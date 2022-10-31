Read full article on original website
Scarlet Nation
Purdue Fall Sports Update
It is a busy time for Purdue athletics. Tonight men’s basketball kicks off its season with an exhibition against Truman State. Several fall sports have been in action already, so let’s take a look at how some of the lesser known sports are doing. Cross Country. Cross Country...
Scarlet Nation
Purdue 102 vs Truman St. 57 - Game Recap
Purdue dominates in their only exhibition game, defeating Truman St. 102-57. There's big and then there's Big Maple big. Zach Edey's ascension to best player on Purdue went just about how you'd expect against a Truman State program that plays no one taller than 6'8". After his 23 point, 7...
Scarlet Nation
In-state TE Jalyn Thompson walking on at Iowa
In-state tight end Jalyn Thompson is going to be a Hawkeye. Today, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound senior from West Des Moines Dowling announced that he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa coaching staff. Thompson, who has 22 catches for 305 yards this season, initially made a verbal commitment...
Scarlet Nation
Fandel talks Iowa visit
Another home Iowa football game this past weekend meant another full slate of Iowa Women’s Basketball recruits coming for visits to Iowa City. Class of 2025 5’11 SF Libby Fandel out of Cedar Rapids Xavier was in attendance for an unofficial visit. Fandel currently has offers from South...
