far
146-for-221, 1,906 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs // 26 rushes, 137 yards, 3 TDs

No. 9 (Tie) | Jahmyr Gibbs — RB, Alabama Crimson Tide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ltDHf_0it8y1TJ00

Current Odds

+5000

Stats Last Week

BYE
2022 Stats So Far
98 rushes, 672 yards, 6 TDs // 31 catches, 301 yards, 3 TDs

No. 9 (Tie) | Spencer Sanders — QB, Oklahoma State Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGvzo_0it8y1TJ00

Current Odds

+5000

Stats Last Week

13-for-26, 147 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT
2022 Stats So Far
167-for-288, 2,177 yards, 15 TD, 5 INT // 87 rushes, 343 yards, 8 TD

