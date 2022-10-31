Read full article on original website
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State football sets captains for Week 10 meeting with Illinois
Michigan State (3-5; 1-4 in B1G play) has named its team captains for the Week 10 matchup. The Spartans go on the road to take on No. 16 Illinois (7-1; 4-1 B1G). Senior WR Jayden Reed, junior TE Daniel Barker, senior DB Xavier Henderson, and junior RB Jordon Simmons are the captains for the game.
Brad Underwood details impact Trent Frazier had on Illini basketball program
Brad Underwood understood that Trent Frazier was such a vital player to Illinois with his tremendous playmaking and work ethic. After first season without Frazier, Underwood jokes that his players are tired of hearing about Frazier. Last season, Illinois finished with an overall record of 23-10 after being knocked out...
BTN analyst praises Illinois defense, says unit has 'absolutely no chill'
The biggest surprise of the college football season may be the Fighting Illini of Illinois. The Illini leads the B1G West and are on the verge of wrapping up their half of the conference. The reason why Illinois has been so good this season is their defense. The Illinois defense...
Illinois may be 16th in the CFP, but the Illini control their Playoff fate
Welcome to the party, Illinois. For the first time ever, Fighting Illini fans saw their team in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night as Illinois checked in at No. 16 in 2022’s initial CFP rankings. But that joy may have just as quickly turned into dismay when 6-2 Penn State was unveiled at No. 15 ahead of the 7-1 Illini.
Ryan Walters details how Illinois defense controls chaos on game days
Ryan Walters knows how crazy the Illinois defense can be. The Fighting Illini have one of the best defenses in the country. Walters talked about how things don’t get out of control on Saturdays. There is a difference between being aggressive and physical while still playing within the confines of the game, and he understands that wholeheartedly.
Brad Underwood shares positive update on Illinois G Luke Goode following surgery
Brad Underwood spoke about how Luke Goode is doing at Friday’s press conference. Goode recently had surgery to repair a broken foot. While it’s unclear at this time as to how long Goode is going to be out, Underwood offered a positive update. The surgery was a success and Goode is doing fine.
