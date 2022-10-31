Read full article on original website
11 Best New Shows on Netflix: November 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch
Netflix is serving up plenty of delectable titles in their list of new content available this November that will make you feel thankful all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful November 2022 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
What to watch on Netflix: Top 10 films and TV shows right now
In its second week, Tembi and Attica Locke's heartfelt series, "From Scratch," topped the English television list with 72 million hours viewed on Netflix.Starring Zoe Saldaña, the love story about an artist finding romance with a chef in Italy, appeared in the Top 10 in 84 countries.TOP TV LIST -- UNITED STATES Ryan Murphy's "The Watcher" -- No. 1 in the United States -- continued to thrill viewers with 67 million hours viewed. "From Scratch" was No. 2.Based on true events, "The Good Nurse" debuted atop the Netflix English films list with 68 million hours viewed. TOP MOVIE LIST -- UNITED STATES Starring Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, the thriller was in the Top 10 in 93 countries, including No. 1 in the United States. "The School for Good and Evil" landed in the No.2 spot with nearly 42 million hours viewed
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - November 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on Prime Video
Prime Video might have had a recent interface makeover, but it's still a little bit of a digging job to unearth its best sci-fi offerings. Hopefully this best list will help with that task. Amazon has picked up some of the best sci-fi series out there, from espionage sci-fi hybrid Counterpart, to one of the greatest sci-fi series of all time: The Expanse.
The Absolute Best Horror Movies on HBO Max
Can't get enough horror? If you're an HBO Max subscriber, you have access to an incredible selection of creepy, spooky, grisly and grimy movies you can watch whenever. The best horror movies on the streaming service range from certified classics like The Shining and A Nightmare on Elm Street to more recent entries like Barbarian and The Night House.
Netflix's New Ad Tier Is Officially Here. What That Means for Viewers
The service will have commercials for the first time in its 15-year history.
What's new on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" may be done for the season, but Amazon Prime Video still...
Netflix’s $6.99 per month ad tier is now live
Netflix with ads is finally here. After resisting ads in its streaming service, the company is rolling out its Netflix Basic with Ads in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the UK, the US, and on November 10th, Spain. It costs $6.99 per month in the US.
Get ready to pay more for Paramount+
Streaming services across the board are raising their prices, so it seems about time for Paramount+ to jump on board. That’s right, Paramount+ is expecting a price increase in the near future, according to The Verge (is nothing sacred?). This is something that should have been expected. It seems...
The best free streaming services, ranked: Freevee, Roku, Tubi and more
Should you try Freevee, Peacock, the Roku Channel, Tubi, Pluto TV or Crackle? We break down the best ad-supported, free streaming services.
If you have Amazon Prime, you can now listen to 100 million songs for free
Amazon is stepping up its game against Spotify and Apple Music. AmazonThe caveat: It costs more if you don't want to shuffle.
'The Sandman' Renewed by Netflix, but Don't Call It Season 2 Just Yet
It isn't a dream: The Netflix fantasy series The Sandman has been renewed for more episodes -- although no one's calling it season 2 just yet. Fans will get to see Tom Sturridge's Dream take on Gwendoline Christie's Lucifer after all, in a fight for Hell, the Dreaming and the world we know.
Netflix’s ad-supported plan is finally here
The streamer will now directly compete with other major streaming services that offer ad-supported options, including Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and Peacock, among others. What is the price tag of Netflix’s Basic with Ads plan?. Subscribers in the U.S. can pay $6.99 per month for Netflix’s ad-supported plan. Basic...
The End of Free Netflix Password Sharing Is Coming. Here's What to Know
Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Starting early next year, it will start charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership. After years of being relatively lax about...
'Top Gun: Maverick' Still Won't Reveal When It'll Finally Start Streaming
Hitting cinemas for Memorial Day's kickoff of summer, Top Gun: Maverick rode a wave of glowing reviews and a surge of summer movie-going to rack up nearly $1.5 billion at the box office worldwide. It's this year's top-grossing movie, and it's the only film in history to be No. 1 at the box office on Memorial Day weekend at the start of summer and on Labor Day weekend at the end of it.
YouTube begins selling streaming subscriptions with its new streaming hub, ‘Primetime Channels’
The new feature is in YouTube’s Movies & Shows hub, which can be found in the Explore tab. From there, users can sign up for various channels. Then, the channels will appear directly on the YouTube homepage. Now, users can discover MrBeast’s content alongside other streaming titles like “1883,”...
HBO Max Price Will Head Due “North” When It Combines With Discovery+ Next Spring, Warner Discovery Streaming Czar JB Perrette Says; Ad Load On Cheaper Tier Could Also Double
By the time HBO Max debuts next spring as a fortified offering encompassing Discovery+, it will have gone three years without any adjustments to its price or the ad experience on the cheaper subscription tier. Get ready for that to change, with Warner Bros Discovery streaming and games CEO JB Perrette indicating prices will head “north” and the ad load could potentially double from its current level. Related Story As NBA Eyes Streaming Future, WBD Could Bounce Some Games To HBO Max/Discovery+ In “Creative” Deal Related Story 'Degrassi' Revival Series Not Moving Forward At HBO Max Related Story Warner Bros Discovery Chief David Zaslav On Conglom's...
What to Do if You Think Someone Hacked Your Netflix Account
Netflix seems to constantly develop new ways for customers to find and watch content, whether it's through watchlists, the recommendation machine or its "Surprise Me" feature. And even though its new ad-supported plan makes it cheaper than ever, you probably don't take your account -- or who has access to it -- for granted. But, up against your best efforts to protect your passwords, moochers can find illegal ways to steal your login credentials and stream away without your consent. If your account is hacked and someone is watching all the latest Netflix TV shows they want, it's more than a minor annoyance.
Free Streaming Platform Adding More Than 6,000 Titles
Pluto TV, a free ad-supported streaming platform, is adding more than 6,000 titles to its service. Deadline reports that the Paramount Global-owned streamer will have over 6,300 TV episodes from the CBS catalog by the end of 2022. This will include classic shows such as Frasier, Taxi, Matlock, Touched by an Angel, Mork & Mindy, Cheers, and Star Trek.
There's Now an Avatar-Themed Cereal Called 'Pandora Flakes'
The tall blue beings from James Cameron's Avatar movies would need some way to fuel all the swimming they've been doing lately. The solution could very well be Pandora Flakes, a new cereal that recently hit store shelves. Released ahead of upcoming film Avatar: The Way of Water, Pandora Flakes...
