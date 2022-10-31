ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State football sets captains for Week 10 meeting with Illinois

Michigan State (3-5; 1-4 in B1G play) has named its team captains for the Week 10 matchup. The Spartans go on the road to take on No. 16 Illinois (7-1; 4-1 B1G). Senior WR Jayden Reed, junior TE Daniel Barker, senior DB Xavier Henderson, and junior RB Jordon Simmons are the captains for the game.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood details impact Trent Frazier had on Illini basketball program

Brad Underwood understood that Trent Frazier was such a vital player to Illinois with his tremendous playmaking and work ethic. After first season without Frazier, Underwood jokes that his players are tired of hearing about Frazier. Last season, Illinois finished with an overall record of 23-10 after being knocked out...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois may be 16th in the CFP, but the Illini control their Playoff fate

Welcome to the party, Illinois. For the first time ever, Fighting Illini fans saw their team in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night as Illinois checked in at No. 16 in 2022’s initial CFP rankings. But that joy may have just as quickly turned into dismay when 6-2 Penn State was unveiled at No. 15 ahead of the 7-1 Illini.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Walters details how Illinois defense controls chaos on game days

Ryan Walters knows how crazy the Illinois defense can be. The Fighting Illini have one of the best defenses in the country. Walters talked about how things don’t get out of control on Saturdays. There is a difference between being aggressive and physical while still playing within the confines of the game, and he understands that wholeheartedly.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy